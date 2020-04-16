Philips TAPH805 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones now available in Asia

30 hour battery life, fast charging, astounding sound, easy control and clever folding design

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 April 2020 – Even more people in Asia can now experience the Philips TAPH805 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones and enjoy high-end specifications at a mid-range price. These headphones provide excellent audio performance, comfort, and design and build quality. Already acclaimed by users and reviewers, the headphones are now available in Singapore. They sound great, feel good, look good and play long.

Enjoy perfect audio, undisturbed

Hi-Res Audio lets you feel the full impact of every note. With a Hi-Res source, you’ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that’s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs for a brilliantly lifelike performance.

The headphone’s Advanced Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) hybrid technology cancels out background noise, thanks to four ECM microphones — two feed-back microphones inside the earcup and two feed-forward microphones outside the earcup.

Users can enjoy audio and music as it was intended to be heard, undisturbed. City noise, wind and rain, transportation noise, and voices are all dramatically reduced or cancelled — and the earcups’ comfortable soft memory foam ear cushions also help block unwanted sound.

Intuitive control

Hear things just as you want them with easy-to-use physical buttons and touch controls. Swiping on the right earcup controls the volume and basic voice assistant functions, while a single tap activates or deactivates active noise cancelling, or lets you instantly engage Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you as your music continues to play. Physical buttons allow users to play, pause, skip forwards and backwards, or access essential call features.

Perfect sound

Music sounds just as the original artists heard it, faithfully reproduced by the large, high-quality 40mm diameter speakers. These are capable of hi-resolution performance — with a wide HRA-accredited bandwidth of 7 to 40,000 Hz.

Compact folding design

Even with all the technology required for an astounding personal audio experience, the TAPH805 is one of the lightest models in its class, at just 235 grams. It is perfect for travelling and easy to store, thanks to a unique folding design that allows it to be quickly folded to pocketable size, or folded flat.

Freedom of movement

Users can enjoy all of their favourite music and audio from their phones, tablets or laptops, thanks to standard Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity that provides both high-quality sound and freedom from annoying tangled wires.

The 30 hour battery life is more than enough for even the longest trip or flight, and just takes 2 hours of charging. Even a five minute rapid charge is enough for another two hours of playback. Quick charge delivers six hours of playback from just 15 minutes of charging. The headphones can even be used without battery power, via the included audio cable, which also helps connect to airline inflight entertainment systems.

A simple touch on the headband activates Google Assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.

While the list of sophisticated features is long, for the user all they mean is better music, with less noise, more comfort and with complete freedom of movement, all in an attractive, compact, closed back design.

Price and Availability

The Philips TAPH805 is available for an MSRP of SGD$249 at Sprint-Cass Changi Airport Electronics Retail and Online https://juzshoppe.com/

