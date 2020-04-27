Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been self-isolating in her house with a wall of penises from the set of ‘Fleabag’

caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge showed the penis wall to Graham Norton. source The Graham Norton Show YouTube

Phoebe Waller-Bridge told Graham Norton that she had the “wall of penises” from “Fleabag” in her house where she is self-isolating.

The “wall of penises” was seen in season one, episode six, where Fleabag’s Godmother puts on a “sexhibition” and the penis wall is one of several art displays.

Waller-Bridge is keeping the display in her house until she can move it into her office when lockdown is over: “I’m hoping it will eventually become a hat stand or something adorable like that.”

Waller-Bridge said she forgot it was in her hallway until a delivery man came in and bumped into the display. The delivery man told Waller-Bridge to “never apologize for art.”

“They’re all here keeping me company,” Waller-Bridge told talk show host Graham Norton of the display.

“They’re actually stored here while they’re waiting to go into the office because we’re meant to be moving into my office whenever lockdown is over.

“I’m hoping it will eventually become a hat stand or something adorable like that,” Waller-Bridge told Norton. “But this is who welcomes people when they come to the door.”

The wall of penises was seen in episode six of season one, wherein Fleabag’s Godmother (Olivia Colman) puts on a “sexhibition.” One of the pieces of art on display is the wall of penises, which is supposedly made of casts of her Godmother’s lovers’ penises, which includes Fleabag’s father.

caption A scene from the “sexhibition” in season one, episode six of “Fleabag.” source BBC

“My sister and I live here and when we put it there at first we were like, ‘It’ll be temporary,'” Waller-Bridge said.

“You know when you just put something down in your own house and then you don’t think about it for ages and then it just becomes invisible to you, and you forget that you have, like, 12 massive penises at your front door,” Waller-Bridge told Norton.

“And this delivery guy came a few months ago and opened the door and I just completely forgot. He kind of had to bring something in and he was, like, knocking against the cocks as he was coming in.”

“I suddenly saw them again for the first time in ages and I was like, ‘Oh, God, I’m so sorry,’ and he just looked me dead in the eye and he went: ‘It’s art. Never apologize for art.'”

