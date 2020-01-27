A breathtaking picture of newlyweds kissing underwater just won a major photography award

caption Kimber Greenwood’s stunning photo of a couple in their wedding outfits underwater was taken at Kelly Springs, in Apopka, Florida. source Kimber Greenwood / Ocean Art

A couple in Apopka, Florida, passionately embraced underwater while still wearing their wedding attire.

Thousands of photos from 78 countries were submitted in 16 categories for this year’s competition.

Thanks to social media, it’s hard to stand out when it comes to wedding photos – but a couple in Florida did exactly that by passionately embracing underwater while still dressed in wedding attire.

Taken by the photographer Kimber Greenwood at Kelly Springs in Apopka, Florida, with a Nikon D750 camera, the image features a bride and groom locking lips in a fantasy-like setting.

Greenwood’s snap was given an honorable mention in the Underwater Art category at the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

“The current was intense, so my assistant was holding me in place!” Greenwood said of the story behind the shot.

“I love underwater portrait work, and this session was a dream come true!”

Judges combed through thousands of entries from 78 countries to award more than $85,000 in prizes in 16 categories for the eighth annual edition of the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

The photo judged to be the best overall, taken by Greg Lecoeur, depicts a crab-eater seal maneuvering quickly through freezing waters under thick ice in Antarctica.

The Underwater Photography Guide publisher and judge, Scott Gietler, said of the competition: “I continue to be amazed by the wonderful images that today’s underwater photographers are producing. The winning images produce powerful emotion, and will influence a new generation of ocean conservation.”