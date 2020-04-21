A photographer transforms herself into Disney princesses to help young black girls feel seen: ‘They are not forgotten’

caption Symone Seven as Cinderella and Princess Jasmine. source Symone Seven

Symone Seven is a 23-year-old photographer and photo editor living in Atlanta, Georgia.

A year ago, inspired by “Cinderella” starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, she decided to transform herself into the princess, using clothing she had around her home.

She received an overwhelming response to the photos and has since dressed as five more characters: Ariel, Rapunzel, Maleficent, Tiana, and Jasmine.

Seven, who recently lost her “second mother” to the coronavirus, told Insider she hopes her transformations are bringing hope and joy to others.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Symone Seven’s mother grew up without seeing much black representation, so she made it “her business” to ensure her daughter wouldn’t have the same experience.

In an effort to show others the same black imagery she experienced – and inspired by “Cinderella” starring Brandy and Whitney Houston – Seven used her photography and editing skills to transform herself into the Disney Princess a year ago.

Seven was astonished by the response to her Cinderella transformation. “Once I posted it online, the response made me realize that it was way more than just me. I got stories from moms and photos of their children in princess costumes,” she said.

Seven, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, has since completed photo shoots of herself dressed as five other Disney characters: Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog,” Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin,” Maleficent, and most recently, Rapunzel.

She wants young black girls to see themselves. “I want them to feel proud of themselves. I really want them to know that I see them, and they are not forgotten,” she said.

Though Symone Seven grew up in a house that celebrated black culture, when she became an adult, she realized that many others had not.

caption Seven as Princess Jasmine.

“Growing up I had all brown Barbie dolls, I watched people of color in movies, and we had all black art in the house,” Seven said.

She was shocked to hear women say to her, “I never felt beautiful until I met you.”

In an effort to show others the same representation she experienced as a child, Seven decided to transform herself into Disney’s Cinderella.

caption Seven as Cinderella.

The idea was inspired by the 1997 version of “Cinderella,” starring Whitney Houston and Brandy.

After posting the photo, Seven received hundreds of messages of support, and many asking for more transformations — so she got to work.

caption Seven as Rapunzel.

A woman in France sent her a whole paragraph, which she had to type into Google Translate to read. “She said if she had seen something like [that] growing up it would have changed a lot of things,” Seven said.

So far, Seven has completed six transformations, and each one takes eight hours from start to finish.

caption Symone as Princess Tiana.

Though she used clothing she had around her home for her Cinderella transformation, her Princess Tiana photo was outfitted by black women-owned brands, Tru Face By Grace and ElleNelle Bridal.

Seven recently lost her “second mother,” Verlene Jones, to the coronavirus. “She always reminded me to be kind and to use my gifts for good,” Seven said.

caption Seven as Ariel.

“I wanted to bring joy to the world like she did through my photography. … I know she’s smiling down knowing how happy I’ve made people during quarantine,” she said.

During this trying time, Seven wants young black girls to stay strong and feel seen.

caption Seven as Maleficent.

Though Seven believes that more representation in the media is needed, she thinks that social media is changing things for the better.

“Social media has played a part with democratizing the media and the things that we see,” she said. “Now people have a voice. Slowly, but surely, it’s changing.”