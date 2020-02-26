A photographer transforms pregnant women into Disney princesses for magical maternity photo shoots

- source
- Brazilian photographer Vanessa Firme transforms pregnant mothers into Disney princesses for stunning maternity photo shoots.
- The self-taught photographer told Insider that she wanted to show what happens “after happily ever after.”
- The photos feature classic princesses like Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Snow White.
- Firme’s shoots include other famous women in pop culture, like Wonder Woman, Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality,” and the main characters of “Sex and the City.”
Brazilian photographer Vanessa Firme is showing the world just how magical pregnancy can be by transforming expectant moms into Disney princesses.
Firme, who lives in Rio de Janeiro, is a self-taught photographer and a mother of two.
Firme dresses her clients in beautiful gowns that pay tribute to Cinderella, Belle, Snow White, and more.
The gowns are near-replicas of these princesses’ iconic Disney dresses, but make sure to put pregnant bellies front and center.
Firme told Insider that she wanted the photos to show what the life of a Disney princess looks like after the movie comes to an end.
“I thought, this must be what happens after ‘happily ever after,'” she said.
Firme said her photo shoots were first inspired by a custom-made Belle maternity dress.
Firme told The Indian Express that she had received the dress from maternity designer Amada Mae right around the time the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film was released in 2017.
By total coincidence, Firme was working with a mom-to-be who planned to name her daughter Bella.
It seemed like destiny.
Firme told Insider that her client wanted to pay tribute to her daughter on the way, and the dress felt like the perfect way to celebrate her name.
“I thought how magical it would be for her when she saw her own mother dressed as a princess,” Firme told Good Morning America. “People loved it, and we decided to make more princesses.”
Firme’s photo shoots have included a number of classic Disney princesses, including Jasmine.
Her shoots have also featured Cinderella, Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” and Snow White.
Firme makes sure to pay attention not only to the dresses, but also relevant props — like Snow White’s iconic apple.
Her Cinderella shoot features a pumpkin, while Ariel’s treasure chest includes her beloved fork – and a cheeky pacifier.
The backdrops of Firme’s shoots also pay tribute to the princesses’ stories.
Ariel is posing at a beach, while Cinderella is in front of the steps where she loses her famous glass slipper.
Firme told Insider that she believes Disney princesses are the perfect way to celebrate moms because they’re “a great inspiration to children in the world.”
“It is beautiful to imagine what this means for their childhoods,” she added.
And Firme believes her photos can inspire mothers as well.
“These photos tell mothers that they can all be whoever they want to be,” Firme told Good Morning America.
Firme told Insider that her clients have all loved the photo shoots.
“The result was magical for each one of them,” she said. “They were removed, for an instant, from the real world, and taken to a world of enchantment.”
Firme doesn’t just do Disney princess shoots. She has paid homage to other famous princesses as well, like Fiona from the “Shrek” films.
This mom-to-be is sporting Fiona’s signature green dress, long braid, and ogre ears.
Firme even had one mom-to-be dress up as Wonder Woman.
Firme told The Indian Express that she chose the superhero because she believes pregnancy “is the most powerful stage in a woman’s life.”
Firme has since included a number of popular characters into her pregnancy photo shoots that go far beyond princesses and superheroes.
She has also paid tribute to Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality,” Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman,” and the women of “Sex and the City.”
View this post on Instagram
UMA GESTANTE NAS 4 VERSÕES para Sexy and the city, toda a minha geração vibrou com esse entrelace de romances de Samanhta, Charlotte, Carrie e Miranda ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Foi mágico nos vermos naqueles conflitos de conto de fadas moderno, sonhando com tanto luxo, glamour e a melhor vida que se pode ter ???????????? Quem não suspirou com essas 4 não sabe o que tá perdendo ???????????? Gravidivas no cinema com Erika e Eva ♥️♥️♥️ #sexyandthecity #fotosdegestante #fotosdegravida #ensaiogestante #jardimbotanico #curitiba #gravida #gestante #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotoshoot #pregnantstyle #pregnantperfect #pregnantphotos #bestpregnancyphotos #superpregnant7 #pregnantmom #pregnantmoms__ #cutepregnancy #inspirepregnancy #inspiredbycolour @pregnantqueeen @pregnantandperfect @pregnancygram_ @pregnancy.andmoms @bestpregnancyphotos @cute_pregnancy @pregnancystylish @inspiredbycolour @creativepregnancyphotos #inspiredbycolour
And Firme has turned her Disney series into the perfect newborn photo shoot as well.
This baby transformed into an (adorable) “beast” for a photo shoot with their mom.
Firme’s photos have become a huge hit in her native Brazil.
“When we saw all of Brazil engaged in the concept and the demand generated from the photo shoots, it was very gratifying,” she told The Indian Express.
Now Firme’s photos are going viral all over the world.
“There are no words to thank for everything I have received from all over the world,” she added.
Firme said she has one very special person to thank for her success: her 9-year-old stepdaughter Mariana.
“Mariana, who knows absolutely everything about the Disney world, is my child consultant for things related to this universe,” she told The Indian Express.
Firme told Insider that she hopes her photos will remind people that life can — and should — be magical.
“With a world so fast, so agitated, so cruel, we can still dream, be, wish, imagine, and realize that we can be a part of history and fairy tales,” she said.
“And we can pass it on in the most special way in the world to our babies.”
