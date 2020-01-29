Jaw-dropping photos of the 2020 Winter X Games show why the event is the envy of anybody who enjoys snow sports

- source
- Tamara Susa/ESPN Images
- The 2020 Winter X Games took place in Aspen, Colorado’s Buttermilk Ski Resort January 23 to 26.
- With events in skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and snow BikeCross, there was nothing but excitement throughout one of the biggest winter action sports weekends of the year.
- Check out some of the four-day event’s best photos – courtesy of ESPN Images’ photographers – below:
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Welcome to the 2020 Winter X Games.
- source
- Tamara Susa/ESPN Images
Every year, the biggest event in winter action sports takes place in Aspen, Colorado.
- source
- Tamara Susa/ESPN Images
The four-day competition included events in snow BikeCross…
- source
- Dave Camara/ESPN Images
…which is essentially Motocross adapted for the winter.
- source
- Eric Lars Bakke/ESPN Images
The exciting race returned to the X Games for the fourth year this weekend.
- source
- Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images
And it didn’t disappoint.
- source
- Eric Lars Bakke/ESPN Images
Brock Hoyer — who has medaled in the event since its inception — placed fifth this year.
- source
- Matt Morning/ESPN Images
While last year’s silver medalist, Jesse Kirchmeyer, finished with bronze in 2020.
- source
- Matt Morning/ESPN Images
Yanick Boucher secured his first-ever X Games medal by finishing the event in second.
- source
- Matt Morning/ESPN Images
And Cody Matechuk won gold for the third consecutive year.
- source
- Matt Morning/ESPN Images
Snowmobile Freestyle was wild this year as well.
- source
- Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images
Competitors pulled off big tricks and got even bigger air.
- source
- Matt Morning/ESPN Images
Willie Elam took bronze with an 84.00 in both runs.
- source
- Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images
Daniel Bodin took silver after completely defying gravity in the event.
- source
- Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images
And rookie Brandon Cormier stunned the field to snag the gold medal.
- source
- AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
As always, the ski events were larger than life.
- source
- Tamara Susa/ESPN Images
And the skiers were going bigger than ever.
- source
- Eric Lars Bakke/ESPN Images
Unsurprisingly, Henrik Harlaut — the winningest Big Air skier in X Games history — won his sixth gold medal in the event this year.
- source
- Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images
He also took home a silver medal in this year’s ski Knuckle Huck.
- source
- Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images
While rookie Colby Stevenson took gold.
- source
- Matt Morning/ESPN Images
Alex Ferreira took the top spot in Men’s Ski SuperPipe for the second-straight year.
- source
- Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images
And nine-time X Games medalist Kelly Sildaru practically swept the competition on the women’s side.
- source
- Eric Lars Bakke/ESPN Images
Zeb Powell blew the competition away in the snowboarding knuckle huck.
- source
- Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images
And it looked like the 20 year old had fun doing it.
- source
- Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images
And legendary Olympian Jamie Anderson won the women’s snowboarding slopestyle competition.
- source
- Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images
But the gorgeous scenery and big tricks made the resulting photos almost as impressive as the individual athletic feats.
- source
- Tamara Susa/ESPN Images
Snowy conditions at Buttermilk Ski Resort made for picture-perfect conditions.
- source
- Tamara Susa/ESPN Images
But the clear nights nights weren’t too shabby, either.
- source
- Tamara Susa/ESPN Images
There were action shots aplenty.
- source
- Matt Morning/ESPN Images
That were even clearer to see during the daylight hours.
- source
- Matt Morning/ESPN Images
Check out the Rockies in the background!
- source
- Gabriel Christus/ESPN Images
It may very well have been the most exciting Winter X Games to date.
- source
- Matt Morning/ESPN Images
Now check out what it’s like at the only indoor ski and snowboard slopes with real snow in North America:
- source
- Meredith Cash/Business Insider