This mom threw an Aldi-themed birthday party for her daughter, and she nailed the details

caption This mom threw an entire birthday party inspired by her daughter’s favorite budget grocer. source Meaghan Singleton

Meaghan Singleton and her daughter Saylor are huge fans of the budget grocer Aldi.

Recently, Meaghan threw Saylor an Aldi-themed fourth birthday party.

The party was complete with Aldi-themed signs and posters.

The celebration also included cookies decorated like quarters and Aldi’s Winking Owl wine for the parents in attendance.

For Meaghan Singleton and her 4-year-old daughter Saylor, Aldi is both a staple and a delightful way to celebrate.

Singleton, who is based in Sumter, South Carolina, told Insider that she and her daughter have been going on trips to the budget grocer or quite some time since it’s been located near her military family’s past two duty stations.

“Since Saylor could sit in a shopping cart, she’s been coming with me,” Singleton said. “If I say we are going to the store, the first words out of her mouth are, ‘Aldi, right?’ She loves going on the hunt for deals with me.”

When it came time to plan Saylor’s fourth birthday party, Singleton asked her daughter what she loved most – and the answer was Aldi.

So she quickly got to work planning a one-of-a-kind birthday party inspired by the budget grocer.

Singleton said she immediately started crafting and mapping out the details.

caption Saylor wore a custom polo. source Webb Trio Photography

The first step was finding someone who could embroider the Aldi logo on a polo dress for the birthday girl’s party outfit, which was a nod to the typical Aldi uniform.

Singleton said she found a local crafter through a Facebook group and, from there, the party quickly came to life.

To help create signs for the party, Saylor went to Aldi to have professional photos taken, posing with the toys in what Saylor calls the “fun aisle” (and what her mom calls “the aisle of shame”).

“It is was so great seeing all the employees love that she loves Aldi as much as they do,” Singleton said. “They even let her sit at the register.”

At the party, visitors were greeted by the classic Aldi competitor’s sign, which ranked Saylor, too.

caption The signs are inspired by ones you’d see in Aldi. source Meaghan Singleton

Most Aldi shoppers are familiar with the signs toward the entrance that show how Aldi ranks compared to its competitors.

Singleton used this as inspiration for a party sign that ranked Saylor as the “Cutest birthday girl 4 years running.”

She also made a sign to advertise some Aldi finds, which were special photos of Saylor throughout the years.

The quarters were a must, so Singleton made cookies to replicate this essential part of the Aldi experience.

caption You need a quarter to get a cart. source Meaghan Singleton

At Aldi, you can’t use a cart without putting in a quarter – so Singleton wanted to make sure to reference this shopping staple in the party.

“There was no way I could leave out the quarters,” she told Insider.

She knew she wanted to incorporate them into the party somehow, and her husband cleverly suggested making “Cart Cookies” that look like quarters.

The food was served in cardboard boxes, similar to how you pack up your groceries at Aldi.

caption Aldi doesn’t give customers plastic bags. source Meaghan Singleton

Aldi is known for not offering plastic bags, so Singleton wanted to keep the party mostly bag-free, too.

“Serving all the food out of the boxes Aldi uses on the shelves was something that really sealed the Aldi theme for me,” she told Insider.

This is often a mainstay of shopping at Aldi, since you can use the boxes for free to lug your groceries home rather than purchasing shopping bags.

Singleton said attendees were impressed with the party’s special details.

caption Of course, there were Aldi finds. source Meaghan Singleton

Singleton explained that most of the guests were also frequent Aldi shoppers, so they just could not get enough of how much Saylor loves the grocery store.

She also added that they appreciated the tiny details, including the treat bags inspired by Aldi’s “Red Hot” deals.

And she also made sure to include some of Aldi’s signature offerings.

caption Aldi is known for selling Winking Owl wine. source Meaghan Singleton

To really tie in the theme, Singleton said she made sure to stock up on Aldi’s famous Winking Owl wine for the parents.

She also served some popular Aldi snacks, like Clancy’s potato chips

Overall, Singleton said she loved seeing her daughter’s reaction to the party.

caption Singleton said her daughter especially loved the cupcakes. source Meaghan Singleton

For Singleton, the best part of the celebration was watching Saylor’s eyes light up when she entered the room. “She ran around saying ‘I love Aldi,'” she told Insider.

And although there were plenty of special details, the cupcakes (served in a tier labeled “Aldi Finds: Here today, gone tomorrow”) was, of course, Saylor’s favorite part.

