Before-and-after photos show dialed-down Anzac Day celebrations across Australia and New Zealand under coronavirus lockdown

caption On left, the Anzac Day dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance on April 25, 2015, on right, the dawn service on April 25, 2020. source Getty Images/Rosie Perper/Business Insider

Countries around the world have enforced lockdown measures as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

Social gatherings are largely banned under lockdown, and people have had to adjust how they mark holidays and milestones while in isolation.

This weekend marked Anzac Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that honors citizens that died in war or conflict.

While the holiday has been observed in past years with large gatherings, photos show how this year’s celebrations were dialed down in accordance with coronavirus restrictions.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lockdown measures put in place to curb the coronavirus spread have reshaped the way people around the world interact with one another. These social distancing measures are felt every day, from shuttered businesses to travel restrictions, though the feeling of distance is amplified during celebrations of milestones or holidays.

This weekend marked Anzac Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that honors soldiers in the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps that died in World War I. It also more broadly commemorates Australian or New Zealand citizens that died in a war or conflict.

The occasion is usually first marked by a dawn service, honoring the time when Australian and New Zealand forces first landed on the Gallipoli peninsula in World War I. Marches and vigils usually follow, though this year’s activities were mostly halted due to lockdown rules in place.

Tens of thousands of people have attended these memorial rituals in years past, but this year, most public festivities in Australia and New Zealand on Anzac Day were canceled and citizens were encouraged to mark the occasion while holding candles in their driveways at dawn instead.

While most people commemorated the event from their homes, small numbers of determined individuals still showed up at dawn at major memorial sites while authorities stood guard to ensure social distancing rules were observed.

These photos show what this year’s scaled-down ceremonies looked like compared to the massive gatherings of people in previous years.

The Shrine of Remembrance is the National War Memorial of Victoria, Australia. Each year, a service is held at dawn to mark Anzac Day.

caption A member of the Australian Army looks on during the 2015 Dawn Service on Anzac Day at the Shrine of Remembrance on April 25, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Source: Australian Broadcasting Channel

Though this year’s services at the Shrine of Remembrance were instead held over a live broadcast on Facebook, a handful of people still showed up to the memorial site at dawn.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

Source: Facebook

There is always an enhanced police presence at the site on Anzac Day.

caption A policewoman stands guard during the memorial service marking the Anzac Day at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia, April 25, 2019. source Xinhua/Bai Xuefei via Getty Images

This year was no exception, as authorities were stationed around the memorial site to ensure people were maintaining social distance and abiding by the law.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

Around 25,000 people gathered in 2019 to mark the dawn service.

caption People gather at the Shrine of Remembrance for the Anzac Day dawn service in Melbourne on April 25, 2019. source WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Source: 3AW

But this year, only several dozen devoted citizens observed the early-morning silent service.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

A crowd of 35,000 people filled the space in 2018.

caption People gather at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance to pay their respects during the dawn service of the Anzac day in Melbourne, Australia on April 25, 2018. source Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: Shrine of Remembrance

This year, about 75 people marked the occasion in front of the shrine.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

People in attendance usually wave Australian and New Zealand flags to show their support.

caption A woman waves Australian flags as she shows her support for people taking part in the Anzac Day March on ANZAC Day at the Shrine of Remembrance on April 25, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Among the few in attendance this year, the displays of pride were more subdued.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

During the dawn services in previous years, the ground was barely visible due to so many people attending the festivities.

caption A general view as a large crowd of people gather for the 2015 Dawn Service on ANZAC Day at the Shrine of Remembrance on April 25, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

But this year, the area was almost completely emptied out.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

In previous years, thousands of people gather around the eternal flame outside of the Shrine.

caption People in the crowd take photographs of the eternal flame as they attend the 2015 Dawn Service on ANZAC Day at the Shrine of Remembrance on April 25, 2015. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

This year, the space around the flames was remarkably empty.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

Thousands of people usually line up to enter the Shrine to pay their respects during the dawn service.

caption People lining up outside the Shrine on Anzac Day on April 25, 2017. source Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This year, a gate blocked off the entrance of the shrine to passerby.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

The large crowds usually pack people close to one another.

caption People with umbrellas look on as it rains heavily during the dawn service of the Anzac Day commemoration at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia, April 25, 2017. source Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This year, those in attendance deliberately stood at a distance.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

Despite the early-morning start time, the Shrine consistently brings in large gatherings.

caption The crowd at the 2015 Dawn Service on Anzac Day at the Shrine of Remembrance on April 25, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. source Shrine Of Remembrance/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This year, the crowd mainly consisted of members of the media and police.

source Rosie Perper/Business Insider

Tens of thousands also usually gather at other memorial sites around Australia. In 2016, massive crowds showed up at the Australian War Memorial in the Australian capital of Canberra.

caption Anzac Day dawn service at the Australian War Memorial on April 25, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. source Stefan Postles/Getty Images

This year, the grounds at the Australian War Memorial were eerily quiet and the dawn service was live-streamed.

caption The Stone of Remembrance and the empty forecourt ahead of the Anzac Day commemorative service at the Australian War Memorial on April 25, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. source Alex Ellinghausen-Pool via Getty Images

Source: Australian War Memorial

In previous years, officials laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the national service at the memorial as several guards look on.

caption Former Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and Lynn Cosgrove lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the national service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on April 25, 2015. source MARK GRAHAM/AFP via Getty Images

This year, fewer people were present inside the tomb at the wreath-laying ceremony.

caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier during the Anzac Day commemorative service at the Australian War Memorial on April 25, 2020, in Canberra, Australia. source Alex Ellinghausen-Pool via Getty Images

After the ceremony, attendees typically stream into the memorial’s remembrance area.

caption The remembrance area at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on April 25, 2015. source MARK GRAHAM/AFP via Getty Images

This year, the memorial site was shut to the public.

caption The Australian War Memorial on April 25, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. source Alex Ellinghausen-Pool via Getty Images

In previous years, crowds would line up to lay Flanders poppies into the walls of the memorial site at the Australian War Memorial.

caption Crowds following the Dawn Service at the Australian War Memorial on April 25, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. source Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

This year, the walls were filled with flowers but the halls were devoid of members of the public.

caption The empty Australian War Memorial on April 25, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. source Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

In Sydney, tens of thousands normally gather at the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park.

caption A general view of the service during the spring sunshine at the Anzac Memorial, Hyde Park on November 11, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Remembrance Day 2018 marks the centenary anniversary of the Armistice that ended the First World War on 11 November 1918. Almost 62,000 Australians died fighting in four years of global conflict. On this day Australians observe one minute’s silence at 11 am to honour those who have served and those who have died in war and on peacekeeping and humanitarian operations. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

This year, the park was near-empty for the dawn service.

caption A near-empty Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park is seen on April 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. source Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

In previous years, tens of thousands of people would gather to lay wreaths at Sydney’s memorial monument called the Cenotaph at Martin Place.

This year, the area was much quieter.

caption A man wearing a face mask uses his mobile phone as he passes the Sydney Cenotaph in Martin Place on April 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

In North Bondi, a popular beach in Sydney, military cadets stood guard to ensure social distancing rules were enforced.

caption A military cadet poses after an Anzac Day Dawn Service outside North Bondi RSL Club at Bondi Beach on April 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. source Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

In Perth, the Flame of Remembrance and Pool of Reflection at the State War Memorial were also nearly empty at dawn this year.

caption The Flame of Remembrance and Pool of Reflection is seen at the State War Memorial in Kings Park on April 25, 2020 in Perth, Australia. source Paul Kane/Getty Images

In previous years, Anzac Day ceremonies in New Zealand would draw thousands of people.

caption People attend Anzac Day ceremony in Christchurch, New Zealand, April 25, 2019. source Xinhua/Zhu Qiping via Getty Images

This year, memorial sites were left empty as traditional ceremonies were canceled.

caption General view of the Bridge of Remembrance on April 25, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand. source Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

In previous years, ceremonies at the Auckland War Memorial Museum drew large crowds for high-profile Anzac Day services. Last year, Prince William attended the service alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

caption Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) attends the ANZAC Day Civic Service with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Mayor Phil Goff and Clarke Gayford at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on April 25, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. source Phil Walter/Getty Images

This year, the museum saw fewer people.

caption The sun rises over the Auckland War Memorial Museum on April 25, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. source Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Still, people across Australia and New Zealand found creative ways to mark the occasion. Many held a candle and stood outside their homes in solidarity with the dawn services while obeying social distancing rules.

caption Two Australians stand outside their home after observing the Dawn Service from the driveway on April 25, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. source Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

Veterans and civilians alike stood in their driveways for the dawn service.

caption Vietnam veteran Clive Robartson pays his respects at dawn together with fellow residents from the driveway at the RAAFA Air Force Memorial Estate on April 25, 2020 in Perth, Australia. source Paul Kane/Getty Images

Here, a marine stands outside his mailbox in Auckland, New Zealand.

caption Able Marine Technician Troy Pemberton pays his respects at dawn on the end of his driveway on April 25, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. source Phil Walter/Getty Images

And while in previous years, people usually march through the streets as part of a military parade after the dawn services …

caption Veterans in the Anzac Day march on Elizabeth Street on April 25, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

This year, people chose to participate in the parades from their cars.