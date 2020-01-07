Surreal photos show smoke from Australia’s bushfires turning the sky in New Zealand orange — 1,200 miles away

- source
- Ben Mack / Insider and Phil Walter / Getty Images
- Smoke from the massive bushfires raging in Australia is turning the sky in New Zealand orange.
- New Zealand is about 1,200 miles across the Tasman Sea from Australia.
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that members of the New Zealand military were also deploying to Australia to help fight the bushfires and aid in recovery, as reported by The Guardian.
- The fires in Australia have claimed dozens of lives, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed millions of animals.
- There are several ways to help people in Australia – many organizations are taking donations to support rescuers and others affected by the bushfires.
Smoke from the massive bushfires raging in Australia is wafting across the Tasman Sea and turning the sky in New Zealand orange – even though New Zealand is about 1,200 miles away from Australia’s eastern coastline.
Dramatic photos show that the sky in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, has turned an eerie shade of orange. It’s a dramatic departure for a country famed for its clean air and environmental stewardship.
New Zealand’s Ministry of Health told Radio New Zealand the smoke was unlikely to negatively affect air quality, as it’s in the upper atmosphere far from the ground. Those more at risk, however, such as pregnant people, children, people with asthma, and older people, may still experience ill effects. As Sky News has reported, some Auckland residents have described having difficulty breathing.
According to Radio New Zealand, the police in Auckland have asked residents to stop calling the emergency line regarding the orange-colored skies.
The smoke has caused other effects in New Zealand as well. As reported by The Washington Post, the smoke has been turning normally white glaciers, such as Tasman Glacier and Franz Josef Glacier, a brown color.
This the view from the top of the Tasman Glacier NZ today – whole South island experiencing bushfire clouds. We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch. Thinking of you guys. ????#nswbushfire #AustralianFires #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/iCzOGkou4o
— Miss Roho (@MissRoho) January 1, 2020
The bushfire season has also begun in New Zealand, with firefighters already struggling against blazes, according to The Guardian.
The scenes from New Zealand come as hundreds of fires continue to rage throughout Australia in what is only the beginning of summer.
The fires have claimed dozens of lives, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed millions of animals.
To help fight the fires, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the deployment of troops and equipment from the country’s military. According to The Telegraph, the deployment includes three NH90 helicopters and about 80 personnel in total.
Aside from New Zealand, firefighters from around the world are being sent to Australia to help fight the fires. On Monday, the US Bureau of Land Management announced that firefighters from Oregon – more than 7,500 miles, or 12,070 kilometers, away – were being sent to Australia to assist, according to The Oregonian. Firefighters from California and Canada have also been sent.
Celebrities, politicians, and other well-known figures throughout the world have called on the public to join them in assisting Australians, such as the actress Margot Robbie and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
There are numerous ways to help people in Australia, with New South Wales Rural Fire Service saying on its website that “the best way is to donate money.”
Business Insider’s Rosie Perper spent New Year’s Eve in an evacuation shelter. “The town looked like it had been gutted by war or the apocalypse,” she wrote of being in the New South Wales town of Narooma.
She also said she had “experienced only a temporary glimpse of the pain wrought by these fires,” adding, “If you can, I encourage you to donate to organizations that are helping rescue services and victims of bushfires as they navigate this terrifying fire season.”
