Surreal photos show smoke from Australia’s bushfires turning the sky in New Zealand orange — 1,200 miles away

caption A normal sky in Auckland, New Zealand, left, and the sky as a result of bushfires in Australia. source Ben Mack / Insider and Phil Walter / Getty Images

Smoke from the massive bushfires raging in Australia is wafting across the Tasman Sea and turning the sky in New Zealand orange – even though New Zealand is about 1,200 miles away from Australia’s eastern coastline.

caption People at Totara Park in Manukau photographing the tobacco-colored skies on Sunday in New Zealand. source Phil Walter/ Getty Images

Dramatic photos show that the sky in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, has turned an eerie shade of orange. It’s a dramatic departure for a country famed for its clean air and environmental stewardship.

caption The sky in Auckland turned orange by the bushfires in Australia, about 1,200 miles away. source Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health told Radio New Zealand the smoke was unlikely to negatively affect air quality, as it’s in the upper atmosphere far from the ground. Those more at risk, however, such as pregnant people, children, people with asthma, and older people, may still experience ill effects. As Sky News has reported, some Auckland residents have described having difficulty breathing.

According to Radio New Zealand, the police in Auckland have asked residents to stop calling the emergency line regarding the orange-colored skies.

The smoke has caused other effects in New Zealand as well. As reported by The Washington Post, the smoke has been turning normally white glaciers, such as Tasman Glacier and Franz Josef Glacier, a brown color.

This the view from the top of the Tasman Glacier NZ today – whole South island experiencing bushfire clouds. We can actually smell the burning here in Christchurch. Thinking of you guys. ????#nswbushfire #AustralianFires #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/iCzOGkou4o — Miss Roho (@MissRoho) January 1, 2020

The bushfire season has also begun in New Zealand, with firefighters already struggling against blazes, according to The Guardian.

The scenes from New Zealand come as hundreds of fires continue to rage throughout Australia in what is only the beginning of summer.

caption An orange glow darkened the sky at 5 p.m. on Sunday in Auckland. source Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

The fires have claimed dozens of lives, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed millions of animals.

To help fight the fires, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the deployment of troops and equipment from the country’s military. According to The Telegraph, the deployment includes three NH90 helicopters and about 80 personnel in total.

caption A motorway during the day in Auckland. source Phil Walter / Getty Images

Aside from New Zealand, firefighters from around the world are being sent to Australia to help fight the fires. On Monday, the US Bureau of Land Management announced that firefighters from Oregon – more than 7,500 miles, or 12,070 kilometers, away – were being sent to Australia to assist, according to The Oregonian. Firefighters from California and Canada have also been sent.

Celebrities, politicians, and other well-known figures throughout the world have called on the public to join them in assisting Australians, such as the actress Margot Robbie and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

There are numerous ways to help people in Australia, with New South Wales Rural Fire Service saying on its website that “the best way is to donate money.”

caption People at Totara Park in Manukau under orange skies. source Phil Walter / Getty Images

Business Insider’s Rosie Perper spent New Year’s Eve in an evacuation shelter. “The town looked like it had been gutted by war or the apocalypse,” she wrote of being in the New South Wales town of Narooma.

She also said she had “experienced only a temporary glimpse of the pain wrought by these fires,” adding, “If you can, I encourage you to donate to organizations that are helping rescue services and victims of bushfires as they navigate this terrifying fire season.”