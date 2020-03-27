15 photos of beautiful work-from-home spaces that will inspire you to redecorate

caption As people work from home because of the coronavirus, many create beautiful office areas for themselves. source Jenna Marlar/Cozy Happy Home/Justine Driedger/Mission Custom Cabinetry/Adrianna Zielińska

More people are working from home than ever because of the coronavirus.

It can take time to adjust to not working in an office space, as your home might not be set up to optimize productivity.

Having a designated work area can help, and you might like working there even more if you make it aesthetically pleasing.

Seeing how others have decorated their home work spaces can help you figure out what you want your remote office to look like.

Flowers and a gingham tablecloth brighten this space.

caption The table set up is cozy. source Natalie Schumman

Natalie Schumman’s home office has a simple setup, as it’s just her computer on a table, but the additions of fresh flowers and a gingham tablecloth elevate it.

Plus, the wall decor gives her pleasant views when work weighs her down.

A cozy corner can become a center of productivity with the right decor.

caption Art can make a big difference in a home office. source Adrianna Zielińska

The all-white aesthetic of Adrianna Zielińska‘s desk is disrupted by pops of red and gold.

The space looks inviting thanks to the chunky blanket, and the nearby window ensures she can look outside if she starts to feel tired of the indoors.

Greenery makes all the difference in this space.

caption The plants make a statement. source Anna Podedworna

Anna Podedworna’s office feels like a tropical escape thanks to the oversized plants she used to fill the space.

Because it brings the outdoors in, the space won’t start to feel stale.

A bookshelf brings color to this space.

caption Less is more in this office. source Austen Tosone

Books and plants are the only color in Austen Tosone’s minimalist space.

But the large window allows her to change the feel of the environment whenever she wants.

The simplicity of this space sets it apart.

caption The work area has a clear color scheme. source Darcy Schild/Insider

The focal point of Insider reporter Darcy Schild’s home office is her lattice desk, which she’s decorated with a few knick-knacks in a similar color scheme.

The space is chic without going over the top.

This office strikes the perfect balance between simple and cute.

caption The space doesn’t do too much. source Shibani Chakrabarty

Shibani Chakrabarty weaved her personality into her office with geometric wall hangings, an elephant basket, and a framed photo, but the desk itself is simple, with few wires or other items cluttering the space.

The chair also looks like somewhere you could sit for a long time, making it ideal for a full day of work.

This office gets its charm from a pop of color and some well-placed plants.

caption The green hues make a statement. source Jenna Marlar/Cozy Happy Home

Jenna Marlar brought green into her neutral space through paint and plants, giving it a natural appeal even though it’s indoors.

A cozy blanket and window with a sheer curtain make it more inviting.

This office’s built-in bookshelves give it a cozy feel.

caption The space is filled with books. source Gustavo Noguera

Two work spaces can fit into Gustavo Noguera’s office, creating room for a coworker.

The books make the area feel like a place of focus, and the statement chairs add to the professional energy.

Plants freshen up this simple desk.

caption Greenery makes this office come alive. source Hannah Browne

Hannah Browne’s work space is understated, with only a small plant sitting on the desk.

But the surrounding plants and artwork make it feel fresh, giving the office a lot of personality without too much clutter.

Art can make a home office pop.

caption An illustrator’s office has artistic appeal. source Ida Davidsen

Art fills Ida Davidsen’s office because she’s an illustrator, but those who aren’t artistically inclined could take a page out of her book, too.

The pieces bring much-needed personality into the space, so it feels like a room in which you’d want to spend time.

A clean aesthetic sets this space apart.

caption The white-on-white space has a minimalist look. source Justine Driedger/Mission Custom Cabinetry

Justine Driedger of Mission Custom Cabinetry takes a less is more approach with this office, using all-white cabinetry and a white chair to create a sleek area.

The natural light from the window adds to the brightness of the space.

You can make your office a space of calm.

caption The space is intentionally relaxing. source Leah Williams

Leah Williams uses a lattice bookshelf and a flowing fountain to make her work area a space of calm.

The fuzzy blanket and framed photos add to the relaxed vibe.

This office’s modern aesthetic gives it a professional look.

caption The architecture of this office is modern. source Robert Klinkowstein

The asymmetrical window sets the tone for Robert Klinkowstein’s office, as the glass desk and color-block painting also have a modern look.

The wire chairs complete the space.

The most important part of this work space is its views.

caption The work space sits against a wall of windows. source Niki Khalaj

The pink chair and simple desk are cute, but it’s the large windows that make Niki Khalaj’s home office such a standout area.

The small plant and collection of books show the importance of small comforts in a home office.

Abundant book shelves create a cohesive look in this area.

caption The space seems fun even though it’s designed for work. source Puty Puar

Puty Puar’s home office has tons of personality, with the trinkets and colorful books giving off happy energy.

The bookshelves contrast with the desk itself, which is more simple, giving Puar the best of both worlds.