Photos of mass graves in Brazil show the stark toll of the coronavirus, as experts predict that it will surpass 125,000 deaths by August

caption Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil. source REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazil is predicted to surpass 125,000 COVID-19 deaths by August 4, according to new estimates from the University of Washington.

By comparison, the US is expected to reach 131,967 deaths by August 4. Earlier this week, Brazil surpassed the US in the daily death toll from the virus.

Brazil now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, surpassing Russia.

Photos of mass graves capture the human toll of the coronavirus in Brazil.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Blue, turquoise, and white crosses mark the dead in mass graves in Manaus, Brazil, a visual reminder of the toll the novel coronavirus has had on the country.

Brazil now has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, just behind the United States.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which also forecasts the potential US death toll and has been used by the White House, has estimated that if no changes are enacted 125,833 people in Brazil would die from the coronavirus by August 4.

As of Wednesday, the country had 25,598 reported deaths.

The same model is projecting that the US will reach 131,967 deaths by August 4. So far, more than 100,000 people have already died from the coronavirus in the US.

According to Reuters, the estimate was made as Brazil’s daily death toll surpassed that of the US. The IHME also called for lockdowns in the country, but President Jair Bolsonaro has refused.

“Brazil must follow the lead of Wuhan, China, as well as Italy, Spain, and New York by enforcing mandates and measures to gain control of a fast-moving epidemic and reduce transmission of the coronavirus,” IHME Director Christopher Murray wrote.

He added that until Brazil imposed lockdowns, it won’t reach its peak of deaths until mid-July. The country will also face a shortage of critical hospital resources.

Photos published by Reuters showed mass graves and burials across the country as the death toll continues to rise.

caption Gravediggers work during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil. source REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

According to CNBC, while the US registered 620 deaths on Monday, Brazil had 807 deaths.

The markers are a stark reminder of the growing death toll from the coronavirus, as the US puts travel restrictions on travelers coming to the US from Brazil.

caption An excavator is seen at the Parque Taruma cemetery during a mass burial of people who passed away due to COVID-19,in Manaus, Brazil , May 26, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. source REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The order applies to foreigners who were in the country within two weeks of trying to enter the US. According to Business Insider, US citizens, legal permanent residents, and their family members are exempt from the ban.

Brazil surpassed Russia as the country with the second-highest number of infections, right behind the US.

caption Graves are seen at Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus Sao Paulo, Brazil May 26, 2020 source REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

As of Wednesday, Brazil had close to 412,000 cases. Russia had a little more than 370,500 reported cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The forecast in the country could shift based on policy changes.

caption A woman reacts during a mass burial of people who passed away due to COVID-19, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Source: IHME

Last week, Brazil accounted for around 20% of new infections on the day the WHO said was the highest single-day increase in new cases worldwide.

caption Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. source REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

On May 20, Brazil has close 20,000 cases, about a fifth of the overall record 106,000 new global cases the World Health Organization recorded over 24 hours, Business Insider previously reported.

Bolsonaro mishandled the outbreak from the start.

caption Indigenous person Miqueias Moreira Kokama, wears a protective face mask with words that read:”Indigenous lives matter”, during a visit to his father’s grave, indigenous Chief Messias Kokama. source REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

According to Vox Bolsonaro “continuously downplayed the seriousness of the virus, vocally opposed state governors’ decisions to impose lockdown measures, personally attended anti-lockdown protests, and pushed for businesses to reopen despite the growing outbreak.”

Some are worried that the outbreak could “become a real genocide” for indigenous groups in the country.

caption Relatives are seen during a mass burial of people who passed away due to COVID-19, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Business Insider previously reported that the death rate among Brazil’s indigenous people reached 12.6%, with 125 deaths out of the 980 confirmed coronavirus cases in those communities. The death rate in the rest of the country is 6.5%.

Healthcare workers in Brazil don’t have the necessary tools to protect themselves and to treat coronavirus patients.

caption Gravediggers work during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease at the Parque Taruma cemetery. source REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Wall Street Journal reported that at least 116 nurses have died in Brazil. Nurses and other healthcare workers in the country often only have access to “aging equipment and lack enough face shields, goggles, gloves, and gowns to battle a highly contagious disease.”

Despite the growing number of cases, Bolsonaro has been dismissive of the outbreak from the start.

caption Relatives are seen during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease. source REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

On April 28, when Bolsonaro was asked about the then-record death toll of the day was only 474 deaths, he replied with “So what?” according to the Guardian.

“I’m sorry. What do you want me to do?” he continued.