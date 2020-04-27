Photos show children in Spain enjoying the outdoors for the first time in weeks

caption Children around Spain played outside on Sunday for the first time since the country went into lockdown. source Marcelo del Pozo/Getty Images

Sunday was the first time children in Spain could step outside since the country went into lockdown on March 15.

From Barcelona to Malaga, towns across the country filled with children playing on the streets, in parks, and on beaches for the first time in 42 days.

After the number of coronavirus cases slowly decreased, Spain’s government announced it would allow children under 14 to go outside.

They can play outside for up to one hour a day.

With kites, dolls, and roller skates in tow, children across Spain played outside on Sunday for the first time in 42 days.

The Spanish government announced a state of emergency and strict lockdown guidelines on March 14, which prevented children from going outside.

Parks closed and adults could only leave for essential trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.

But after the country’s number of coronavirus cases slowly decreased, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that children could go outside for fresh air. Kids under 14 years old can play outside for up to one hour a day.

From Barcelona to Malaga, children grabbed their toys and took to the once empty streets, parks, and beaches for the first time in weeks.

After six weeks in lockdown, children in Spain can head outdoors.

caption Two girls run down a street.

On April 26, kids went outside to play.

caption A kite is flown in a city square.

Children across the country were confined to their homes for 42 days.

caption Wearing masks, the two girls head outside for the first time in weeks.

Now, they can spend up to an hour outside every day.

caption A mother and son play on La Malagueta beach in Malaga, Spain.

Families explore beaches.

caption This family spent their hour at the beach in Santander, Spain.

Best friends go on walks.

caption A child goes on a walk with his dog and father.

And children run through parks.

caption A girl kicks a soccer ball down an empty street.

Dolls and toys have also seen some fresh air.

caption A 5-year-old girl dressed her doll in a face mask before heading outside.

The decision was made after the number of coronavirus cases slowly decreased in Spain.

caption A girl dressed up for her first day outside.

Families are still urged to follow social distancing guidelines.

caption A boy flies a kite on a windy beach in Malaga, Spain.

Most of the children still wear face masks as they play in the streets.

caption A child plays in Igualada, Spain.

It’s the first time in over a month some shoes have been laced up.

caption A mother helps her daughter put on her roller skates.

And historic squares have filled with laughter.

caption A girl rides a scooter through a square in Seville, Spain.

Friends have raced along bike paths.

caption Girls skate on a bicycle path.

Some wear gloves while outdoors.

caption Barcelona’s streets have also filled up with children.

This has allowed friends and classmates to catch up after being apart.

caption Families interact while keeping their distance.

Children are enjoying fountains for the first time in six weeks.

caption Children splash in a fountain in Bilbao, Spain.

The little ones can finally celebrate spring.

caption A girl holds a flower while sitting on her dad’s shoulders.

From Madrid …

caption Two girls eagerly wait to step outside.

… to Seville …

caption Spain’s strick lockdowns prevented kids from going outside for 42 days.

… and everywhere in between …

caption Two girls jump rope in Valencia, Spain.

… children are a little happier now that they can access the outdoors.