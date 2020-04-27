Photos show children in Spain enjoying the outdoors for the first time in weeks

- Sunday was the first time children in Spain could step outside since the country went into lockdown on March 15.
With kites, dolls, and roller skates in tow, children across Spain played outside on Sunday for the first time in 42 days.
The Spanish government announced a state of emergency and strict lockdown guidelines on March 14, which prevented children from going outside.
Parks closed and adults could only leave for essential trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.
But after the country’s number of coronavirus cases slowly decreased, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that children could go outside for fresh air. Kids under 14 years old can play outside for up to one hour a day.
From Barcelona to Malaga, children grabbed their toys and took to the once empty streets, parks, and beaches for the first time in weeks.
After six weeks in lockdown, children in Spain can head outdoors.
On April 26, kids went outside to play.
Children across the country were confined to their homes for 42 days.
Now, they can spend up to an hour outside every day.
Families explore beaches.
Best friends go on walks.
And children run through parks.
Dolls and toys have also seen some fresh air.
The decision was made after the number of coronavirus cases slowly decreased in Spain.
Families are still urged to follow social distancing guidelines.
Most of the children still wear face masks as they play in the streets.
It’s the first time in over a month some shoes have been laced up.
And historic squares have filled with laughter.
Friends have raced along bike paths.
Some wear gloves while outdoors.
This has allowed friends and classmates to catch up after being apart.
Children are enjoying fountains for the first time in six weeks.
The little ones can finally celebrate spring.
From Madrid …
… to Seville …
… and everywhere in between …
… children are a little happier now that they can access the outdoors.
