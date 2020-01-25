Photos comparing last year’s Lunar New Year celebration in China to this year show the dismal impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the festival season

caption A composite image showing two views of Ditan Park in central Beijing, China. The left image shows a bustling celebration of the 2019 Lunar New Year, while the right shows the deserted square in 2020 after authorities canceled their event because of a coronavirus outbreak. source Reuters/Business Insider

The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected one of the most important cultural holidays in the Chinese culture: Lunar New Year.

After unprecedented quarantines were imposed throughout the country, people are prevented from traveling to see their families during the holiday.

Here are photos comparing last year’s celebration – complete with Chinese lions, historical dances, and family time – to this year.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

The novel coronavirus outbreak in China began in tandem with a significant holiday in the Chinese culture: the Lunar New Year.

Parts of China went under unprecedented quarantine in hopes to stem the spread of the deadly disease, known as 2019-nCoV, affecting around 35 million people in the country.

The Lunar New Year celebration traditionally calls for parades, outdoor festivals, and lanterns throughout the city, as people gather with their families to celebrate the annual holiday.

However, in light of the Wuhan coronavirus that has killed 41 and infected nearly 1,300 in China alone, cities around the country are forced to cancel one of the most important cultural events of the year.

Here are photos comparing last year’s celebration – complete with Chinese lions, historical dances, and family time – to this year:

2019: Crowds gather in Ditan Park in Beijing, China.

caption People mingle in Ditan Park on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Pig in Beijing, China, February 5, 2019. source Thomas Peter/Reuters

2020: Ditan Park is eerily empty as workers took down the lantern decorations after the Lunar New Year celebration was cancelled.

caption Workers dismantle decorations after the temple fair for the Chinese Lunar New Year in Ditan Park was canceled in Beijing, China January 24, 2020. source Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

2019: Signs with the Chinese character “Fu,” which means “Good luck,” hang in the Forbidden City.

caption A visitor takes a selfie next to a Chinese character “Fu”, which means “Good luck”, during a museum exhibition to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Forbidden City in Beijing, China January 30, 2019. source Jason Lee/Reuters

2020: Doctors hold up the same sign in the hospital while treating coronavirus patients.

caption Picture uploaded to social media on January 25, 2020 by the Central Hospital of Wuhan show medical staff holding Chinese Lunar New Year signs, in Wuhan, China. source THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO via Reuters

2019: Folk artists perform a traditional lion dance.

caption Folk artists perform a lion dance at an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pu county in Linfen, Shanxi province, China January 29, 2019. Picture taken January 29, 2019. source Reuters

2020: A Chinese tourist wearing a mask is flanked by two lions at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand.

caption A Chinese tourist wears a mask as she arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travelers in Bangkok, Thailand January 22, 2020. source Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

2019: Tourists can be seen in the Forbidden City during the Lunar New Year.

caption Visitors are seen during a museum exhibition to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Forbidden City in Beijing, China January 30, 2019. source Jason Lee/Reuters

2020: Police wearing masks stand in front of the Tiananmen Gate outside of the Forbidden City.

caption Police officers wearing protective masks are seen in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China January 24, 2020. source Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

2019: Passengers traveling for the Lunar New Year pack into the Hengyang Railway Station.

caption Train passengers travelling during the Spring Festival travel rush ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year arrive at the Hengyang Railway Station in Hunan province, China January 30, 2019. source Stringer/Reuters

2020: Passengers are getting screened for the coronavirus at the Hangzhou Railway Station.

caption Staff members check body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China January 23, 2020. source China Daily via Reuters

2019: Performers are seen outside a temple after re-enacting a Chinese New Year Qing Dynasty ceremony.

caption Performers rest after a rehearsal of a re-enactment of a Chinese New Year Qing Dynasty ceremony at the Temple of Earth in Ditan Park in Beijing, China, February 4, 2019. source Thomas Peter/Reuters

2020: People stand outside the gate of a temple that was closed for safety concerns following the coronavirus outbreak.

caption People stand in front of the closed gate of Lama Temple, with a notice saying that the temple is closed for safety concerns following the outbreak of a new coronavirus on its gate, in Beijing, China January 24, 2020. source Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

2019: A woman prays with incense in her hands.

caption A woman lights incense while praying in a Chinese temple during the celebration of the Lunar New Year in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand February 4, 2019. source Jorge Silva/Reuters

2020: Two men, one of whom is wearing a mask, do the same.