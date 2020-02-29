Jaw-dropping photos show the scale of delivering food and medical supplies to the millions of people still under coronavirus lockdown in China

- source
- Hubei Province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the novel coronavirus first emerged, has been under quarantine for roughly a month in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
- Almost 50 million people are lockdown across China.
- So far more than 2,900 people have died from virus and 85,000 have become infected, most of whom reside in mainland China.
- Take a look at the jaw-dropping photos of efforts to deliver supplies to those on lockdown.
In Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, 11 million people have been on quarantine for over a month.
Community workers and volunteers have been delivering food to residents who can’t leave their homes.
Many workers are overburden by the number of orders placed.
Truck-loads of food have been brought into Wuhan, as people remain in lockdown.
Despite trucks with government permits being able to deliver food, stocks of food in supermarkets is running low in cities under quarantine.
When the quarantine first went into effect in January, residents stockpiled food and supplies because they worried it could run out.
Fast food workers, including cooks and delivery people, sometimes provide their temperature readings to customers.
Some delivery personnel check residents’ temperature as well.
Some people who place orders treat the delivery person with suspicion and keep their distance when a package arrives.
Medical supplies are consistently being delivered to the cut-off city.
Employees of e-commerce companies like JD.com and Alibaba Group have been given protective gear including masks, goggles, and disinfectant.
