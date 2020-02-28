Photos of deserted, nearly empty airports around the world show how coronavirus has decimated air travel

Thousands of flights around the world have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus.

This has decreased the number of people that can be found in international airports in countries like South Korea, China, and Italy.

The International Air Transport Association has predicted a $29.3 billion loss in passenger revenue this year because of COVID-19.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

International airports around the world have become increasingly empty as flights have been canceled and more travel warnings have been issued during the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus – which originated in Wuhan, China – has now killed 2,810 people, with at least 60 deaths of those occurring outside of China. As of now, over 82,500 people have been infected globally, although 95% of the cases have been in China.

At least 47 countries outside of China have reported cases of coronavirus, and the fear of contracting and spreading COVID-19 has caused a significant drop in flights to and from Asia: 73 airlines have canceled flights to China. Flights that don’t start or end in China are also being canceled, with Italy and the Middle East as major hotspots now.

Keep scrolling to see the effects that the novel coronavirus has had on airports around the world, from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska:

The US State Department has issued travel advisories for several countries…

…including China, which has been given a level 3 travel advisory.

Source: Business Insider

Level 3 suggests travelers reconsider nonessential trips.

caption A police officer in a medical mask at a terminal in the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Russia. source Sergei Savostyanov/TASS via Getty Images

South Korea has also been given a level 3.

caption People walking around n a John F. Kennedy Airport terminal. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Japan, Italy, and Iran are all level 2, while Hong Kong sits at level 1.

caption The baggage claim area in the Daxing international Airport in Beijing. source Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

At 26 deaths, Iran has the highest number of coronavirus-caused deaths outside of China.

caption A near empty hall in the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. source Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

Italy has now seen 14 deaths as well.

caption A near-empty hall in the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. source Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

No COVID-19 patients have died in the US yet.

caption Check-in counters at the Hong Kong International Airport. source Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The CDC has also issued health alerts for Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

caption A man walking through the Hong Kong International Airport. source Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The World Health Organization said on Monday that COVID-19 has “pandemic potential.”

WHO previously called COVID-19 a “global health emergency.”

Fears of air travel safety have started mounting with the spread of the coronavirus.

Source: Business Insider

Air travel has been one of the reasons COVID-19 has spread globally, including in the US.

caption Wuhan airport. source Neslihan Cimen Xu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The US Department of Homeland Security released a list of 11 US airports where flights from China will be allowed to land in.

caption A woman wearing a face mask at the Yangon International Airport in Myanmar. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: US Department of Homeland Security

This list includes the New York area’s John F. Kennedy and Newark airports, California’s Los Angeles and San Francisco airports, and airports in Atlanta, Seattle-Tacoma, Honolulu, Washington Dulles, Dallas Fort Worth, Detroit, and Chicago O’Hare.

The US has also started barring foreign nationals who have been in China in the past 14 days from entering the country.

Source: Business Insider

US citizens and residents who have traveled to China in the past two weeks will undergo a health screening and self-quarantine instead.

caption An airport employee at the Basrah International Airport in Iraq. source Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images

More than 200,000 flights have been canceled because of the novel coronavirus, CNBC reported.

caption Changi Airport in Singapore. source Edgar Su/Reuters

Source: CNBC

This has also caused the price of jet fuel to decrease significantly.

caption Empty El Al Israel Airlines counters at the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. source Amir Cohen/Reuters

COVID-19 may also cause the first drop of air travel requests since 2009, CNBC reported.

Source: CNBC

The International Air Transport Association has predicted a $29.3 billion loss in passenger revenue this year.

caption The arrival hall in the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam. source Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

Source: International Air Transport Association

At least 73 airlines have suspended flights to China…

Source: Business Insider

…and more than 62 global airlines have canceled flights to other coronavirus-infected countries like Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

Source: Business Insider

This includes Air New Zealand, Jazeera Airways, Emirates, British Airways, Hawaiian Airlines, and Qatar Airways, to name a few.

caption Passengers in the Krakow Airport in Balice, Poland. source Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

American, Delta, and United have also suspended flights to China.

caption Passengers in an arrival hall of the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam. source Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

JetBlue has started offering free flight cancellations and changes for trips booked between February 27 and March 11 for flights that were set to be taken by June 1.

caption A duty free shop in the Daxing international Airport in Beijing. source Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

The airline currently doesn’t offer flights to Europe or Asia. Instead, it services the US, Caribbean, and Central and South America.

caption The international flight lobby at the Matsuyama Airport in Japan. source Kyodo News via Getty Images

Korean Air announced on Tuesday that one of their flight attendants has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

caption Policemen at the Daxing International Airport in Beijing. source Xinhua/Peng Ziyang via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

It’s now disinfecting the aircraft and telling its flight attendants who feel any symptoms to self-quarantine.

caption Daxing International Airport in Beijing. source Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific has announced that it would stop offering in-flight hot towels, pillows, blankets, magazines, and duty-free sales.

caption A Cathay Pacific Flight attendant in the Hong Kong International Airport. source Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Cathay Pacific

United said on Monday that the demand for flights to China has dropped 100%…

caption Daxing international Airport in Beijing. source Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

…while demand for flights to Asia has dropped 75%, The Points Guy reported.

Source: The Points Guy