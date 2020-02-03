16 hilarious photos of dogs taken at the perfect time at the Westminster Dog Show

- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
- The 144th Westminster Dog Show will be held on February 10 and 11, 2020, at Madison Square Garden.
- Over the years, the show has provided us with some hilarious candid photos of the competing canines.
- These dogs get pampered and glammed up, just like people do at a beauty pageant.
There is no shortage of perfectly timed, hilarious photos out there – and dogs make up quite a few of them. Of course, when hundreds (if not thousands) of dogs are put together at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, photos will be taken that will make you laugh out loud.
Keep scrolling to see hilarious photos of dogs at Westminster that were taken at the perfect time. They’ll be sure to put a smile on your face.
Flynn, the 2018 Best in Show winner, was overjoyed to have taken home the top prize.
- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
This epic side eye comes from Michael, a Lhasa Apsos.
- source
- Janette Pellegrini/WireImage/Getty Images
No one looks great in the middle of getting their hair done, not even dogs.
- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
“Excuse me, what are you doing to my chin?”
Is this a glitch in the Matrix, or just three identical beagles getting judged?
- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Westminster is a multi-day affair, and no breed does exhaustion like the wrinkly bulldog.
- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Although, this Dogue de Bordeaux gives that bulldog a run for his money.
- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
“Treat yo-self” is probably running through this beagle’s mind at all times.
- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Turbo, a Russell terrier, is ready for his closeup …
- source
- Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
… Ike the poodle, not so much.
- source
- Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
Max, a black and tan coonhound, is doing his best Dumbo impression.
- source
- Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
These three look a bit confused.
- source
- Underwood Archives/Getty Images
Look at the majestic fur of Bono, a Havanese.
We know yawning between humans is contagious, but it looks like it can be spread to dogs, as well.
- source
- Angus Mordant for The Washington Post/Getty Images
Who’s going to tell Daisy that’s not a trendy new hat … just a Frisbee.
- source
- Chris McGrath/Getty Images
This photo captured a Komondor at just the right moment, making him indistinguishable from a mop.
- source
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images