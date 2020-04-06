Dolphins at a Texas aquarium were so excited to meet a sloth that one even did an upside down impression of their new friend

caption Liko and Schooner the dolphins met a sloth called Chico and nearly lost their minds from joy. source Texas State Aquarium

Liko and Schooner the dolphins have been photographed meeting Chico the sloth at the Texas State Aquarium.

One of the silver linings to come out of closed zoos and animal centers is watching their inhabitants get to meet each other as part of enrichment programs.

Pictures of the dolphins and sloth meeting were posted on the aquarium’s Facebook page, where it was suggested Liko even tried to do an upside-down sloth impression.

The aquarium’s Manager of Marketing and Communications, Seamus McAfee, told Insider: “In true sloth fashion, Chico was pretty sleepy when we brought him to our underwater view to meet the dolphins, but he did open his eyes a few times to check them out.”

With tourist attractions around the world currently closed to human visitors, the inhabitants of some zoos and aquariums have been getting to meet each other for the first time.

Although the Texas State Aquarium is also temporarily closed, one snoozy VIP was given a tour of the dolphin area.

Chico the sloth was introduced to dolphins Liko and Schooner as part of the aquarium’s animal enrichment program, and they were very eager to get a good look at him.

caption The dolphins were into Chico, but in true sloth fashion he only opened his eyes a few times. source Texas State Aquarium

However, the feeling wasn’t quite reciprocated.

Speaking to Insider, Seamus McAfee, Manager of Marketing and Communications at the aquarium said over email: “In true sloth fashion, Chico was pretty sleepy when we brought him to our underwater view to meet the dolphins, but he did open his eyes a few times to check them out.

“The dolphins, meanwhile, seemed to really enjoy meeting the new arrival, as you can see in the pictures.”

caption Liko and Schooner really enjoyed meeting Chico the sloth. source Texas State Aquarium

In a Facebook post, the aquarium commented that the pair were very curious about meeting Chico, and shared some photos of the sweet interaction.

The post even suggested that Liko was so enamored by their visitor, they were inspired to try an upside-down sloth impression.

caption Liko was inspired to try a sloth impression. source Texas State Aquarium

But Chico isn’t the only animal who has met the aquarium’s dolphins.

McAfee told Insider: “Our four dolphins – Shadow, Kai, Liko, and Schooner – often get opportunities to meet other Aquarium residents as part of their enrichment, and in the past they’ve gotten to meet baby gators, an African serval, a red-tailed boa, and others.”

caption Chico isn’t the first animal the dolphins have met, as part of the enrichment programme they’ve seen a number of other aquarium inhabitants. source Texas State Aquarium

He commented that as intelligent mammals, the dolphins are almost always very curious about any new introduction to their environment, including the sight of a new animal, so they usually come close to check them out.

