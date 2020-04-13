Surprising photos show churches’ alternatives for socially distanced Easter celebrations

Churches across the US modified their Easter Sunday services to follow social distancing guidelines.

From livestreamed masses to parking spaces replacing pews for drive-in services, priests and worshipers were pictured in bizarre scenes of celebrants making do amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This year’s Easter Sunday was markedly different for Christian Americans and their churches, which celebrated services in accordance with lockdown and isolation measures.

Pope Francis notably celebrated Easter in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, which he addressed in his service by offering prayers for those affected, including medical personnel, the sick, the dead and family members mourning their losses from the virus.

“Our world is already faced with epochal challenges,” the pontiff said. “Now it is oppressed by a pandemic that is severely testing our whole human family.”

The mass was a polar opposite from last year’s holiday, which saw approximately 75,000 people packed in St. Peter’s Square in Rome and the empty service set the tone for the bizarre sights from congregations across the US.

Churches in cities and states across the US shut their doors to worshipers over the weekend to maintain social distancing guidelines.

caption A man prays while attending an Easter service at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio, Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Priests proceeded with Easter services with dramatic modifications that were unrecognizable to the usually crowded annual masses.

caption Archbishop Timothy Dolan delivers his homily over empty pews as he leads an Easter Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, Sunday, April 12, 2020

Though the congregations might have been absent from the pews, many churches used livestreams to celebrate the mass for a remote audience.

caption Pastor Nicolas Sanchez is seen on his iPhone streaming Easter Vigil Mass at St. Patrick Church in North Hollywood, California, on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Worship spaces that were packed last year were left empty except for church leadership as celebrants were told to stay home.

caption Lone Start Cowboy Church Lead Pastor Randy Weaver, right, conducts a livestream Easter service Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Montgomery, Texas.

Iconic worship sites like San Francisco’s Mount Davidson cross still attracted worshipers even after services were canceled for the first time since the tradition began in 1923.

caption People gather at the Mount Davidson cross in San Francisco, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mount Davidson’s annual Easter Sunrise Service was canceled for San Francisco’s shelter in place orders over coronavirus concers.

Source: CBS San Francisco

For some congregations, parking spaces replaced pews as attendees stayed safely distanced inside their cars during services.

caption Pastor Paul Marc Goulet prays to people in their cars at an Easter drive-in service at the International Church of Las Vegas due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Some priests even suited up in masks and gloves to give drive-by blessings.

caption Rev. William Schipper, pastor of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, left, wears a mask and gloves out of concern for the coronavirus as he sprinkles holy water and blesses parishioners who remain in their vehicles in the parking lot of the church, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Spencer, Mass.

Services across the country centered on gathering prayers for the more than 550,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in the US and 1 million across the world.

caption Keeping to safe social distance guidelines, worshipers pray at their own vehicles as they attend an outside drive-in Easter service at the Living Word church due to the coronavirus Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press