Eerie photos of some of America’s biggest cities that are empty due to the coronavirus

As the coronavirus spreads in the US, people are self-isolating.

Some states and cities have called for residents to shelter in place, and others have ordered the closure of nonessential businesses.

Once bustling metropolises are now left eerily empty.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the US grows, people across the country are self-isolating and distancing themselves socially, while cities and states across the US are ordering the closure of nonessential businesses or for residents to shelter in place.

The result? Once bustling metropolises are now left eerily empty, their once-busy streets devoid of humans.

Keep scrolling to see photos of some of America’s biggest cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City’s Times Square is one of the world’s most-visited tourist attractions, but today it’s a ghost town.

caption Times Square in New York City, New York. source Anadolu Agency/Getty

Usually, it sees nearly 380,000 pedestrians every single day.

caption Times Square in New York City, New York. source Anadolu Agency/Getty

Broadway has also shut down as large gatherings were banned in New York.

caption 45th Street in New York City, New York. source Cindy Ord/Getty

New York City usually sees around 67 million tourists a year.

caption The Flatiron Building in New York City, New York. source NurPhoto/Getty

Now, its streets are empty as people practice social distancing.

caption A view of the Empire State Building in New York City, New York. source NurPhoto/Getty

With around 750,000 daily visitors, Grand Central Terminal is usually one of the busiest spots in New York City…

caption Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York. source NurPhoto/Getty

But people are avoiding public transportation like the Metro-North…

caption Trains at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York. source Cindy Ord/Getty

… and the subway.

caption A subway in New York City, New York. source Roy Rochlin/Getty

Even tourist-magnet the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles is empty.

caption The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. source Rich Fury/Getty

The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles closed its doors on March 12.

caption The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California source Mario Tama/Getty

Los Angeles without its infamous traffic is extra eerie.

caption Empty freeways in Los Angeles, California. source APU GOMES/Getty

Boston, which has a large Irish population and usually celebrates the holiday excessively, is devoid of people this St. Patrick’s Day.

The T, its public transportation system, also remains empty.

caption Boston, Massachusetts. source NurPhoto/Getty

Few venture out onto the streets.

caption Boston, Massachusetts. source Craig F. Walker/Getty

Not even to the usually bustling Quincy Market.

In San Francisco, a shelter in place mandate was imposed Monday, forcing residents to stay inside for three weeks.

The mandate has rendered the city practically deserted, as residents may only venture out for necessities.

Casinos and resorts all along Las Vegas’ famous strip have shuttered. Many already had to lay off employees.

caption The MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Ethan Miller/Getty

Casinos are empty…

caption A casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Bridget Bennett/Getty

… despite safety precautions.

caption A casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Ethan Miller/Getty

The once-bustling gambling and partying mecca is now desolate.