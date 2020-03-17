Eerie photos of some of America’s biggest cities that are empty due to the coronavirus

- source
- Rich Fury/Getty
- As the coronavirus spreads in the US, people are self-isolating.
- Some states and cities have called for residents to shelter in place, and others have ordered the closure of nonessential businesses.
- Once bustling metropolises are now left eerily empty.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
As the number of coronavirus cases in the US grows, people across the country are self-isolating and distancing themselves socially, while cities and states across the US are ordering the closure of nonessential businesses or for residents to shelter in place.
The result? Once bustling metropolises are now left eerily empty, their once-busy streets devoid of humans.
Keep scrolling to see photos of some of America’s biggest cities during the coronavirus pandemic.
New York City’s Times Square is one of the world’s most-visited tourist attractions, but today it’s a ghost town.
- source
- Anadolu Agency/Getty
Usually, it sees nearly 380,000 pedestrians every single day.
- source
- Anadolu Agency/Getty
Broadway has also shut down as large gatherings were banned in New York.
- source
- Cindy Ord/Getty
New York City usually sees around 67 million tourists a year.
- source
- NurPhoto/Getty
Source: The New York Times
Now, its streets are empty as people practice social distancing.
- source
- NurPhoto/Getty
With around 750,000 daily visitors, Grand Central Terminal is usually one of the busiest spots in New York City…
- source
- NurPhoto/Getty
Source: Grand Central Terminal
But people are avoiding public transportation like the Metro-North…
- source
- Cindy Ord/Getty
… and the subway.
- source
- Roy Rochlin/Getty
Even tourist-magnet the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles is empty.
- source
- Rich Fury/Getty
The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles closed its doors on March 12.
- source
- Mario Tama/Getty
Los Angeles without its infamous traffic is extra eerie.
- source
- APU GOMES/Getty
Boston, which has a large Irish population and usually celebrates the holiday excessively, is devoid of people this St. Patrick’s Day.
The T, its public transportation system, also remains empty.
- source
- NurPhoto/Getty
Few venture out onto the streets.
- source
- Craig F. Walker/Getty
Not even to the usually bustling Quincy Market.
In San Francisco, a shelter in place mandate was imposed Monday, forcing residents to stay inside for three weeks.
The mandate has rendered the city practically deserted, as residents may only venture out for necessities.
Casinos and resorts all along Las Vegas’ famous strip have shuttered. Many already had to lay off employees.
- source
- Ethan Miller/Getty
Source: USA Today
Casinos are empty…
- source
- Bridget Bennett/Getty
… despite safety precautions.
- source
- Ethan Miller/Getty
The once-bustling gambling and partying mecca is now desolate.
- source
- Ethan Miller/Getty
- Read more:
- Before-and-after photos show how the coronavirus has left Asia’s biggest tourist attractions looking like ghost towns
- Before-and-after satellite images show how the coronavirus has emptied global landmarks, from Mecca’s Grand Mosque to Tiananmen Square
- Before-and-after photos show how fear of the coronavirus has emptied out New York’s biggest landmarks