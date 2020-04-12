A former tattoo artist told us how he makes cakes that are so life-like, it’s hard to tell if they’re real or not

caption Ben Cullen was working as tattoo artist when a client’s mom introduced him to the world of cake art. source The Bake King

British tattoo artist Ben Cullen, also known as The Bake King, went from creating art on skin to inking up icing with hyper-realistic cakes.

He told Insider that a chance encounter with a tattoo client’s mom piqued his interest.

Now, Cullen has appeared on TV show “Extreme Cake Makers,” has celebrity customers like Rita Ora, and hundreds of thousands of fans online.

He told Insider when he first started out “it wasn’t easy by any stretch, and my first few attempts were shocking. But I was hooked, and obsessed with getting better and learning more.”

When you picture a cake, you probably think of a round, pretty, and decadent confection with a dainty layer of icing.

But some in the business of baking are turning their talents to creating what appear to be everyday objects, but are actually sculpted from sponge and filling.

Former British tattooist Ben Cullen, also known as the Bake King, is one of those people.

Not only does he have a strong online following, Cullen starred on the UK’s Channel 4 programme “Extreme Cake Makers,” and has produced pieces which look more like his celebrity clients than the celebrities themselves.

His artistic illusions spark disbelief at what your eyes are seeing as each baked good is painstakingly brought to life.

People coming across Cullen’s work would be surprised to know that he never intentionally set out to carve a career from cake as, by his own admission, he looks much more like a tattoo artist than baker.

He told Insider it was certainly something he didn’t see coming.

Speaking to Insider, Cullen said: “I was an apprentice tattooist thinking I may eventually lead a life in that arena.”

He made the leap from using skin as a canvas to instead using sponge.

However, a chance encounter with the mother of one of his tattoo clients kicked off an interest in cake as a form of art.

“I remember doing a tattoo on a girl, and her mom, who was there to hold her hand, was talking to me about art,” he said.

“She had an interest in art as a cake decorator and went on to show me some of her fondant figures that she had made,” he said.

“They looked like toys to me. I had no real previous knowledge of what could be made using a sweet edible medium, so it instantly had me intrigued.”

Cullen said he went away and tried it out himself. “It wasn’t easy by any stretch and my first few attempts were shocking. But I was hooked, and obsessed with getting better and learning more.”

He said his skill improved as he made more and more cakes for family and friends.

With patience and dedication, Cullen told Insider he slowly tried to test himself and raise the bar of his abilities…

…and he’s still doing it now.

One of his favorite cakes was a seven ft “ringmaster” he made for the yearly “Cake International” show, which acted as the “first installation that thousands of people saw.”

“Not only was it one of the biggest cakes I’ve made, it was 100% my style of art,” he said, adding that he was proud to be the front attraction artist having been a spectator at the show for years.

Targeting a generation who are pretty tough to shock, it’s a testament to Cullen’s skills that he has been able to gain such a following — he currently has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

It’s safe to say Cullen has made his mark on the world of edible art.

