Photos from a YouTube and TikTok convention show that Gen Z fashion is wilder, more colorful, and more creative than ever

caption Playlist Live attendees and Instagrammers Treigan Oliveira (@treiganoliveira), Jayden McFarlane (@thejourneysofjayden), and Jacob Vanlue (@jacobvanlue) used the YouTube convention as their own personal runway. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

More than 13,000 Gen Z-ers gathered at the YouTube and TikTok convention Playlist Live in Orlando, Florida at the end of February to meet their favorite influencers, hang out with friends, and make content.

Not unlike their favorite featured creators, many Playlist Live attendees took the opportunity to show off their style, transforming the Marriott resort into an Instagram runway.

The biggest fashion trends at Playlist Live were the color neon green, colored hair, statement jewelry, ripped clothes, e-girl and e-boy aesthetics, and acrylic nails.

There’s almost no better place to view the wide range of wild Gen Z fashion trends than Playlist Live, a YouTube (and now TikTok) convention in Orlando, Florida that drew more than 13,000 influencer-obsessed fans.

At Playlist, the featured YouTube and TikTok creators pulled out their most eye-catching looks to do panels, meet fans, and attend exclusive after-parties. But their fans were there to impress, too. You couldn’t walk five feet without running into someone’s TikTok frame, and the styles worn by the Playlist attendees reflected the aesthetics that go viral on TikTok, thanks to this generation’s internet celebrities.

Many Playlist attendees are looking to maximize their own social media career potential, and most of them had TikTok pages, Instagram accounts, YouTube channels, and more. Here’s a taste of how they dressed to impress.

Many of the looks at Playlist Live reflected the e-girl and e-boy trends on TikTok, which for non Gen-Zers is reminiscent of a gothic, old school Hot Topic wardrobe.

caption These four e-inspired Playlist attendees took their fashion from Instagram to real life. From L to R, they’re @shane.emmerson, @vinceevespe, @brinziez, and @hunteranglemyer. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

But e-culture puts a modern twist on the 2000s alternative scene, thanks to its prominence on platforms like TikTok.

caption Shane Emmerson (@shane.emmerson) shows off his skeleton jewelry, while Sabrina Beverly (@brinziez) shows off her pink acrylic nails. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

TikTokers were everywhere at the Marriott where Playlist is held, from huge TikTok stars to mid-sized creators, and most of them dressed in bright, eye-catching colors.

caption From L to R, Gage Wilson (@gageslife), Tyler Leon (@itstylerleon), Ryan Shakes (@itsryanshakes), Zayla Shakes (@itszaylashakes), and Tony Paul (@itstonypaul) stood waiting for their TikTok panel to start. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Some of the most prominent trends included intricate eye makeup, tiny sunglasses, and clear plastic outerwear.

caption Vincent Forgione (@vincentforgione), a makeup artist, complemented his green eyeshadow with green detailing on his outfit. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

E-girl inspired hair trends like colorful dye jobs and 90s child-like hair accessories ran rampant.

caption Walker Fleming (@x.fleming.x) and Amber Mezner (@amberr) were just one duo posing together at Playlist Live. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Couples and groups of friends wore coordinating outfits and colors that drew all eyes toward them as they walked through the convention.

caption Marcus Olin (@marcusolin) and Steph Margarucci (@beasteater) have their own YouTube couple channel and have matching lime green aesthetics. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Even if you didn’t have a brand to promote, a lot of regular Playlist attendees pulled striking looks out of their wardrobes for the occasion.

caption Sophia Givens paired a slick red strapless minidress and a textured black turtleneck. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

And not everyone required a human body to show off their fashion sense.

caption Multiple dogs roamed around Playlist Live, and this one got a brief chance to walk around when the crowd subsided. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Dresses and graphic t-shirts layered over long sleeves, along with retro references, statement jewelry, and exposed midriffs ruled the Playlist fashion scene.

caption Tiara Mehan (@tiaramehan), Rylie Harris (@ry1iesage), and Samaria Mehan (@samairamehan) were camped out in hallway near the creator lounge. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Many of today’s youth fashion trends are echoed by Gen Z celebrity fashion icons like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

caption Treigan Oliveira (@treiganoliveira), Jayden McFarlane (@thejourneysofjayden), and Jacob Vanlue (@jacobvanlue) turned heads in their detailed Playlist looks. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Back in the creator lounges at Playlist, creators executed outfits that could have easily transitioned to a runway.

caption In the “TikTok Motel Lounge,” Clawdeena (@clawdeena9official) executed a high-fashion look. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

And attendees took it upon themselves to do DIY work, like the socks worn by influencer twins Alexa and Alicia Montes De Oca.

caption Chris Gilly (@chrismfngilly), twins Alexa and Alicia Montes De Oca (@allexamontes, @alliciamontes), and @704tookie were hanging out poolside at Playlist Live. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

For practically every girl or feminine-presenting person at Playlist, acrylic nails were a must-have – the more elaborate, the better.

caption The Montes twins paired their DIY socks with incredibly detailed acrylic nails. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

And people had fun with their looks, even if they went a costume store to pick them up.

caption Darius Wilson (@lmaodarius) wore a Frozone costume around Playlist after carrying the nickname (bestowed on him by his classmates) around for years. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Ripped jeans are a style mainstay, especially when they’re paired with crop tops, colorful hair, tattoos, and sneakers.

caption One Playlist attendee (@slimbeann) had an eye-catching purple ombre hairstyle. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Having the right hair can make or break a Gen Z style look, especially since colorful dreads, braids, and all-over dyes are so popular.

caption Sisters Ariana Henderson (@okayyy.ariiii) and Leilani Henderson (@lanicakkes) wore colorful braids on the unofficial TikTok lawn. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

The most prominent color of the weekend had to be green, especially in lime and neon varieties.

caption The sisters also wore green acrylic nails. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Holographic patterns and textures are still popular too, even if they’re just saved for accessories like shoes and fanny packs.

caption Adi (@adiburns) and Jada Aura (@jadaaura) accessorized with lots of bright colors. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Tattoos and piercings complemented plenty of looks, too.

caption They also showed off dainty finger tattoos and astonishingly long, pointy nails. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

Playlist Live draws a diverse crowd of ages, genders, and backgrounds, which is reflected in the styles worn by attendees.

caption Bella Nicole (@bellaaxnicole) and Brody (@luvbrody) explained where to get the best deal on trendy orange camouflage pants – Amazon is the secret. source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

High-end brands didn’t seem to be that important to Playlist attendees, but clothing sponsor Boohoo gave away enough merch that it became a visible presence.

caption Alex Youmazzo (@alexyoumazzo) was diagnosed with alopecia as a child, and posed next to her friend Bria (@briaalana). source Kat Tenbarge/Insider

And when in doubt of what to wear at a YouTube convention, YouTuber merchandise is never a bad bet.