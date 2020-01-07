PHOTOS: I ate at Singapore’s first We Bare Bears cafe – and everything was forgettable except the amazing waffles

- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
If you love Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears series, we’ve got just the place for you to lay bare your affections for the adorable ursine trio: Kumoya cafe in Bugis.
This is the same cafe that played host to a string of high-profile pop-up concepts, including the Pusheen cafe, Snoopy cafe, and the Sesame Street cafe.
Read also: Singapore’s mythical Merlion beast makes yet another pop culture cameo — this time, in a We Bare Bears episode
Business Insider visited the cafe for a media tasting on Friday (Jan 3) to see which dishes were worthwhile eats.
Here’s how it went:
Singapore’s newest cafe, themed after cartoon series We Bare Bears, opened at 8 Jalan Klapa on Saturday (Jan 4).
Like previous pop-up concepts at Kumoya, a photo spot was set up outside, perfect for selfies.
Inside, the 40-seater cafe was crammed with super-cute We Bare Bears art designed exclusively for Singapore.
This included unique artwork on every table, such as the bear trio in the clouds…
… wearing aprons and chef hats…
… and surrounded by doughnuts and strawberries.
Even the area above the cashier counter was decked in special food-themed art.
The cafe also had a rack of We Bare Bears merchandise, including soft toys, stickers and keychains.
American series creator Daniel Chong has parents who hail from Singapore, making the Republic his homeland.
On to the menu, which also featured artwork specially-designed for the cafe.
The main dishes and drinks mostly featured Ice Bear (the polar bear), as well as the bear trio together.
Sadly the dishes, while of acceptable quality for a character cafe, were generally forgettable in terms of taste.
We started off with the seafood rice with cream sauce (S$26.90).
It definitely had cute appeal, but the odd-tasting seafood cream sauce put off most of my dining companions.
Unfortunately, the artificial blue colour also reminded some of them of toothpaste.
Faring slightly better was the teriyaki chicken katsu burger (S$23.90), which came with delicious fries and a tasty side salad.
What was slightly disappointing was the printed mantou (with no filling), which featured words that couldn’t be read.
Next, we tried the truffle carbonara pasta (S$21.90), which came with ham and mushroom pieces, a large toasted ham slice, and an edible rice paper printout of the bear trio.
Kids will love the agreeable taste of the pasta and the fun experience of ‘eating’ the bears, but adults will likely find the protein portion too small.
The most Instagrammable main was the breaded salmon roll (S$23.90), which came in a paper food truck on a grass tray.
While I loved the presentation, the protein (salmon) portion was again too small to fill up an adult.
We also tried the matcha caramel frappe (S$13.90), which came with a scary looking Ice Bear marshmallow and was a tad too sweet for most grown-ups to enjoy.
There was also the apple peach tea (S$12.90), served with actual apple and peach slices in a darling plastic cup with bear ears.
Everyone at the table loved the cup (which you can ask to take home – (score!) but the drink was also overwhelmingly sweet.
The standout drinks were the iced latte and iced chocolate (both S$11.90), which turned out to be everybody’s favourites.
My personal pick was the surprisingly sophisticated iced chocolate, which had a thick chocolatey taste and just the right hint of bitterness.
We moved on to the desserts, which fared better than the mains.
First up were brownies with chocolate pudding (which tasted like mousse) and Hokkaido soft serve (S$20.90).
This dish was unobjectionable, and came with a cute butter cookie of the bear trio all stacked up on one another.
Next was cookies and cream flavoured lava cake (which we mistook for sesame) with soft serve (S$18.90).
Also a pleasant dessert, but not as tasty as the chocolate lava cake the cafe has served in the past.
Third was the Ice Bear choco ball (S$23.90), which diners are supposed to knock apart with a hammer.
Sadly, the chocolate was too thick to yield, and we resorted to opening the halves to access his innards, which turned out to be marshmallows, Froot Loops, and berries.
While this was definitely the most visually attractive dessert, it was way too sweet, and best suited for several kids to share.
Among the desserts, the surprise hit was the Grizz caramel waffle (S$23.90), which tasted just as good as the ones from famous ice cream joints.
It came with an impeccably tasty macaron, two slices of souffle cheesecake, and a stick of tri-coloured Japanese dango.
The combination of the super-eggy waffles, caramel sauce, and creamy and cold soft serve was mind-blowingly good. I never expected a character cafe to offer ice cream and waffles of this standard.
If you’re headed to this cafe with adult pals, we strongly recommend the waffles, iced latte, and iced chocolate. The rest of the items appeal more to kids.
