NASA’s new ‘space home’ for tourists could cost as much as $35,000 to stay in— see inside

Space exploration company Axiom announced its plans for upcoming space tourism, partnering with Nasa.

French designer Philippe Starck designed the interiors, which have touchscreens and LED lights.

Visitors are expected to be able to visit the International Space Station, which Axiom’s station will be attached to, as early as 2024.

When you’ve exhausted your bucket list of earthbound destinations, space is the logical next step.

Space exploration company Axiom is launching a space tourism program to fly tourists to the International Space Station.

NASA and Axiom enlisted 71-year-old French designer Philippe Starck to design interiors for these visits, which are planned to start in 2024. Starck has a history in all aspects of unusual design, from hotels to yachts to an individual wind turbine.

The modules designed by Starck will house national astronauts from countries that are not members of the International Space Station, plus private citizens, according to Architectural Digest. Anyone who pays the price and undergoes 15-week training can board a spaceflight. Prices are reportedly as high as $35,000. Each flight is led by a trained astronaut, and other passengers must pass a physical before beginning training, which can consist of jet flights, extreme environments training, suborbital space flights, and more.

After training is complete, passengers are ready to go into space. Take a look at their future accommodations here.

Axiom’s space station will initially be connected to the International Space Station, orbiting the earth.

Axiom’s station will be attached to the front node of the ISS, allowing for amazing views of the earth.

It will also have the largest window observatory ever made for space, according to Axiom.

When the ISS is retired within the next ten years, the Axiom station will detach and operate independently.

Like the ISS, the station will have a crew and serve as a research lab.

As a comfort from home, it will also have WiFi.

Inside, Starck designed the modules to look like “a nest, a comfortable and friendly egg.”

Each module has large windows to take in views of earth and space.

The padded walls have hundreds of nano-LEDs that change color, plus embedded touch screens and handles.

Supplies match the aesthetic of the modules.

Stark says the design will “feature materials and colors stemmed from a fetal universe.”

“Our goal was not to create a copy of life on earth but to create the best environment for human beings in this infinite territory,” Starck told Architectural Digest.

Starck also talked about the possibilities for new design principles in this new environment. “Life on Earth is held down by gravity, but life in space is a multidirectional freedom: There is no horizontal, no vertical, even no diagonal.”

