Here are the best photos from the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory in 50 years

caption Photos from Super Bowl LIV — and its well-received halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez — portray an electric atmosphere in Miami. source ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in an impressive come-from-behind victory to secure the city’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Though the game started out fairly even, the 49ers jumped out to a 10-point lead in the third quarter before quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to three straight touchdowns.

Photos from the back-and-forth affair – and the well-received halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez – portray an electric atmosphere at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read more of Business Insider’s Super Bowl 2020 coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Super Bowl LIV — hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida — was one for the ages.

source Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers faced off in what was indeed a clash of the titans.

source David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs’ prolific offense — helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes — was set for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers’ league-leading defense.

source REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Things were dead even through the first half, with the San Francisco’s defense adequately containing Mahomes and both offenses breaking through to score on two drives.

source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

And with the score knotted at 10, everyone took a break to enjoy a well-received halftime show from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

source Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Shakira rocked the stage with hits like “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”

source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While J.Lo pulled out classics like “Jenny From the Block,” “Get Right,” and “Waiting For Tonight.”

source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, even joined her onstage for a song.

source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shakira and J.Lo teamed up to finish off the show with “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka.”

source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Then it was back to the action on the gridiron.

source ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Niners started to pull away in the second half, putting up 17 unanswered points to take a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

But if we’ve learned anything over the past two NFL seasons, it’s to never count out Patrick Mahomes.

source Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Damien Williams helped lead the Chiefs to three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat.

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

And Kansas City celebrated accordingly.

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Before the confetti started falling, Kansas City wide receiver Sammy Watkins basked in the glory of victory on the sport’s biggest stage

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

And Mahomes got in on the early celebrations as well.

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The third-year quarterback earned Super Bowl MVP honors after leading the Chiefs to a come-from-behind victory in the fourth quarter.

source Nhat V. Meyer/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

And he was all smiles while hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

source Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

He was emotional as he took in the big moment with head coach Andy Reid.

source Al Bello/Getty Images

Sunday night’s victory marked Reid’s first Super Bowl win in his illustrious 21-year head coaching career.

source Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

And the ordinarily stoic head coach was uncharacteristically — and justifiably — animated after the victory.

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Read more: Andy Reid stays calm in chaos after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-clinching touchdown run to signal for the extra point

He got a Gatorade bath, as all Super Bowl-winning coaches do.

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Then he received props from four-time Super Bowl champion-turned-broadcaster Terry Bradshaw.

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And his loved ones were on hand to celebrate the victory by his side — or on his shoulders.

source Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs outside linebacker Demone Harris spent some time making “confetti angels” after the big win.

source ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

As did defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Then he went for a belly slide.

source Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

He even had to revive linebacker Demone Harris after the win.

source Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson played in the streamers as well.

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Defensive tackle Xavier Williams was overcome with emotion after the win.

source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

And defensive back Armani Watts paused to absorb the gravity of the moment on his own.

source Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

While Travis Kelce spent some quality time with the Lombardi Trophy.

source REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was more than ready for his Super Bowl ring.

source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And Terrell Suggs took in his second career Super Bowl victory with a simple finger point to the sky.

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

But not everyone was basking in the glory of the big win. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was caught in the falling confetti while grieving his team’s loss.

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

And his quarterback was clearly feeling the pain as well.

source Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo comforted free safety Tarvarius Moore as they walked off the field.

source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wore a solemn look as he made his exit.

source Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Read more: How Kyle Shanahan went from shadowing his father and working for 6 different franchises to becoming the mastermind behind the San Francisco 49ers juggernaut

Mahomes locked himself in as the face of the NFL’s future with his 286-yard, 2-touchdown performance.

source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

And, for the first time in half a century, the Lombardi Trophy is headed to Missouri.

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Read more: Trump mistakenly congratulated ‘the great State of Kansas’ after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Now check out how Andy Reid is celebrating the biggest win of his career: