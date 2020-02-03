Here are the best photos from the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory in 50 years

- source
- ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
- The Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in an impressive come-from-behind victory to secure the city’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.
- Though the game started out fairly even, the 49ers jumped out to a 10-point lead in the third quarter before quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to three straight touchdowns.
- Photos from the back-and-forth affair – and the well-received halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez – portray an electric atmosphere at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Super Bowl LIV — hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida — was one for the ages.
- Buda Mendes/Getty Images
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers faced off in what was indeed a clash of the titans.
- David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
The Kansas City Chiefs’ prolific offense — helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes — was set for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers’ league-leading defense.
- REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Things were dead even through the first half, with the San Francisco’s defense adequately containing Mahomes and both offenses breaking through to score on two drives.
- Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
And with the score knotted at 10, everyone took a break to enjoy a well-received halftime show from Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.
- Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Shakira rocked the stage with hits like “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie.”
- Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
While J.Lo pulled out classics like “Jenny From the Block,” “Get Right,” and “Waiting For Tonight.”
- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Her daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, even joined her onstage for a song.
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shakira and J.Lo teamed up to finish off the show with “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka.”
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Then it was back to the action on the gridiron.
- ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
The Niners started to pull away in the second half, putting up 17 unanswered points to take a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
- Tom Pennington/Getty Images
But if we’ve learned anything over the past two NFL seasons, it’s to never count out Patrick Mahomes.
- Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Running back Damien Williams helped lead the Chiefs to three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat.
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
And Kansas City celebrated accordingly.
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Before the confetti started falling, Kansas City wide receiver Sammy Watkins basked in the glory of victory on the sport’s biggest stage
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
And Mahomes got in on the early celebrations as well.
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
The third-year quarterback earned Super Bowl MVP honors after leading the Chiefs to a come-from-behind victory in the fourth quarter.
- Nhat V. Meyer/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images
And he was all smiles while hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
- Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
He was emotional as he took in the big moment with head coach Andy Reid.
- Al Bello/Getty Images
Sunday night’s victory marked Reid’s first Super Bowl win in his illustrious 21-year head coaching career.
- Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
And the ordinarily stoic head coach was uncharacteristically — and justifiably — animated after the victory.
- Tom Pennington/Getty Images
He got a Gatorade bath, as all Super Bowl-winning coaches do.
- Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Then he received props from four-time Super Bowl champion-turned-broadcaster Terry Bradshaw.
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
And his loved ones were on hand to celebrate the victory by his side — or on his shoulders.
- Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs outside linebacker Demone Harris spent some time making “confetti angels” after the big win.
- ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
As did defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.
- REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Then he went for a belly slide.
- Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
He even had to revive linebacker Demone Harris after the win.
- Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson played in the streamers as well.
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Defensive tackle Xavier Williams was overcome with emotion after the win.
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
And defensive back Armani Watts paused to absorb the gravity of the moment on his own.
- Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
While Travis Kelce spent some quality time with the Lombardi Trophy.
- REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was more than ready for his Super Bowl ring.
- Jamie Squire/Getty Images
And Terrell Suggs took in his second career Super Bowl victory with a simple finger point to the sky.
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
But not everyone was basking in the glory of the big win. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was caught in the falling confetti while grieving his team’s loss.
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
And his quarterback was clearly feeling the pain as well.
- Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo comforted free safety Tarvarius Moore as they walked off the field.
- Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wore a solemn look as he made his exit.
- Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mahomes locked himself in as the face of the NFL’s future with his 286-yard, 2-touchdown performance.
- TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
And, for the first time in half a century, the Lombardi Trophy is headed to Missouri.
- Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
