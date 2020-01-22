Wild photos from the Kansas-Kansas State brawl show how scary the fight was and why the punishments will likely be severe

caption Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa was at the center of the melee, throwing punches and picking up a stool with the intent of using it as a weapon. source Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A brawl broke out at Allen Fieldhouse towards the tail end of the Kansas Jayhawks blowout of in-state rival Kansas State.

Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa was at the center of the melee, throwing punches and picking up a stool with the intent of using it as a weapon.

Photos of the scene truly capture the scary nature of the Sunflower State Showdown.

Fifteen years after the Malice at the Palace rocked the NBA, a smackdown in the Sunflower State has captivated – and horrified – the world of college basketball.

At the tail end of the Kansas Jayhawks’ rout of their in-state rival Kansas State Wildcats Tuesday night, Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon stole the ball with his team trailing by 21 and went for a layup on the other end of the floor. From there, all hell broke loose.

While videos of the scene show a troubling skirmish, stills of the fight truly capture the scary nature of the chaos.

Check out the best photos out of Allen Fieldhouse below:

The Sunflower State Smackdown — as I’m now calling Tuesday’s brawl at Allen Fieldhouse — began after Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon stole the ball in the final seconds of Kansas’ blowout of the Wildcats.

With his team up by 21 points, Jayhawks big man Silvio De Sousa sprinted the length of the floor for a massive chase-down block that sent Gordon to the hardwood. Then De Sousa stood over him menacingly.

Gordon and De Sousa presumably exchanged words before a shoving match on the baseline descended into a full-blown melee.

And the benches cleared.

With players from both teams jumping into the scrum.

The fight bled into the stands, with spectators dodging punches as the players brawled.

Coaches, referees, cheerleaders, and others got pulled into the mayhem as well.

De Sousa clearly got some punches in.

But Kansas State’s James Love III got in his face and separated him from the center of the fight.

That’s when De Sousa picked up a chair.

And swung it over his head, threatening to use it as a weapon, all while standing over a trampled fan.

Fortunately, Kansas assistant coach Jerrance Howard managed to charge at De Sousa in the nick of time.

And safely stripped the chair out of De Sousa’s hands.

Eventually, head coach Bill Self and the rest of the Jayhawks’ coaching staff pulled De Sousa out of the scrum.

Police and security officials were involved as well.

And Kansas’ Isaiah Moss did his part to hold back teammate David McCormack from causing any more damage.

While Kansas State’s Pierson McAtee physically removed teammate Antonio Gordon from the center of the feud.

After the game, Self called the incident an “embarrassment” and said, “I know we were in the wrong.”

Though fellow players on both sides played a significant role in the harrowing scene, De Sousa is likely to see the worst ramifications for the brawl.

Multiple talking heads have suggested that De Sousa be suspended from on-court action for at least the remainder of the season. Dick Vitale went as far as to call for the end of his collegiate career.

While the world of college basketball is still waiting on both programs and/or the NCAA to hand out punishments, it’s clear that Kansas basketball is in a state of utter chaos.

