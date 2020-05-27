Khloé Kardashian is selling her Calabasas mansion. Take a look inside the $19 million home, which comes with a private hiking trail and was once owned by Justin Bieber.

caption The home features a large pool area, the renovation of which Kardashian planned on a 2019 episode of “Flip It Like Disick.” source The SOCIETY Group

Khloé Kardashian listed her Calabasas, California, mansion for $18.95 million.

The estate -which was previously owned by Justin Bieber, and Eddie Murphy before that – features a private walking path, breathtaking views of the Malibu Canyon, a pool, and a guesthouse.

The home was featured in Architectural Digest in 2016 and on Scott Disick’s home renovation show “Flip It Like Disick” in 2019.

Kardashian photographed the property herself using only her iPhone, the listing agent said.

Khloé Kardashian is selling her Calabasas, California, mansion.

The listing, which was unveiled by luxury real estate-focused public relations firm The SOCIETY Group on its weekly IGTV show “The Real Talk,” has an asking price of $18.95 million. The estate features a private walking path, a pool, a large guesthouse, and sweeping views of the Malibu Canyon, according to The SOCIETY Group.

While The SOCIETY Group would not confirm to Business Insider that the property is owned by Khloe Kardashian, the reality television star showed off the property in Architectural Digest in 2016 and a 2019 episode of “Flip It Like Disick,” Scott Disick’s home renovation show.

Keep reading to see photos of Kardashian’s Calabasas estate, taken by the reality star herself on her iPhone.

Kardashian’s mansion is located in The Oaks, an exclusive subdivision in Calabasas, California. According to listing agent Tomer Fridman, the development is favored by celebrities because of the privacy it offers residents.

The exterior of Kardashian's Calabasas home, as seen from the rear.

Calabasas is a city in Los Angeles County west of the San Fernando Valley. It’s about 20 miles from Malibu and 30 miles from Downtown Los Angeles.

source Google Maps

The area has long been known as a hotspot for celebrities seeking a more suburban home base.

To get to the house, visitors have to go through both The Oaks community’s guarded gate and the home’s own gate. “I mean, unless you’re in a helicopter, you’re not seeing into this house ever,” Fridman said while discussing Kardashian’s listing during The SOCIETY Group’s IGTV show Real Talk.

Dense vegetation protects the home from prying eyes.

The buyer’s new neighbors will include Drake and Jennifer Lopez, the Daily Mail reports. The estate is also down the street from Kourtney Kardashian’s mansion and a five-minute drive from Kris Jenner’s.

An outdoor fireplace.

This particular property has been home to a number of celebrities. It was purchased by Eddie Murphy for his ex-wife Nicole Murphy during their 2006 divorce and then later by Justin Bieber, according to the Daily Mail.

The house features a garden filled by knockout roses.

The home sits on just under two acres of land…

The home's backyard has a playhouse perfect for young children.

… and even has its own private walking path lined by oak trees.

Like the lot itself, the trail is flat.

The trail ends at a meditation area with stunning views of Malibu Canyon.

The estate is one of only 16 that sits directly on the Canyon's ridge line.

Once you step inside, the house itself is about 11,000 square feet and boasts 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, not including the guest house.

The main house and the guest house are separated by expertly manicured lawns.

The home has chic white interiors …

A living space in Kardashian's Calabasas home.

… and lots of windows to capitalize on its breathtaking views.

The indoor living areas look outwards.

There is also a generously sized beauty room and closet.

The home has a beauty room befitting a top influencer.

The outdoor spaces are really what set the home apart from other Calabasas mansions, according to Fridman.

The home's outdoor area features a pool and multiple areas for outdoor dining.

The various outdoor areas, including this fire pit, use the same pink and white color scheme as the interiors.

This fire pit would be a great place to make s'mores in style.

The yard features several spots to relax outdoors, including these swinging couches …

The couches are covered by a pergola.

… this outdoor dining area …

source The SOCIETY Group

… and of course, the pool.

source The SOCIETY Group

Kardashian renovated the pool area in 2019. The pool planning project was memorialized on an episode of “Flip It Like Disick,” the home renovation show helmed by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

source The SOCIETY Group

Many of the outdoor areas, like much of the home’s facade, are covered in flowers.

An entrance to the home.

Several fountains are also incorporated into the landscaping.

A stone fountain in the home's yard.

The estate’s asking price is $18.95 million — $11.75 million more than Kardashian bought it for in 2014.

Another fountain outside the home.

“For $18,950,000 you get celebrity pedigree, you get an [Architectural Digest] home, you get almost two acres, it’s in an amazing school district,” Real Talk host and real estate broker Branden Williams said. “I love this house.”

source The SOCIETY Group

