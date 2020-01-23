I spent a year living in one of the southernmost cities in the world, and paid just $570 a month for a 2-bed house

caption There were a lot of sheep around Invercargill, New Zealand — a place which also had its own unique cuisine in the form of cheese rolls. source Ben Mack / Insider

In 2015, I moved to Invercargill, New Zealand – one of the southernmost cities in the world – for a job at the local newspaper.

Though it has claims to fame like being home to the southernmost Starbucks on earth, it’s not a large city – the population was just 55,800 as of June 2018, though it’s the largest community for more than 100 miles in any direction.

Rent was affordable, and I paid just $570 a month for an entire two-bedroom house.

The city also provided access to plenty of outdoor activities and weekend getaways, as well as exposure to unique foods such as cheese rolls, and animals including ostriches living in the local park.

Beautiful as the scenery was, it was the friendliness of residents that really stood out, though.

“It’s good people here,” someone said on one of my first days in Invercargill, New Zealand.

It’s something I kept thinking about after I moved to the southernmost city in New Zealand in 2015 – which is closer to Antarctica than the Equator – for a job at the local newspaper.

Over the course of a year, I was able to experience many “typical” things in my new home – including the friendly people and the southernmost Starbucks on earth.

Despite the fact it wasn’t a large city – the population was just 55,800 as of June 2018 – it felt bigger because it was the largest community for more than 100 miles in any direction, and there were a surprising amount of things to do.

Even better, I paid just $570 a month for an entire two-bedroom house.

Here’s what it was like to spend a year living in one of the southernmost cities in the world – and why it was unlike almost anywhere else.

I moved to Invercargill in 2015 for a job with the local newspaper. It’s so far south it’s closer to Antarctica than the Equator.

caption Invercargill is south. Very far south. source Google Maps

The only things farther south than Invercargill are a small town called Bluff, an even smaller town called Oban on Stewart Island, and then open water – broken up every once and a while by uninhabited islands – until Antarctica.

It’s wasn’t as cold as I feared it might be – though there were still quite a lot of days where it was below freezing, it rained frequently, and the wind was almost nonstop, since Invercargill is right in the path of the so-called “Roaring Forties” that whip around the globe without any large mountain ranges to break them up.

When I arrived, I was immediately struck by how friendly everyone was.

caption The Bluff Hill Climb was one of the most exciting parts of the Burt Munro Challenge motorcycle festival — and took place in Bluff, drawing competitors and spectators from around the world. source Ben Mack / Insider

The people I met in Invercargill were maybe the friendliest I have ever met. Even just walking down the street, it was not uncommon for strangers to say “hello” (or, being in New Zealand, “kia ora.”)

Another thing that immediately struck me was just how many cows there were.

caption These cows lived on a dairy near Winton, north of Invercargill. source Ben Mack / Insider

Cows were everywhere, especially outside of the city proper. The dairy industry was so important to Invercargill and the wider Southland region, much of the area’s culture revolved around it. One advantage: it meant getting fresh milk and cheese was never a problem.

There were also a lot of sheep.

caption Kyeburn Station in Otago was the first sheep station I visited — I had never seen so many of the creatures in one place. source Ben Mack / Insider

There are many times more sheep than people in New Zealand – and that was true in the area around Invercargill, though especially up north in the Otago region, where there could be thousands of sheep living on a single “sheep station.”

Compared to other parts of New Zealand, rent was affordable. I paid $570 per month for a two-bedroom house near the city center.

caption I paid about $570 a month for this two-bedroom house with gas heating on Mary Street, which I dubbed my “cottage.” source Ben Mack / Insider

My house – located in a nice neighborhood on Mary Street just east of the city center, and only a few blocks from the newsroom where I worked – was unfurnished, but I was able to purchase furniture for an affordable price from the nearby Salvation Army. Much as I liked it, it did feel weird having an entire house to myself while still in my twenties.

As affordable as the $570 a month I paid was, it was also more than others paid, too – I knew some people who paid as little as $300 per month for their places, though they had housemates.

For a city with a population of about 50,000, Invercargill felt a lot bigger — it was the largest city for more than 100 miles in any direction. It had a lot of shops.

caption A typical day on Kelvin Street in the city center. source Ben Mack / Insider

You name it, you could seemingly buy it in Invercargill – despite the city’s size. Many of the shops were also locally-owned, so money spent would often go back into the community.

Walking to work every day, the city was full of interesting architecture and areas to explore — like the most unique water tower I have ever seen.

caption I lived a couple of blocks from Invercargill’s iconic water tower — it was one of my favorite things to walk past on the way to and from work. source Ben Mack / Insider

Dating to 1889, the Invercargill water tower was made up of about 300,000 bricks, and considered a symbol of the city. But what really impressed me was it existed so far south, in an area that even in the 21st century still felt like being on the edge of human civilization.

It was often very quiet at night, even in the city center.

caption It was rare to see many cars on the road at night in Invercargill, even on Kelvin Street in the middle of the city center. source Ben Mack / Insider

Traffic jams were not exactly common in Invercargill – at least not like in a large city.

Despite the quiet, there was a lively cultural scene, like performances at the Civic Theatre.

caption More than 100 years old, the Civic Theatre is one of the most famous buildings in Invercargill. source Ben Mack / Insider

Concerts, plays, ballets, stand-up comedy shows, even an annual book sale – there was always something on at the Civic.

Bars like Waikiwi Tavern were also busy every day, too — partially because you could not buy alcohol at supermarkets.

caption Waikiwi Tavern was in Waikiwi, in the northern part of Invercargill. source Ben Mack / Insider

Due to special licensing laws, supermarkets and convenience stores in Invercargill were not allowed to sell alcohol – you could only get it at bars, restaurants, and liquor stores.

Churches also played a key role in Invercargill’s daily cultural life — even though New Zealand is not a very religious country.

caption Invercargill Seventh-Day Adventist Church was one of many churches in the city, and one I walked past almost every day. source Ben Mack / Insider

For a city of its size, there were a lot of churches in Invercargill – from large, traditional ones to contemporary churches, a mosque, and even a Mormon church.

Being so far south, there were a lot of “southernmost” things to check out — like the southernmost Starbucks in the world.

caption I normally can’t stand selfies, but couldn’t resist taking one at the world’s southernmost Starbucks. source Ben Mack / Insider

Located on Esk Street in the middle of the city center, there was a laminated sign on the wall marking just how far south the world’s southernmost Starbucks was (more than 46 degrees south, to be precise). It was a popular selfie spot, especially among overseas visitors.

There were a lot of places to eat, too. Cafes like Zookeepers had loads of charm.

caption Zookeepers was an Invercargill institution. It closed in 2019. source Ben Mack / Insider

The random animal-themed statuary all around always made visiting Zookeepers an experience, regardless of the reason. My favorite piece of art, though, was the cheetah riding a bicycle that hung from the ceiling. Oh, and the coffee wasn’t bad.

The region had its own unique cuisine — like cheese rolls.

caption Cheese rolls, which I first tried in Invercargill, were frequently high on my grocery shopping list. source Ben Mack / Insider

“Southland sushi,” as cheese rolls were known, quickly became my favorite food. Ingredients include bread, cheese (Edam and cheddar are especially popular), butter, onion soup mix and more, heated up to gooey, crunchy perfection. Available at cafes throughout Invercargill and the wider Southland region, it’s a mystery why they’re not more famous elsewhere – even further north in New Zealand they were not especially popular.

One of the best places to get cheese rolls was at Rain Espresso in the city center.

caption Rain Espresso had some of Invercargill’s best cheese rolls — I made it my mission to sample cheese rolls at every cafe in the city. source Ben Mack / Insider

Open early in the morning, you could pick up some cheese rolls on your way to work – or pop by to take some home with you in the evening. As part of my work at the newspaper, I wrote a weekly column about what it was like to be an immigrant in Southland – and cheese rolls were a common subject.

Fish and chips were also popular. Some of the best came from The Albatross.

caption The Albatross’ chips (fries to Americans) were legendary. source Ben Mack / Insider

Co-workers at the newspaper would speak of The Albatross in hushed, almost reverential tones. I did not understand why, until I joined them one afternoon. Put simply: the golden, crunchy fries were the best I’ve ever had.

For a place of its size, Invercargill was chock-full of oddities. Among the strangest sights were two ostriches that lived in a park near my house.

caption A pair of ostriches named Petra and Jacinta live at Queens Park. source Ben Mack / Insider

Petra and Jacinta may well be the southernmost ostriches in the world. They lived in a large area in Queens Park, just north of the city center. Visiting them was free, too.

One of Invercargill’s most famous residents was a tuatara named Henry, who is more than 110 years old.

caption Henry the tuatara lives at the Southland Museum and Art Gallery. source Ben Mack / Insider

Henry has lived a rich life. According to The Independent, he became a father at the young age of 111. He’s also met a number of famous people – even royalty such as Prince Harry, who The Telegraph reports came by in 2015 to stroke Henry’s scales. From personal experience, stroking Henry felt a lot like rubbing semi-smooth sandpaper.

In terms of humans, the mayor was a legend — not just in Invercargill, but all of New Zealand.

caption Mayor of Invercargill since the 1990s, Tim Shadbolt once held the world record for longest TV interview — 26 hours. source Ben Mack / Insider

Tim Shadbolt has been mayor of Invercargill since the 1990s. “Mayor Tim,” as many people called him, seemed to be permanently smiling, and as busy as he was, seemed to have time to talk to anyone.

As with any coastal area, the beach was a popular place for people to go to relax— sandy Oreti Beach in particular.

caption Oreti Beach, a short drive southwest of Invercargill’s city center, was a popular place to relax. source Ben Mack / Insider

Oreti Beach was about a 10-15 minute drive from Invercargill’s city center. You could even drive your car right onto the beach – but cars would frequently get stuck in the sand.

Visitors to the beach would sometimes include animals from Antarctica, like the occasional leopard seal.

caption A leopard seal presumably catching some early spring sun on Oreti Beach. source Ben Mack / Insider

I saw my first leopard seal within my first month of moving to Invercargill. I was shocked how terrible it smelled – even at a distance of about 60 feet, as I was told getting any closer could be dangerous, since the fact it came to Invercargill from its normal territory around Antarctica meant it was probably sick.

Hiking and spending time in nature was hugely popular, especially on the weekends — after all, New Zealand is famous for those things.

caption Past Orepuki and Colac Bay, west of Invercargill, McCracken’s Rest had stunning views. source Ben Mack / Insider

The area around Invercargill had several of New Zealand’s famed “Great Walks.” There was also Fiordland and Milford Sound, featured in films like “The Lord of the Rings.” I really enjoyed the dramatic coastline – there was always something to explore.

Outdoor activities in general were big, like cycling.

caption The annual Surf to City started at Oreti Beach before ending in Queens Park. source Ben Mack / Insider

Competitive cyclists, recreational riders, couples, families – it was surprising how many cyclists there were, especially in a place as frequently cold and windy as Invercargill.

For adventures further away, nearby towns like Bluff also had lots to see and do.

caption Being by the sea, Bluff’s culture had a strong maritime influence — which extended to its art. source Ben Mack / Insider

The port town is home to an annual oyster festival, and aside from the usual pubs and restaurants included an allegedly haunted hotel.

Roadtrips to places like Riverton were also a common weekend activity.

caption Riverton’s beaches could get busy — but there were places to escape the crowds. source Ben Mack / Insider

West of Invercargill, Riverton was a small town big on charm. It had some especially nice beaches, full of rocks that kids (and pets) loved to play around. But the beaches could also feel nice and secluded at times.

Amazing sunsets were a treat year-round — even when walking home from work.

caption A sunset on Yarrow Street I saw walking home form work one evening in spring. source Ben Mack / Insider

Not only were the sunsets spectacular, but you could sometimes see the Aurora Australis – the Southern Lights, the Southern Hemisphere equivalent of the Northern Lights.

There was a strong sense of community in the city. Holidays like the Queen’s Birthday were an opportunity for people to come together.

caption For Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday celebration at Wachner Place in Invercargill, the town crier, mayor of the nearby town of Gore, and a local MP joined kids and other residents to share cake. source Ben Mack / Insider

Queen Elizabeth II visited Invercargill in 1954, and according to local legend even stayed the night in the city center. Many decades later, her birthday was still a public holiday.

Waitangi Day, held on February 6, was an important day.

caption Performing a Māori greeting known as a hongi at a marae on Waitangi Day. source Ben Mack / Insider

Waitangi Day marks the day (February 6, 1840) when the Treaty of Waitangi was signed – one of New Zealand’s most important documents. Events are held throughout the country, including at many maraes – communal/sacred spaces for the indigenous Māori people. This was also the case in Invercargill and Southland. Visiting a marae on Waitangi Day was something I will never forget.

Another big event was Christmas at the Races, held in December and featuring a fashion contest.

caption The fashion show at Christmas at the Races would feature entrants from throughout the Southland region, and many made their own outfits. source Ben Mack / Insider

People from throughout the Southland region came to Christmas at the Races to indulge in a day of horseracing, fashion, and a very large amount of food and drinks during what was the start of the Southern Hemisphere summer. But beyond that, it was an opportunity for friends who hadn’t seen each other in a while to catch up – or to make new friends, since many Southlanders were very outgoing.

Sports were a chance to come together, too — especially rugby matches at Rugby Park.

caption The Highlanders Super Rugby team were based up north in Dunedin, but would sometimes play matches in Invercargill. source Ben Mack / Insider

Like the rest of New Zealand, some Invercargill residents treated “the rugby” almost like religion. With entrance gates, hot dog and soda sales, and large groups of people of all ages coming together to cheer the home team on, the atmosphere was similar to football games in small-town America.

After about a year, I moved to Auckland for a new job. The differences were vast — for one, I missed the easy access to nature and the sense of community.

caption Even at large events like Surf to City, everyone I met in Invercargill was amazingly friendly. source Ben Mack / Insider

People in Auckland were friendly, but not like Invercargill. Similarly, optimistic as many Aucklanders were, I did not think it was quite the same. Beaches in and near Auckland, though beautiful, also felt different than the wild beauty of Southland’s coast.

Invercargill will forever hold a special place in my heart.

caption I worked out of the Southland Times’ building on Esk Street, before it moved elsewhere. source Ben Mack / Insider

The location, the scenery, the people, the food, even the weather – every day felt like an adventure in Invercargill, and I find myself becoming more nostalgic for it each day.

