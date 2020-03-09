Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coordinated outfits for their final appearance with the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle matched in green at their final royal engagement on Monday.

The lining of the Duke of Sussex’s suit was the exact shade of the duchess’ Emilia Wickstead cape dress and matching fascinator.

The pair were attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen and other members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex coordinated their outfits at their final official engagement as members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle looked striking in an Emilia Wickstead cape dress and matching fascinator, while Prince Harry opted for a blue suit with green lining that matched the exact shade of the duchess’ outfit.

The couple were attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also coordinated their outfits, with William opting for a burgundy tie to match Middleton’s Catherine Walker coatdress.

The duchess completed the outfit with a floral hat by Sally-Ann Provan and crimson heels.

While fans were hoping for a “Fab Four” reunion, Harry and Markle had little interaction with William and Middleton, despite sitting just a row behind them at the service.

