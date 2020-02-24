NBA legends and celebrities came out in droves to pay their respects at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial. Here’s who attended.

By
Scott Davis, Business Insider US
-

Michael Jordan and Jimmy Kimmel at Kobe Bryant's memorial.

caption
Michael Jordan and Jimmy Kimmel at Kobe Bryant’s memorial.
source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
  • A public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday.
  • The tribute included speeches from Vanessa Bryant, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Diana Taurasi, and more, plus performances from Usher, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera.
  • Numerous other celebrities and NBA stars attended to pay tribute to Bryant and his family.
A public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was held on Monday at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

The date, 2/24, was meant to commemorate their jersey numbers.

The event drew numerous celebrities and NBA legends, current and former, who came to pay tribute, showing the wide reach of Bryant’s life.

The event included speeches from Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Diana Taurasi, and more. It also included performances from Usher, Alicia Keys, and Christina Aguilera. The entire event struck a graceful tone of somber and happiness, as speakers reflected on Bryant’s life, passion, competitiveness, and love for his family and friends.

Here are some photos of some of the big-name attendees. Note: this is not a complete list of all who were in attendance.

Vanessa Bryant gave a heartbreaking speech about Kobe and Gianna’s lives away from basketball.

Kobe Bryant’s parents, Joe and Pamela.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel spoke and hosted the event.

Michael Jordan gave a speech about growing to view Kobe as a little brother.

source
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe’s former teammate, spoke.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Usher sang at the memorial.

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma spoke about Gianna Bryant’s passion for basketball and Kobe’s parenting.

WNBA star Diana Taurasi spoke about training like Kobe.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu spoke about idolizing Bryant and teaching Gianna.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Alicia Keys performed Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.”

Christina Aguilera performed.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lakers GM and Kobe’s former agent Rob Pelinka spoke.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jay Z.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Beyonce.

source
via ESPN

Queen Latifah.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LL Cool J.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Spike Lee sat near Lopez.

source
via ESPN

Lakers owner Jeannie Buss.

source
via ESPN

From left to right: NBA legend Jerry West, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, Clippers executive Lawrence Frank, and Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

source
via ESPN

Paula Abdul.

source
via ESPN

Phil Jackson.

source
via ESPN

Magic Johnson.

source
via ESPN

Russell Westbrook.

source
via ESPN

Anthony Davis.

source
via ESPN

James Harden.

source
via ESPN

Stephen Curry.

source
via ESPN

Draymond Green.

source
via ESPN

Kyrie Irving sat in the same row as Curry and Green.

source
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dwight Howard.

source
via ESPN

Gregg Popovich.

source
via ESPN

Former NBA player Rick Fox.

source
via ESPN

Tim Duncan and DeMar DeRozan.

source
via ESPN

Derek Fisher.

source
via ESPN

Devin Booker.

source
via ESPN

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

source
via ESPN

Pau Gasol.

source
via ESPN

Rajon Rondo.

source
via ESPN

