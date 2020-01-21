I spent the start of the new decade at Joshua Tree, and nothing has ever made me feel so lucky to exist

caption Desert snow, endless skies and contemplation: I found peace in Joshua Tree. source Alice Johnston

I travelled to Joshua Tree National Park at the end of 2019 with the hope of leaving my baggage in the old decade, and the experience was even better than I hoped it would be.

The landscape was alien yet stunningly beautiful, and a rare desert snowfall blanketed everything in white.

The delicious food, cute vintage shops and markets, and adorable accomodation made the trip a huge success.

The space the national park and desert offered helped me find an inner peace, and it made me feel lucky to be on the earth.

On a crystal-clear night at the end of December, I sat on the sand of the Mojave Desert next to a joshua tree, watching the moonlight illuminate the snow-covered boulders of the stark terrain surrounding me.

Too wild to be a complete retreat yet full of a ferociously peaceful energy, Joshua Tree has long pulled dreamers, free spirits, and artists to its cactus-covered expanses of desert. And at the turn of the new decade, I was one of them.

After a year spent struggling with my career thanks to an ever-shrinking media landscape and years of therapy providing some hard-won, painful personal growth, I was ready to end 2019 by visiting a place which could help me to find some answers within myself. I was ready for a California-style spiritual awakening.

I’d vaguely heard that Joshua Tree was a countercultural paradise, full of the kind of people you meet on the third day of Glastonbury. I’d assumed I would buy a crystal, look at the stars, and feel recharged after some time off.

But what I got was so much more than that.

My trip began in Los Angeles, driving the two hours to the desert along the freeway.

caption The view driving into Joshua Tree. source Alice Johnston

Although I’d been to LA before, I’d never travelled outside the city, and found the changing landscape fascinating. Unlike my native England, the vista changed quickly from a temperate, sunny day and palm-tree filled skyline to a grey, cloudy, and freezing cold desert. I was seeing some of California’s famed microclimates in action.

I stopped at nearby Palm Springs for a famous date shake.

caption A date shake from Palm Springs. source Alice Johnston

A mix of blended dried dates and ice cream, it was well worth the pit stop and tasted like an ambrosial, energy-packed soft serve.

As I arrived into Joshua Tree town, it was beginning to get dark.

caption A rare desert snowfall blanketed everything in white. source Alice Johnston

The desert had experienced a rare snowfall the day before, and there were patches of snow glowing softly in the gloaming.

Ordinarily a scrupulous planner – I’ll hand you a colour-coded itinerary if you dare go on holiday with me – I’d done almost zero research on where I was heading, and it felt exciting heading into the unknown. As dusk fell, I followed the directions to my Airbnb. Driving along a dirt road to a location that Google didn’t fully recognize definitely counted as breaking down fears, and I hadn’t even unpacked my suitcase yet.

I deliberately chose somewhere to stay that was relatively isolated. Normally I love to stay in the action-packed thick of things, but this trip was about space — space to sit and watch the open sky and even more than that, space to think.

caption I was thrilled to see how adorable my Airbnb was, even in the dark. source Alice Johnston

To that end, I chose a vintage caravan that I found on Airbnb.

As I arrived in the pitch black, I couldn’t make out many of the promised amenities – the site contained several other larger Airstream caravans which all shared a kitchen, bathrooms, and hot tub – but I trusted they were there. I piled my baggage, literal and figurative, into one of the wheelbarrows propped near the parking lot and made my way through the campsite, my iPhone torch lighting my way.

As soon as I stepped out of the car, I took a deep breath and felt my shoulders relax. My year in London had been spent rushing around in the rain to job interviews, moving house, and working on difficult relationships with my family. Now I could leave this frustration and heartache behind and focus on me.

It was a perfect, tiny jewel of a caravan.

caption Inside, the caravan was tiny but exactly what I had hoped for. source Alice Johnston

Inside, almost the entire space was taken up by a huge bed. There were two cupboards, a sink with no running water, and just enough floor space for one person to stand and get dressed. It was everything I’d hoped for.

That night’s sleep in the caravan was the best I’d had in a long time, and not just because it was so quiet.

The real magic happened the next morning.

caption The view that greeted me when I stepped outside the next morning. source Alice Johnston

I awoke early, with the first rays of the sun. The moment that I stepped out of the caravan’s tiny front door will stay with me for a long time.

The harsh desert landscape was blanketed by patches of untouched snow.

caption The campsite and other AIrstream caravans. source Alice Johnston

Spiky, proud joshua trees stretched as far as the eye could see, and mountains rose duskily on the horizon. Everything was silent and fresh, and the sky stretched from the ground to the sun with nothing to interrupt it.

The snow and still, dry air made it very cold.

caption I immediately began exploring the campsite. source Alice Johnston

A joshua tree stood right outside my caravan.

caption A joshua tree stood right outside my caravan. source Alice Johnston

I wrapped up in my warmest layers and crunched across the solid sand to make some coffee in the communal kitchen.

The campsite facilities were beautifully curated with an earthy, hippy vibe.

caption The interiors were beautifully designed. source Alice Johnston

An acoustic guitar took up one corner and the flowerbeds outside were full of cacti.

I immediately wanted to take all the furnishings back to London, rugs, cushions, and all.

caption Making coffee in the communal kitchen. source Alice Johnston

It was so peaceful and cosy, with sheepskin rugs, comfortable wooden furniture, and charmingly crooked cookware and crockery stuffed into every cupboard. Even the coffee pot fit the aesthetic.

The temptation to explore was irresistible, though, so I didn’t spent too long indoors.

caption The campsite was located on its own land, with plenty of space to explore. source Alice Johnston

I took my coffee outside to take a look around.

caption Drinking coffee and looking around. source Alice Johnston

I then got dressed, applied lashings of sunscreen, and headed out to embark on a classic day of Joshua Tree hijinks.

caption Breakfast at Natural Sisters Cafe. source Alice Johnston

I started with breakfast at the classic healthy spot Natural Sisters Cafe.

After ordering a smoothie and an egg, spinach, and spicy mayo breakfast sandwich as my first meal in Joshua Tree, I strolled down the street to do a spot of vintage shopping while waiting for my breakfast to be made.

I immediately happened upon the cutest vintage shop, and was lucky enough to find some of the very same adorable second-hand kitchenware that I’d been fangirling over in the campsite.

caption One of the main roads in Joshua Tree. source Alice Johnston

While I was paying for my wares, the very sweet and friendly cashier in the shop told me that Joshua Tree is a vortex, and it draws people who would benefit from the desert energy. Like me, I wondered?

I’ve struggled with anxiety and overcoming negative emotions my whole life. Maybe this was the answer? I had a vision of myself living in an endearing wooden house with a pool in the backyard, counting the stars every night and cooking in my 70s saucepans.

After my deliciously healthy breakfast, I walked the other way up the street to a crystal shop.

caption A mural at the side of the road. source Alice Johnston

With far more affordable prices than London, I got into the spirit of the town by stocking up on locally mined chrysacolla.

caption Locally mined chrysacolla, which I bought for good vibes. source Alice Johnston

A bright turquoise colour, my purchase from the shop promised improved communication, expression, and kindness.

A 10-minute drive then took me to a nearby flea market. Although it was very cold, some stallholders were out and about with vintage furniture, cowboy boots, and all the bric-a-brac you could ever want. In the summer, it would be buzzing with people, but I was happy to browse without being bothered by the crowds.

Driving back to the town, I was amazed by the sheer sense of space.

caption Everything was so photogenic, even the signs advertising a flea market. source Alice Johnston

Apart from the roads, the landscape was desolate – but it felt so full of life. A real tourist, I kept pulling the car over to take photos. With the wide skies and endless horizons, I finally felt like I understood what all those cowboy movies are getting at.

In London, the horizon is rarely visible, obscured by skyscrapers, grubby brick, and wet pavements.

caption It was impossible to resist taking photos at every opportunity. source Alice Johnston

Being under the desert sky gave me permission to take up the space I needed, rather than cramming myself into a tiny box.

I felt giddy with freedom.

A quick slice of very good New York-style pizza at Pie For The People later, and I was on the way to the national park itself.

caption The desert in the snow was exceptionally photogenic. source Alice Johnston

After a 20-minute drive from the main drag, the houses got larger and further apart, and the joshua trees thicker and more plentiful.

I felt a thrill of excitement as I crested the hill and saw the sign informing me I’d entered the park.

caption Now entering Joshua Tree national park. source Alice Johnston

There was a queue to enter, and I was surprised when a ranger informed me it would be $30 per car. In a stroke of luck, however, my car was let in for free to improve the flow of traffic. I felt like it was a sign from the vortex that I was on the right path.

Driving through the park was so beautiful that I had a hard time keeping my mouth shut. I’d never even been to a desert before, let alone been lucky enough to walk through a panorama of snow, sand, huge rock formations, and rare trees.

caption The park was stunning. source Alice Johnston

The weather made planning a hike more difficult than anticipated. Snow is rare in the desert, and while that made it all the more special, I hadn’t brought any hiking boots with me. Luckily, the hike I chose turned out to be stunning, and could be experienced without getting wet feet.

As it was the day before New Year’s Eve, the trail was relatively busy but still felt spacious. I arrived at the trailhead two hours before sunset and set off into the snow.

caption The trail was rocky and tricky to navigate, but I persisted. source Alice Johnston

It was slippery and difficult to navigate. As I skidded down steep, icy paths and pulled myself up inclines, I thought about the hardships I’d endured in 2019 and what I’d achieved in the past decade.

Since 2010, I had moved out of my parent’s house to Bristol, completed a degree, moved to London, finished a master’s, secured my first job as a journalist, and cycled through multiple romantic partners. The start of a new decade felt like a turning point. I was going to prioritize my happiness over anything else.

caption The sun began setting while I hiked. source Alice Johnston

After falling over on the ice several times, I reached the top of a ridge of rock. The golden light of the sunset illuminated the joshua trees and snow behind me and the landscape glowed with an almost unworldly brightness.

As the sun slipped down below the horizon, I felt the pointless worries and stresses that kept me awake in 2019 go down with it. I walked the rest of the trail feeling lighter in body and mind.

caption The setting sun illuminated the ancient rocks with an almost unearthly beauty. source Alice Johnston

That sunset was the most beautiful I have ever seen. I felt simultaneously tiny and insignificant on the face of the earth and blessed and lucky to have the ability to travel halfway around the world to witness such a display of beauty. I took a million photos, then got back in the car feeling like the park had cleansed me. I ate some buffalo ranch flavoured Pringles that I’d stashed in the glove box earlier and felt renewed.

I could start again in 2020. None of my old baggage had to come with me into this new decade. I was free.

caption It was the most beautiful sunset I’d ever seen. source Alice Johnston

Driving back to my Airbnb to get changed from my snow-soggy clothes into fresh ones, I felt quite breathlessly lucky to exist.

As much as England’s landscape is stunning, I’ve never seen anything quite like the endless, flat, undulating desert and wide-open skies.

caption Leaping joyfully into a new decade free from the baggage of the old. source Alice Johnston

Dinner that night was at local hotspot Pappy and Harriet’s, a Wild West-style saloon with famous live music nights.

caption The famous local music spot Pappy and Harriet’s. source Alice Johnston

I’d forgotten to book a table and was told there’d be a two hour wait, but after grabbing a cactus flower cocktail at the bar and enjoying watching the band play, a single chair opened up.

Thrilled, I took it as a sign that I just needed to trust the universe to provide what I needed – which at that moment was an enormous plate of ribs and mashed potatoes with gravy and salad.

I also saw a man wearing an actual cowboy hat, which I couldn’t help but feel was another positive sign.

caption The bar was done up in classic Wild West-style, with plenty of tequila on offer. source Alice Johnston

Back at the Airbnb, I lay back in the hot tub and watched the sky. Even though I’d only been in Joshua Tree a short while, I felt palpably that the energy and space of the desert had given me the space to let go of old problems.

caption Towing my luggage, but not my baggage, out of Joshua Tree source Alice Johnston

As thousands of stars winked above me, I felt lucky to be starting a new decade feeling so blessed.

caption I was leaving the desert feeling strong in my convictions, happy to be alive and capable of handling whatever life threw at me. source Alice Johnston

