These are the everyday objects to be wary of touching as the coronavirus spreads, and how to adapt

More than 128,000 people have now been infected by the coronavirus, and over 4,700 people have died. It is now classed as a pandemic.

According to Dr Jenny Harries, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, the coronavirus can stay on soft surfaces for 24 hours, and hard surfaces for 48 hours.

Here are some things we interact with every day that could easily attract the virus.

The solution is not to totally avoid touching things like handrails, elevator buttons, or weights at the gym – but take precautions.

The coronavirus is mainly transmitted by droplets from the bodily fluids of people with the disease. The virus can survive this way on surfaces for a long time – which poses a challenge for everyday life.

Scientists still don’t think surfaces are the main way the virus spreads, but it is possible to catch the virus by touching a surface with the virus there, then touching your face, according to the US CDC.

England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jenny Harries, recently told BBC that the coronavirus can live on soft surfaces for 24 hours, and hard ones for 48 hours.

That estimate could prove a low figure: a March 2020 study on other coronaviruses (not the one causing the current pandemic) found that the earlier coronavirus strains could remain active on glass, paper, or metal surfaces, for up to 9 days, the Washington Post reported.

Here are the objects to be wary of, and what to do minimize the chance of catching the coronavirus.

Cellphones

According to Quartz, in 2019, the amount of mobile phones in the world took over the global population.

Business Insider reported earlier this month that a smartphone carries more germs and bacteria than a toilet seat – an obvious problem when a virus is spreading.

However, Dr. Sankar Swaminathan, chief of the Infectious Diseases Division at the University of Utah School of Medicine, told Wire Cutter that phones aren’t a big disease spreader, unless they are often handed around from person to person.

On that front, AT&T recommends sharing photos online instead of passing a phone to a friend. It also recommends using Bluetooth devices, or hands-free headsets, to take calls so that the phone does not spend much time near your face.

To clean phones, Business Insider’s Shida Feder recommended soap, water, and a damp microfiber cloth. Another option is to use a UV light device that kills germs.

Don’t use alcohol or disinfectant, since these substances will damage the protective coating on phone screens.

Keys

Since they are a metal surface, keys can host the coronavirus for 48 hours, according to the advice from Dr Harries.

She suggested in some cases that it could be as long as 72 hours.

The best way to keep these clean is to wipe them down after using them with an alcohol solution containing at least 70% alcohol.

ATMs

In Iran, firefighters are disinfecting ATMs to try and stop the coronavirus from spreading. But the best thing you can do is either wear gloves while using the machine, or thoroughly wash your hands afterwards.

According to Wire Cutter, being careful when interacting with ATMs or grocery store pin pads, which are touched regularly by lots of people in quick succession, is important. If you touch one of these things, wash your hands or sanitize as soon as possible.

One way to avoid contact with ATMs altogether is to move to a contactless payment system.

Money — including cash and cards

According to the Federal Reserve, the lifespan of paper cash can be anywhere from four to 23 years. In that time, they can become covered in germs.

On the plus side, because it’s paper, if the coronavirus was on it, it’s likely it’d only be active for 24 hours.

In China, the government is using ultraviolet light and heat to kill bacteria on cash, and banks were told cash had to be sterilized before being distributed to customers.

In early March, the World Health Organization advised people to avoid using cash, and use contactless pay systems like Apple Pay.

Infection expert Dr Christine Tait-Burkard from the University of Edinburgh told The Guardian that coins are unlikely to spread the disease.

As for credit cards, they could carry the virus if someone coughed on it when it is handed over to make a payment.

Door handles

Touching door handles, and other similar hard surfaces, has a risk of transmission for up to 72 hours.

According to The Guardian, the best thing to do is be mindful of the surface you touch, and wash your hands.

Escalator handrails

According to CBS News, escalator handrails, at least in malls, are dirty. The organization found traces of food, E. coli, urine, mucus, feces, and blood.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty told the public not to touch their faces after touching a handrail, as there was “some risk of transmission.”

Whitty told The Telegraph, “So, if you go on to the Tube and touch the rail, that’s fine, but just be aware of what you do with your hands – don’t touch your face, wash your hands, and then you can do what you like.”

Commuting poles

Like handrails, poles on buses and subways are hard surfaces touched by a lot of people.

As Professor Whitty said, be aware of what you do with your hands, and don’t touch your face, until you’ve washed your hands.

Lift buttons

Lift buttons are a necessity, but like ATMs, a lot of people touch them throughout the day.

In China, a number of solutions have arisen to avoid touching the buttons, according to the South China Morning Post. Some people have been using lighters, pens, or toothpicks to choose a floor, while other buildings use voice-controlled directions.

But the most futuristic answer to this problem has been the implementation of holographic buttons, by at least one building in Hefei.

While the US doesn’t appear to have holographic lift buttons in common use yet, tools like toothpicks could work, as long as they’re thrown away afterwards.

The other alternative is to not touch your face after touching the lift button, and wash, or disinfect, your hands, as soon as you can.

Communal surfaces at work

Communal surfaces, in office kitchens or work bathrooms, all come into contact with multiple people throughout the day.

According to The Guardian, after doing the tea round you should make sure to sanitize your hands.

Weights at the gym

The coronavirus could spread in gyms, where people are in close quarters and share equipment.

There’s no evidence that the coronavirus can spread through sweat. But ill people also cough and sneeze in the gym.

Another factor worth remembering, according to Sky News, was that gyms can be high risk due to the fact they’re typically humid, which helps viruses spread.

Business Insider senior lifestyle reporter Rachel Hosie reported on a few things to keep in mind while working out.

She advised wiping down mats, weights, and machines before and after using them.

Additionally, she recommended putting a towel over a mat before lying down, washing your hands before and after a workout, and if you need to cough, try and catch it in a tissue, your elbow, or your shirt.

Finally, the best thing you can do is wash your hands, often, and thoroughly.