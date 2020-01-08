Nobody wants this enormous $27.5 million mansion near San Francisco’s ‘Billionaire’s Row’

A gargantuan mansion in the ritzy San Francisco Cow Hollow neighborhood is for sale for $27.5 million.

The seven-bedroom home at 2820 Scott Street has sat idly on the market since 2008, the same year it was chosen for the San Francisco Decorator Showcase.

It bears a stunning, ornate design throughout, which is a far cry from the typical minimal and modern homes that enter the Bay Area real estate market. Take a look inside.

For over a decade, an enormous mansion in San Francisco has sat idly on the market.

The villa at 2820 Scott Street is a seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom masterpiece located in San Francisco’s ritzy Cow Hollow neighborhood – within a stone’s throw of “Billionaire’s Row.”

The mansion is one of the lucky 42 homes in San Francisco history that have been graced with the expertise of the city’s top designers for the annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase. Its opulent, ornate style is a departure from the more typical minimalist aesthetic found in Bay Area real estate listings, and it has breathtaking views of San Francisco.

So it’s a bit of a headscratcher that no one has bought it.

The listing first popped up in 2008 for $29.5 million, according to public records, but it’s since seen price changes in both directions as it’s jumped on and off the market in the past decade.

It’s now listed for $27.5 million and is more than ready for a new owner. Take a look inside.

San Francisco is known for its stunning Victorian-style homes.

caption The Painted Ladies homes along the city’s Alamo Square. source Katie Canales/Business Insider

2820 Scott Street is not one of them.

It’s located just two blocks north of Broadway, a stretch of which in the Pacific Heights neighborhood has been called “Billionaire’s Row” for its concentration of old money and tech execs.

source OpenStreetMap/Business Insider

Built in 1904, the 14,360-square-foot home stands out with its low-pitched roof, rectangular shape, and heavily molded double doors — in keeping with Italian style.

The “Under the Tuscan Sun” vibe doesn’t stop there. An ornate entryway with carved wood ceilings and a sweeping marble staircase helps whisk residents away from city life.

The home was chosen for the 2008 San Francisco Decorator Showcase, which saw the city’s top designers swoop into the property and transform each room into a masterpiece. Only 42 San Francisco homes bear that designation.

A fellow San Francisco Decorator Showcase masterpiece, chosen in 2017, is also for sale just three blocks away at 2698 Pacific Ave. It’s also listed for $27 million, and designers in 2017 decked it out in an opulent style similar to that of 2820 Scott Street.

caption A living room inside the mansion at 2698 Pacific Ave. source Open Homes Photography

But we’ll have to wait and see if the Pacific Avenue mansion sits on the market for as long as this one has.

caption The Italianate mansion at 2820 Scott Street. source Sotheby’s International Realty

The Italianate mansion at 2820 Scott Street has seen price change after price change as it’s jumped on and off the market since first being listed for sale in 2008.

The home has seven bedrooms in all.

Some studio apartments in San Francisco could fit in this bedroom alone.

There are eight full bathrooms and three half-baths. Many feature granite flooring, marble countertops, a shower, a tub, and a crystal chandelier that dresses up a room.

A full kitchen gets a modern makeover with some white paint and hardwood flooring. It comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, gas-range stove, microwave, and trash compactor.

Residents can escape the hustle and bustle in their private courtyard.

And many of the rooms provide stunning views of San Francisco landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, the Palace of Fine Arts, Alcatraz Island, and Angel Island.

It has a lot to offer, but as SF Curbed notes, the home’s aesthetic is a far cry from the minimalist design common among Bay Area real estate mansions that hit the market.

The owners tried to auction the home off in March 2016, with the bidding starting at $20 million.

They did not find any takers. The longer 2820 Scott Street sits on the market, the more the owners want for it — a strategy that has been unsuccessful thus far.

Olivia Decker at Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.