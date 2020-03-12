Eerie before-and-after photos show public spaces emptied out around the world amid the coronavirus panic

The rapidly spreading coronavirus has cause people to avoid public spaces, self-quarantine, and cancel travel plans around the world.

Governments have put cities on lockdown, created containment zones, closed schools, and barred people from gathering in large spaces.

Eerie before-and-after photos show how the COVID-19 has left typically bustling areas around the world completely empty.

As the coronavirus continues to ravage through countries, people are becoming increasingly careful not to gather in large spaces.

So far, the virus has infected nearly 125,000 people and killed 4,500. Governments around the world have issued increasingly restrictive policies, including putting cities on lockdown, banning large gatherings, and urging people to stay home.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially declared the virus a global pandemic. As concerns continue to rise throughout the world, public spaces such as sporting stadiums, plazas, airports, religious sites, and theaters have been left abandoned.

These eerie photos show how the coronavirus is impacting communities around the world.

BEFORE: The Kaaba in Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in the Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. It’s considered the holiest site in Islam and attracts millions of worshipers each year.

caption Photo of Muslims gathered around the Kaaba during a pilgrimage in Mecca. source Ali Jarekji/Reuters

AFTER: But on March 5, the Kaaba was completely emptied for sanitation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

BEFORE: Crowds of dedicated fans gather at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain to watch football matches throughout the season.

AFTER: But the stadium closed its doors to fans on March 3, after the Spanish government announced it wanted to avoid large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

BEFORE: Large crowds gather in Milan’s Central Station, the biggest train station in the city. The station connects travelers to cities all throughout Italy, and up to 320,000 people pass through it daily.

AFTER: But on March 9, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a nationwide lockdown, ordering citizens to stay home, avoid public spaces, and to only travel if granted specific permission.

BEFORE: The Piazza del Duomo is the biggest attraction in Milan, with over five million visitors each year.

caption A boy plays with pigeons on crowded day in Piazza del Duomo source Salparadis / Shutterstock.com

AFTER: But the famous Piazza has remained eerily empty following a nationwide lockdown that restricts people from gathering in public spaces.

BEFORE: Vittorio Veneto square is the largest square located in Turin, Italy, a city in the northern region of the country. The square attracts bustling crowds of visitors and event gatherings daily.

AFTER: But as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in Italy, few people gathered in the square.

caption Empty tables are seen in a restaurant of the Vittorio Veneto square in Turin usually full of tourists as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in Italy, in Turin, Italy, March 2, 2020. source Massimo Pinca/REUTERS

BEFORE: Rome’s Piazza Navona is a popular attraction for tourists and Italians alike, containing a trove of sculptures, fountains, and businesses.

AFTER: But an ariel photo of the Piazza in early March showed that gatherings had severely dwindled as a result of the coronavirus scare.

caption Very few people are seen in Piazza Navona, which would usually be full of tourists, in Rome, Italy, March 2, 2020. source Remo Casilli/REUTERS

BEFORE: The shrine of Saint Imam Abdul Azim is an important religious destination for Shiite Muslims in Tehran, Iran.

AFTER: But the shrine was closed down on March 7 for workers to disinfect the building as Iran’s coronavirus cases surged. The country is now the third-most-infected in the world.

BEFORE: The Spanish Steps in Rome are a UNESCO World Heritage site, and attract millions of visitors each year.

caption The Spanish Steps. source Kamira/Shutterstock

AFTER: But as coronavirus cases worsened and the Italian government issued a widespread lockdown, the cultural site has been left largely abandoned.

BEFORE: Venice is typically littered with tourists taking gondola rides, strolling through cobblestone streets, and taking photos outside of quaint cafes.

AFTER: But as the coronavirus epidemic continues to spread across the country, the city has become emptied of its normal activity, leaving gondoliers to anxiously await new costumers.

BEFORE: The shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh is a breathtaking pilgrimage site in Tehran, Iran. The shrine is one of the oldest and most famous in the city and is widely visited each day.

AFTER: But as Iran struggles to contain its coronavirus outbreak, the shrine has closed to undergo disinfection treatments to prevent the spread of disease.

BEFORE: Times Square in New York City is a major tourist attraction, with hundreds and thousands of people enjoying its bright lights, Broadway shows, street performers, restaurants and shops.

caption Crowds swarm Times Square even in the hot summer temperatures. source DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images

AFTER: But as the coronavirus outbreak gets worse throughout the city, fewer people have been inclined to travel through this typically crowded hub.

BEFORE: The National Theater in Prague is a popular attraction for performances in Opera, Drama, Ballet and Laterna Magika.

AFTER: But following the coronavirus spread throughout the region, the theater has closed its doors and canceled all performances through March 17.

BEFORE: The Colosseum in Rome is a Unesco world heritage site and typically receives up to 7.4 million visitors a year.

caption Tourists visit the Colosseum’s interior in Rome, Italy, June 28, 2016. source Alessandro Bianchi/ REUTERS

AFTER: But it has remained largely empty since coronavirus outbreaks have worsened in the country.

BEFORE: Singapore’s Chinatown is a popular destination for tourists and locals to eat, visit museums, and tour through temples.

caption People walk through Chinatown in Singapore January 16, 2018. source Calvin Wong/ REUTERS

AFTER: But as fears of being in crowded spaces are heightened amidst the coronavirus outbreak, tourism in the area has declined.

caption A restaurant promoter waits for customers at the largely empty Chinatown as tourism takes a decline due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore February 21, 2020. source Edgar Su/REUTERS

BEFORE: Gimpo international airport is one of the largest international airports in Seoul, South Korea.

AFTER: But as travel restrictions increase during the coronavirus outbreak, photos of empty airports have become more frequent.

BEFORE: Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul is the world’s largest religious congregation, with over 700,000 parishioners.

caption Christians listen to a sermon during a service at Yoido Full Gospel church in Seoul source Jo Yong-Hak/ REUTERS

AFTER: But the church has canceled its usual sermons during the coronavirus outbreak, and has opted to put services online instead.

BEFORE: Tokyo Dome stadium was the first all-weather, multi-purpose stadium built in Japan. It can hold a total of 55,000 people and attracts massive crowds of people for sporting events, concerts and exhibitions.

AFTER: But the city has barred Japanese baseball fans from entering the stadium during all 72 preseason games, in an attempt to halt the coronavirus.

BEFORE: Charles Bridge in Prague is the oldest bridge in the city and one of its most famous tourist attractions.

caption Tourists walk across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, November 7, 2019. source David W Cerny/REUTERS

AFTER: But following the Czech Republic’s decision to ban all events and gatherings of 100 or more people, the popular tourist destination has been left empty.

BEFORE: St. Peter’s Square is located in Vatican City and has attracted up to 300,000 people for religious gatherings and events.

AFTER: But the Vatican announced it would close down the square until April 3, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

BEFORE: The Louvre museum in Paris is the most visited gallery in the world, and home to one of the most famous paintings: the Mona Lisa.

caption People waiting, using a queue, to visit the Louvre Museum source Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

AFTER: But on March 1, the museum announced it would close to the public, to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

caption France’s Louvre Museum announced it would not open on Sunday due to fears of the coronavirus. source Thierry Thorel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

