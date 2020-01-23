Astonishing photos show the Gates of Hell, a fiery gas crater that’s been burning for decades in the Turkmenistan desert

caption The Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan. source George Kourounis

The Darvaza crater, a fiery gas crater in Turkmenistan, is also known as the “Gates of Hell.”

The origins of the crater is contradictory, but it is believed to have been burning since 1971.

In 2013, George Kourounis descended into the flames to search for microscopic life – becoming the only person ever to reach the bottom of the crater.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Out in the Karakum Desert, the sand dunes lead to a glow so bright it lights up the night sky. The ground gives way to a fiery crater so deep and angry, locals swear someone punched through the ground and let hell shine through.

The Gates of Hell (also known as the Door to Hell … or the Darvaza gas crater to the non-dramatic) is a cavern of burning methane gas in Derweze, Turkmenistan.

In recent years, the Gates of Hell has become one of the country’s few tourist attractions, drawing adventurers from around the world.

The Darvaza gas crater, also known as the Gates of Hell, is found in the desert of Turkmenistan, a central Asian country bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

caption The glow of the Gates at sunset. source George Kourounis

Turkmenistan is composed mostly of sun-bleached sand, with the Karakum Desert covering around 70 percent of the country. Once a part of the ancient Silk Road, Turkmenistan fell upon the Soviet rule for most of the 20th century.

It takes approximately three hours to reach the crater from Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat.

caption The Gates. source George Kourounis

The crater is 170 miles north of the city.

The fiery crater, which is also known as the Door to Hell, has a diameter of 230 feet and a depth of 98 feet.

caption The crater at night. source Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock

That’s about two-thirds the size of a football field.

The origin of the fire still remains a mystery but, according to some reports, the flames have been burning since 1971.

caption The Gates of Hell. source George Kourounis

A group of Soviet geologists accidentally created the crater, searching for oil, according to the Smithsonian Magazine. Due to the methane underneath, the ground couldn’t support the weight of their equipment and collapsed.

To burn away the dangerous methane, they reportedly set it on fire. They hoped it would only take a couple weeks, but it’s been burning ever since.

But local geologists say the crater formed in the 1960s due to a mud flow and didn’t catch fire until the 1980s.

caption Someone overlooks the flames. source George Kourounis

David Berghof, who runs STANtours, said much of the available information about the crater is contradictory.

“Every guide makes up their own little stories and some of them seem to stick,” he told Insider.”There are various dates about when the crater was dug up, and when and how it was put on fire.”

One of Berghof’s tour guides believes underground water movements were actually the cause – a theory he said geologists have confirmed. Unlike the description in most other guidebooks, they believe the Gates and two other nearby craters formed as a result of water movements under the Karakum Desert.

Which version of the story is true remains a mystery.

The fire in the Gates could keep burning for decades — or even centuries.

caption The Gates. source George Kourounis

Scientific explorer George Kourounis said no one really knows how long the fire will keep burning.

“I heard that the flames are not quite as high as they were 20 years ago, but who knows,” he said.

Since its formation, only one man has been to the bottom of the Darvaza Crater.

caption George Kourounis in front of the Gates. source George Kourounis

The Pearly Gates may have Saint Peter, but the Gates of Hell has George Kourounis.

The Canadian-born explorer brings to mind a distant cousin of Indiana Jones. He’s chased tornadoes and hurricanes, almost been buried alive in avalanches, and even went inside volcanoes. But it was the trip to the Darzava Desert – and into the fiery crater – in November 2013 that made Kourounis something of a minor celebrity.

“Twelve people have been on the surface of the moon, but only one person has been to the bottom of that crater,” he told Insider. “I’m proud of that.”

Getting permission to travel to Turkmenistan to see the Gates can be notoriously difficult for outside travelers.

caption George Kourounis stares into the flames. source George Kourounis

“Turkmenistan is very much like North Korea,” Kourounis said. “It can be very difficult to operate there, especially if you’re bringing a TV crew in.”

Kourounis first tried to get permission from Turkmenistan to collect soil samples from the crater in 2009. He wanted to check for microscopic bacteria, believing that if life could thrive in those harsh conditions, there may be similar life on another planet. But his visa was denied by Turkmenistan’s government.

Kourounis returned with backing from both the National Geographic Society and the United States embassy, and even then, the expedition took a year and half to be approved. In 2013, the government allowed the team to set up camp at the the Gates for four days.

The Gates of Hell functions similarly to a giant convection oven.

caption The Gates of Hell at night. source George Kourounis

Kourounis and his team realized cool air dropped into the center of the crater, lowering the temperature. The air heated and was pushed along the edges where it rose out at a blistering 207 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The heat is unbelievable,” Kourounis said. “You stand at the edge of this thing, and as the wind blows across the crater, it carries that heat into you. You feel like you’re being baked in an oven.”

The team decided to stretch fire resistance rope across the 230-foot-wide gap. Using 2,000 pounds of sand as a counter weight, they designed a pulley system that would lower Kourounis into the center of the pit.

Descending to the bottom of the Gates requires a special heat-resistant suit.

caption George Kourounis prepares for his descent. source George Kourounis

Most of the material Kourounis used was custom made. For instance, the harness Kourounis wore was made of kevlar, the same material used in bullet-proof vests, so it wouldn’t melt. He was also outfitted with his own internal supply of oxygen.

“Stepping off the crater walls and putting all your weight on the rope was one one of the most frightening things I’ve ever done,” Kourounis said. “It took every bit of courage I had to do that.”

Fifteen minutes is the longest time a person has withstood the heat of the crater.

caption George Kourounis is lowered down. source George Kourounis

“Going out on the rope, looking down, surrounded by flames felt like laundry being dried out on the line,” Kourounis said.

As he descended, Kourounis watched the flames around him grow with his only link to the outside world being the piece of rope he was attached to.

“I could see my teammates getting smaller and smaller and smaller,” Kourounis said. “Any help or rescue was getting farther and farther away the farther down I dropped.”

The bottom of the crater is filled with toxic methane waiting to catch fire.

caption George Kourounis reaches the bottom. source George Kourounis

“As soon I stepped foot at the bottom, I swear, it felt like being on another planet,” he said. “The walls are lit up. Everything is glowing orange from the fire. There’s poisonous gas everywhere.”

Kourounis didn’t have long to take in the view. He had an assignment to finish and was quickly running out of air.

The recorded temperature for one of the Gates’ main vents is 750 degrees Fahrenheit.

caption George Kourounis collects samples. source George Kourounis

With the soil samples collected, Kourounis lingered for a moment to take in the view one last time. If he stayed any longer he might have died. On the way up, he briefly lost consciousness.

“That view was spectacular. I will never ever forget it,” he said. “It’s etched into my brain cells the way that looked at the bottom. A view no human has ever had before.”

Analyzed soil samples prove microscopic life is thriving among the extreme environment.

caption George Kourounis celebrates his victory. source George Kourounis

But in the past seven years, no one else has been allowed in the crater to carry out further tests.

“Nobody. There’s been a couple of other people that have tried,” Kourounis said, and they’ve contacted him about the crater. Every time someone wants to do something at the Gates, they call him now. “I’m the guy I guess who knows the most about this crater.”

Kourounis keeps the Guinness World Record plaque he received above his desk.

In the years since Kourounis’ expedition, the Gates has grown in popularity for adventurers.

caption The crater during the day. source Johnny Ward

STANTours gives guided camel and camping tours to the Gates. Vistors usually arrive by dusk in order to set up camp, prepare dinner before dark, and shake out their stuff for spiders and scorpions.

“For many Central Asia travelers Darvaza has become the highlight of their tour. Difficult to be understood by video and photo,” said David Berghof, who runs the company. “There is no similar site elsewhere as far as we know. It’s simply overwhelming. Probably a bit like a small volcano, and quite unexpected to many.”

Among those adventurers is Johnny Ward, an Irish blogger. A few years ago, he completed his goal of visiting every country in the world, which brought him on a path to Turkmenistan.

“There’s only two really famous things to see in Turkmenistan,” Ward told Insider. “One is the capital Ashgabat, which is cool but weird, and then obviously there’s the Gates of Hell.”

At night, the Gates is the only light source around for miles, and visitors endure freezing temperatures to spend the night there.

caption Johnny Ward at the Gates. source Johnny Ward

Ward spent his time at the Gates barbecuing dinner and drinking beer. By nightfall, he was the only one there except for his guide who slept in the car.

To Ward, the desert felt both alone and still. Occasionally, he could hear the whooshing sound of gas escaping and catching on fire.

Dusk also draws animal life like birds and moths to the crater from miles around.

caption Glow from the Gates. source George Kourounis

“At night, flocks of birds will fly in and around the crater,” Kourounis said.

For the birds, the Gates is ideal for hunting moths attracted by the glow of the fire.

The light from crater also attracts plenty of spiders.

caption Glow from the Gates on the desert sand. source George Kourounis

At certain times, according to reports, thousands of spiders have been seen plunging over the edge to their deaths.

Increased tourism stopped Turkmenistan’s plan of syphoning off some of the natural gas, according to Kourounis.

caption The Gates. source George Kourounis

“Geologist said they were going to try to drill into the gas,” Kourounis said. “That hasn’t happened, and I think it’s because the place has become a bit of a tourist attraction. This actually has value to the country now as their little flaming Disney World.”

Over the past few years, more tourist infrastructure has been installed at the site around the crater.

caption Tents at the Gates. source AlexelA/Shutterstock

Berghof said a helipad was built, as well as roads and parking lots, but many of these things are temporary and not meant to last. Tour companies have also set up permanent camps around the crater.

Returning to the Gates years later, Kourounis said he found it odd that they have real toilets there now.

Turkmenistan’s government has now installed a safety fence around the crater.

caption The Gates. source George Kourounis

The fence and his role in popularizing the place has left Kourounis with mixed feelings. He’s glad more people know about it but sad that some of the naturalism of the place is lost.

“I feel a little responsible for there being a fence around the place,” he said.

Despite the popularity of the Gates, Turkmenistan remains one of the least visited countries in the world.

caption The Gates. source George Kourounis

In 2016, the country reportedly had just 6,000 foreign visitors.

“Not many people go vacationing in Turkmenistan,” Kourounis said. “It’s not exactly the South of France,”