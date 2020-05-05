Photos show South Korea gradually reopening after the rate of new confirmed cases of coronavirus slowed down dramatically in recent weeks to less than ten a day

- source
- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a televised meeting on May 3 that the nation will relax social distancing restrictions on May 6.
- This will allow businesses to reopen in phases and gatherings and events to take place, as long as they follow government guidelines that say to stay home if you’re feeling sick, maintain distance in public spaces, and wash your hands often.
- New cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea have slowed over the last month, and on May 5, the country reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since February 18 – three new cases.
- These photos show how life is resuming in South Korea with ease of restrictions.
On February 29, South Korea confirmed more than 900 new cases of the coronavirus. Since then, the rate has slowed down to around 10 a day in the last week, reaching a record low of three new cases on March 5.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced on Sunday that the country will relax social distancing restrictions, allowing events to take place and businesses like libraries to reopen.
Businesses will be able to reopen in phases and people will be able to host gatherings and events, as long as they follow the new government guidelines for disinfection.
These guidelines include staying home for three to four days when you’re sick, maintaining distance from others in public, and washing your hands often.
At its most severe, South Korea’s social distancing restrictions included shutting down schools and imposing scattered curfews in some cities through March and April, but the country didn’t implement a large-scale lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
South Korea implemented widespread testing early on, detailed investigations of the whereabouts of those infected, and posting those whereabouts online for the public to access.
Phone apps that track the whereabouts of patients who tested positive, hold them accountable by setting off an alarm if they left quarantine, and connect those with symptoms to appropriate doctors have also helped flatten South Korea’s curve.
Schools in South Korea are reopening in phases, starting with high school seniors on May 13.
The Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) is opening in phases. On May 5, KBO had its opening game, which was originally scheduled for March 28. They played without fans in the stands.
