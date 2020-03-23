19 photos of organized closets and pantries that will inspire you to clean

caption Photos of organized closets can serve as inspiration for spring cleaning. source Clean Lines Organizing and Design, LLC

Organizing your closet can be an intimidating task since it’s often time-consuming and requires strategic thinking.

But it always feels better to create a neat storage environment, and organized closets can make your days more efficient, as they allow you to find what you’re looking for easily.

Looking at photos of organized closets can help you get in the headspace to clean, as they offer a vision board of sorts for what your finished product might look like.

Sometimes a smart use of hangers can make all the difference in a closet.

caption Multiple rods can make a closet more organized. source Blue Pencil Home

Amy Trainor of Blue Pencil Home separated tops and bottoms with hanging rods in this closet.

Drawers and bins prevent the space from feeling cluttered.

Clear bins allow you to find your favorite snacks with ease.

caption Clear bins optimize the space. source Caitlin Sirianni/NEAT Method Philadelphia

NEAT Method Philadelphia’s Caitlin Sirianni used clear bins to organize snacks in this pantry, separating them by type of food.

The see-through material makes it easy to see what’s available, and there’s a spot for everything.

Shelving can keep accessories in their place.

caption Photos of organized closets can inspire you to do some spring cleaning. source Clean Lines Organizing and Design, LLC

This closet, organized by Clean Lines Organization and Design, LLC, makes storing shoes and purses tidy with the efficient use of shelves.

Sweaters and jeans also fit nicely in square shelves, as the shape ensures they don’t become disheveled.

Baskets transformed this linen closet.

caption Wicker bins create order. source The House That Jess Built

This linen closet, organized by Jessica Micallef, uses labeled wicker baskets to keep towels in order.

Drawer dividers transform chaos into organization.

caption This drawer uses a divider. source Melissa Groff/NamastayOrganized

Melissa Groff separated diapers from clothes, giving this drawer two efficient purposes.

The clothes are also arranged by color, so it looks even cleaner.

Clear containers save space, and labels make them even more user-friendly.

caption The labeled containers are easy to navigate. source Danielle Boerger/Simplify In Style

Labeled containers make Danielle Boerger’s pantry neater and more aesthetically pleasing.

Plus, the large containers are able to store more than individual boxes could, so they make better use of the space.

Color coordination makes this closet look even more organized.

caption This closet has a unique color scheme. source Hannah Kostka

Drawers, baskets, and cleverly used shelves make Hannah Kostka’s closet tidy, but it’s the gradient color scheme that takes it to the next level.

This pantry is a good example of why it’s best not to overcrowd your closets.

caption This closet looks organized because it isn’t too full. source Holly Blakey/Breathing Room Organization

Holly Blakey used clear jars and open baskets to organize this pantry, but the biggest reason it looks so organized is that she doesn’t overfill it.

The space only contains what it needs, so it doesn’t look hectic.

This closet’s use of shelves, clear cabinets, and baskets gives it a spacious look.

caption The closet looks large. source Jacqueline Hempel/Finding Lovely

Everything in Jacqueline Hempel’s closet is streamlined, and the use of baskets keeps the contents from looking cluttered.

Hempel also made use of labels, so everything is easy to find.

It’s easy to tell salt from sugar in this spice cabinet.

caption Glass canisters work great for spices. source Holly Blakey/Breathing Room Organization

Holly Blakey used a variety of glass canisters to keep this space neat, and the subtle labels make it easy to differentiate between spices.

A shoe rack is a game-changer in this closet.

caption The shoe rack helps this space stay organized. source Jessalyn Oriani/Organizing You, LLC

The open floor space of this closet could easily become disorganized, but Jessalyn Oriani of Organizing You, LLC keeps it neat with a shoe rack.

The purses sit neatly above the hanging clothes for even more order.

Everything has a place in this pantry.

caption Multiple types of storage bins work in this space. source Melissa Groff/NamastayOrganized

Melissa Groff used multiple types of storage containers to organize this pantry.

Cereal and nuts sit in clear canisters, while other snacks are separated into labeled baskets. The tiered sauce shelf is particularly eye-catching.

The labeled baskets in this dreamy linen closet maintain order and look cute.

caption Storage bins make this space organized. source Sonya Mears

Rather than stacks of sloppily folded towels, Sonya Mears keeps her linens looking tidy by using storage bins and multiple shelves.

Everything in the closet has a place. Even pillows are neatly stacked onto shelves.

Hanging snacks take this pantry to the next level, making the food as visually pleasing as it is tasty.

caption This cabinet is organized with hanging snacks. source Inside_150

By hanging bags of snacks, Inside_150 creates more space in the cabinet, as they’re able to use vertical storage they otherwise wouldn’t have.

Baskets keep the lower area organized as well.

Rolled towels combine organization and style in this linen closet.

caption The closet has a sleek color scheme. source Jo Marie

Jo Marie used storage bins, glass containers, and rolling instead of folding in this closet.

The gray color scheme also gives it a tidy appearance.

Baskets are even useful for organizing your produce.

caption The fruit is separated into baskets. source Kristen Hong/Hello Nutritarian

Kristen Hong separates her produce by type into different baskets.

The setup is both visually appealing and easy to navigate.

Every part of this closet has been optimized for storage.

caption The closet has a set color scheme. source Meghan Gallagher

From the jeans folded over hangers to the shoes on sliding racks, Meghan Gallagher uses every inch of her closet’s space to her advantage.

Plus, the art on the top goes with the color scheme of her clothes, so it looks even prettier.

Not only is this closet tidy, but it’s also organized by function.

caption The closet is organized by function. source Melissa Groff, Namastay Organized/Instagram

This closet, organized by Melissa Groff, contains everything needed to get kids off to school on time: backpacks, snacks, water bottles, and more.

It’s ideal for the early morning rush.

Bins and two layers of hanging rods create order in this closet.

caption The closet uses hanging rods and bins. source Erika/Peony and Honey

Erika of Peony and Honey arranged the closet so the hanging clothes are separated into three sections by rods, and the distinct areas prevent them from looking too chaotic.

Wicker baskets and drawers also create natural breaks in the closet, again optimizing the space.