12 photos of organized playrooms that are a parent’s dream come true

caption Playrooms can be just as organized as the rest of your house. source Renata D’Almeida/Adrienne Hunter/Jen Shipway

Kids and organization might not seem like they go hand-in-hand.

But there are actually a lot of creative ways you can make a child’s space neat and fun at the same time, as photos of organized playrooms show.

Storage bins and shelves that are easily accessible for little hands make organizing playrooms a breeze, and sticking with one color scheme for toys can make rooms look less chaotic.

Bins and shelves can make a big difference when it comes to organizing kids’ spaces.

caption Bins make playrooms more organized. source Jen Shipway

Jen Shipway’s playroom features a bookshelf with wicker baskets inside of it, making it easy for her children to put things where they belong.

An additional shelf on the far wall and a color-coordinated box of art supplies highlight how Shipway makes organization integral to the space, so it’s easier for her kids to maintain.

You don’t have to decrease the amount of things in the space to optimize organization.

caption A monochromatic color scheme can help you organize. source Adrienne Hunter

People often equate organization with minimalism, but you don’t have to get rid of toys your kids love to make the space functional.

Adrienne Hunter’s toys all have a similar color scheme, so the wood hue makes it feel less chaotic.

Shelves and cabinets create even more order.

Putting bins on shelves can make a space even more organized.

caption Keeping items at a low height is important in playrooms. source Taylor Bolt

Instead of just placing storage baskets on the floor, Taylor Bolt placed hers on a shelf, so things look tidier and there’s more room for play.

Plus, the shelf sits low to the ground, so little hands can grab what they need with ease.

Combining hanging storage, bins, and drawers creates a trifecta of organization in this arts and crafts space.

caption Every part of the room is used for storage. source Molly Howard

Rather than sticking with one kind of organizational tool, Molly Howard used multiple strategies to optimize this creative space.

Some supplies sit in drawers, while others hang from the wall, creating a colorful and easily accessible area.

The tops of the storage units provide additional shelf space, so there’s plenty of room for everything Howard’s kids need.

Everything has a place in this black and white playroom.

caption The mess can be hidden in this room. source WINTER DAISY

The space, which belongs to WINTER DAISY, prevents the room from getting cluttered with cabinets that close, and spacious storage bins.

The additional boxes of toys beneath the table further streamline the room, and they’re easy for kids to reach.

You can make organization fun for kids with the storage selections you make.

caption The baskets are inviting to children. source Paige Ray Creative

Amy Friedman of Clutter Away LA used storage baskets with animals on them in this space, combining a kid-friendly item with an organization tool.

The additional drawer storage is simple to navigate, and the colorful arrangement of toys against the white wall shelves encourages items to be put back where they belong.

Paige Ray Creative took the picture of the room.

The multi-tiered playset has storage built into it.

caption The playset has storage within it. source Renata D’Almeida

Shelves are built into this wooden playset in Renata D’Almeida’s playroom, so no excess space is used to keep things in order.

Plus, the different levels of the playset have unique purposes, with the upper level designated as a reading nook and the lower area dedicated to imaginative play.

The distinct areas make it even easier to maintain order.

This modern play area is tidy and inviting.

caption Clothes can hang on hooks in this room. source Sarah Honour

Hooks and a unit of storage bins keep Sarah Honour’s playroom looking neat, while the miniature kitchen and table clearly signify kids are welcome there.

The space is thoughtfully designed without alienating kids.

This playroom makes use of shelves and natural light.

caption The room is designed with kids in mind. source Steph Eschauzier

Steph Eschauzier arranged a shelf of storage bins against a wall of windows in this playroom, which prevents the area from looking overcrowded.

Nothing in the room is out of reach for a child, increasing the likelihood kids will help to maintain order in the space.

Taking advantage of horizontal storage makes sense for a playroom.

caption Everything is within reach of a child in this room. source Stephanie Pickering

Stephanie Pickering’s playroom has a wide arts and crafts table, but it isn’t too tall, allowing her little ones to reach what they need with ease.

Storage bins have been converted into drawers, further optimizing the space.

Wall stickers and knick-knacks on the table make the area even more beautiful.

Books can serve as decoration if you organize them the right way.

caption Books can double as decor. source Nadine Monsees

Nadine Monsees places books facing out in her playroom, making them look tidy while simultaneously creating eye-catching decor.

Wall shelves and hooks keep the rest of the room in order.

Putting books and art projects on display doesn’t have to disrupt order.

caption Sliding bins make the space easy to navigate. source Rebecca Simon/Maison Ellie

Drawers keep this space, designed by Rebecca Simon of Maison Ellie Interiors, in tip-top shape, but there’s also plenty of room for artistic expression thanks to a wire hanging designed for art projects.

Books are also displayed with the cover facing out on a nearby shelf, which makes it easy to find the book you need at story time, and it adds color to the room.