25 awe-inspiring photos of geometric shapes found in nature

caption Rows of flowers at Keukenhof Park in The Netherlands. source Yves Herman/Reuters

Nature is home to perfectly formed shapes and vibrant colors.

When seen up close, snowflakes have incredibly perfect geometric shapes.

Circles are found in tree stumps and oceans, while straight lines are seen on beaches and fields.

Nature truly is home to optical illusions, landmarks, and much more.

Sometimes, you’ll even find shapes hidden in nature – a rainbow that’s a perfect semi-circle or hexagonal honeycombs.

We rounded up photos of both natural and man-made shapes that can be found in the outside world.

Some of them are more perfect than others, but there’s no denying that these images are all breathtaking.

These honeycombs near Colmar, France, are perfectly hexagonal, but it’s the shades of the honey in them that mystified bee keepers.

caption The unnatural shades were affecting bee clusters throughout the Alsace region in 2012. source Vincent Kessler/Reuters

Bee keepers in Northeastern France were alarmed when bees started producing honey in shades of blue and green. They eventually attributed the odd-colored honey to residue from containers of M&M candy, which is processed at a biogas plant near the hives.

These tear-drop-shaped leaves come from an aloe vera plant.

caption An aloe plant. source Sabine Hortebusch/Shutterstock

Aloe vera can be used to help with a number of ailments, including sunburn.

This is an example of “Tessellated Pavement” in Tasmania, Australia.

caption “Tessellated Pavement” in Tasmania, Australia. source Wikimedia/JJ Harrison

“Tessellated Pavement” occurs naturally, when erosion causes flat rock surfaces to form almost perfect rectangles.

It’s crazy to think that this intricate web — which is both full of shapes and a shape itself — was made by a spider.

caption A stunning spider web in Kosovo. source Hazir Reka/Reuters

This web was found in Acareva, a village in Kosovo.

This amazing double rainbow appeared after heavy monsoon storms.

caption Nipton Road in Searchlight, Nevada. source Gene Blevins/Reuters

It was seen in Nevada in 2012.

Trees have perfectly round rings.

caption Tree rings. source Igor Cheri/Shutterstock

Dendrochronology, or tree-ring dating, is a scientific method that uses these rings to determine how old a tree is.

This photo shows a close-up of a cut ash tree.

caption A snowflake. source Mike Segar/Reuters

Snowflakes seen up close are truly incredible.

When viewed on a calm day, when the water below is still, it looks as if the Rakotzbrücke creates a perfect circle, thanks to its reflection.

caption The bridge stretches across the Rakotzsee in Gablenz, Germany. source Lukasz Stefansk/Shutterstock

Built in the second half of the 19th century, the stunning Rakotzbrücke gets its second name from an old legend claiming that dangerous bridges such as this one were built by the devil.

These long rectangular strips form a vegetable field in Thailand’s Pathum Thani province.

caption Farmers work in the field. source Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters

This photo was taken in October of 2011, after a massive flood covered a third of the country.

This palm oil plantation in Indonesia’s South Sumatra province looks like four perfect triangles from above.

caption This photo was taken in 2010. source Beawiharta/Reuters

Indonesia is the world’s top producer of palm oil.

This undated NASA photo shows the moon as well as the borders of the troposphere, the tropopause, and Earth’s atmosphere.

caption The photograph was taken by the Expedition 28 crew aboard the International Space Station. source NASA/Reuters

The troposphere is the orange portion in this photo. It’s the lowest and most dense portion of the Earth’s atmosphere. The troposphere ends abruptly at the tropopause, which appears in the photo as the sharp boundary between the orange and blue colored atmosphere.

Stick-straight lines cross through snow-blanketed fields in Mühlethurnen, near Bern, Switzerland.

caption That looks like one cold horse ride. source Michael Buholzer/Reuters

It looks like a beautifully crisp, cold day.

Boat trails can look like art from above.

caption Boats in the ocean. source Ivan Brcic/iStock

Two boats make circles in the ocean near Croatia.

These spheres aren’t UFOs — they’re actually clouds.

caption Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. source Michael Dorogovich/Shutterstock

The clouds pictured above are called lenticular clouds. When the temperature drops low enough, these stationary clouds often form on the downside of a mountain range.

The orderly rows in this photo are bales of hay, formed thanks to the tractor.

caption A field in France. source Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

This photo was taken in Coquelles, near the city of Calais in Northern France.

When the sun and moon aligned over Earth in May 2012, the sun turned into this ring for a short period of time.

caption The solar eclipse as seen from Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, Japan. source Issei Kato/Reuters

The solar eclipse dimmed skies over parts of North America and Asia.

Keukenhof Park is located in Lisse in the Netherlands and is considered to be the largest flower garden in the world. Its clean borders and vibrant colors are striking.

caption The garden displays millions of flowers every year. source Yves Herman/Reuters

Keukenhof employs some 30 gardeners. This year, you can tour it virtually.

The Colle des Mees is France’s largest solar farm. The farm is home to 112,780 solar modules, spread out over almost 500 acres.

caption The farm is located in Les Mees in Southern France. source Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters

The solar panels produce renewable energy and represent 100 MW of power.

This geometric tourist attraction spans over 300 acres and is located in a small village in China.

caption The attraction is located in Zunyi in China’s Guizhou Province. source VCG/Getty Images

Locals built the attraction themselves with sorghum, as well as peach and plum trees, in less than eight months.

The design is known as a giant bagua – a diagram with eight sides that symbolizes an ancient Chinese energy map.

A rare, perfectly round “supermoon” occurred in September of 2015.

caption The shadow of the Earth cast a reddish glow on the moon. source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The supermoon was a result of a lunar eclipse that coincided with the closest full moon to Earth.

These daffodils almost fit into each other.

caption Daffodils. source Toby Melville/Reuters

The flowers were seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

These rectangular plots make up the Fresno-Clovis Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility in Fresno, California.

caption Fresno-Clovis Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

This photo was taken in 2015.

These round shapes are created by the sea ice that forms over the Arctic Ocean.

caption The Arctic ice is thinning. source Kathryn Hansen/NASA/Reuters

The photo above shows two members of the US Coast Guard Cutter Healy retrieving supplies that had been dropped by parachutes in the summer of 2011.

The red sand dunes of Namibia create some beautiful shapes.

caption Desert dunes. source Shutterstock.com

Ripples created by wind create even more patterns.

These dried up blocks used to be part of a pond.