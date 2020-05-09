25 awe-inspiring photos of geometric shapes found in nature

- source
- Yves Herman/Reuters
- Nature is home to perfectly formed shapes and vibrant colors.
- When seen up close, snowflakes have incredibly perfect geometric shapes.
- Circles are found in tree stumps and oceans, while straight lines are seen on beaches and fields.
Nature truly is home to optical illusions, landmarks, and much more.
Sometimes, you’ll even find shapes hidden in nature – a rainbow that’s a perfect semi-circle or hexagonal honeycombs.
We rounded up photos of both natural and man-made shapes that can be found in the outside world.
Some of them are more perfect than others, but there’s no denying that these images are all breathtaking.
These honeycombs near Colmar, France, are perfectly hexagonal, but it’s the shades of the honey in them that mystified bee keepers.
- source
- Vincent Kessler/Reuters
Bee keepers in Northeastern France were alarmed when bees started producing honey in shades of blue and green. They eventually attributed the odd-colored honey to residue from containers of M&M candy, which is processed at a biogas plant near the hives.
These tear-drop-shaped leaves come from an aloe vera plant.
- source
- Sabine Hortebusch/Shutterstock
Aloe vera can be used to help with a number of ailments, including sunburn.
This is an example of “Tessellated Pavement” in Tasmania, Australia.
- source
- Wikimedia/JJ Harrison
“Tessellated Pavement” occurs naturally, when erosion causes flat rock surfaces to form almost perfect rectangles.
It’s crazy to think that this intricate web — which is both full of shapes and a shape itself — was made by a spider.
- source
- Hazir Reka/Reuters
This web was found in Acareva, a village in Kosovo.
This amazing double rainbow appeared after heavy monsoon storms.
- source
- Gene Blevins/Reuters
It was seen in Nevada in 2012.
Trees have perfectly round rings.
- source
- Igor Cheri/Shutterstock
Dendrochronology, or tree-ring dating, is a scientific method that uses these rings to determine how old a tree is.
This photo shows a close-up of a cut ash tree.
- source
- Mike Segar/Reuters
Snowflakes seen up close are truly incredible.
When viewed on a calm day, when the water below is still, it looks as if the Rakotzbrücke creates a perfect circle, thanks to its reflection.
- source
- Lukasz Stefansk/Shutterstock
Built in the second half of the 19th century, the stunning Rakotzbrücke gets its second name from an old legend claiming that dangerous bridges such as this one were built by the devil.
These long rectangular strips form a vegetable field in Thailand’s Pathum Thani province.
- source
- Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters
This photo was taken in October of 2011, after a massive flood covered a third of the country.
This palm oil plantation in Indonesia’s South Sumatra province looks like four perfect triangles from above.
- source
- Beawiharta/Reuters
Indonesia is the world’s top producer of palm oil.
This undated NASA photo shows the moon as well as the borders of the troposphere, the tropopause, and Earth’s atmosphere.
- source
- NASA/Reuters
The troposphere is the orange portion in this photo. It’s the lowest and most dense portion of the Earth’s atmosphere. The troposphere ends abruptly at the tropopause, which appears in the photo as the sharp boundary between the orange and blue colored atmosphere.
Stick-straight lines cross through snow-blanketed fields in Mühlethurnen, near Bern, Switzerland.
- source
- Michael Buholzer/Reuters
It looks like a beautifully crisp, cold day.
Boat trails can look like art from above.
- source
- Ivan Brcic/iStock
Two boats make circles in the ocean near Croatia.
These spheres aren’t UFOs — they’re actually clouds.
- source
- Michael Dorogovich/Shutterstock
The clouds pictured above are called lenticular clouds. When the temperature drops low enough, these stationary clouds often form on the downside of a mountain range.
The orderly rows in this photo are bales of hay, formed thanks to the tractor.
- source
- Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
This photo was taken in Coquelles, near the city of Calais in Northern France.
When the sun and moon aligned over Earth in May 2012, the sun turned into this ring for a short period of time.
- source
- Issei Kato/Reuters
The solar eclipse dimmed skies over parts of North America and Asia.
Keukenhof Park is located in Lisse in the Netherlands and is considered to be the largest flower garden in the world. Its clean borders and vibrant colors are striking.
- source
- Yves Herman/Reuters
Keukenhof employs some 30 gardeners. This year, you can tour it virtually.
The Colle des Mees is France’s largest solar farm. The farm is home to 112,780 solar modules, spread out over almost 500 acres.
- source
- Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters
The solar panels produce renewable energy and represent 100 MW of power.
This geometric tourist attraction spans over 300 acres and is located in a small village in China.
- source
- VCG/Getty Images
Locals built the attraction themselves with sorghum, as well as peach and plum trees, in less than eight months.
The design is known as a giant bagua – a diagram with eight sides that symbolizes an ancient Chinese energy map.
A rare, perfectly round “supermoon” occurred in September of 2015.
- source
- Matt Cardy/Getty Images
The supermoon was a result of a lunar eclipse that coincided with the closest full moon to Earth.
These daffodils almost fit into each other.
- source
- Toby Melville/Reuters
The flowers were seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.
These rectangular plots make up the Fresno-Clovis Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility in Fresno, California.
- source
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
This photo was taken in 2015.
These round shapes are created by the sea ice that forms over the Arctic Ocean.
- source
- Kathryn Hansen/NASA/Reuters
The photo above shows two members of the US Coast Guard Cutter Healy retrieving supplies that had been dropped by parachutes in the summer of 2011.
The red sand dunes of Namibia create some beautiful shapes.
- source
- Shutterstock.com
Ripples created by wind create even more patterns.
These dried up blocks used to be part of a pond.
- source
- CHINA OUT/Reuters