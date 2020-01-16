29 photos of beautiful tiny house kitchens that show just how creative homeowners can be

caption A surprisingly spacious kitchen in a yurt. source Photo by Bryan Aulick

Tiny house kitchens can still have large appliances, expensive furnishings, full islands, and plenty of countertop space.

But some are so small they only have two-burner stoves, limited counter space, and no cabinets.

Tiny house owners often devise creative solutions to storage problems, such as tables that fold away or pantries hidden beneath staircases.

In a traditional American house, the kitchen is the heart of the home, and the same can be said for a tiny house.

Although tiny houses are smaller, they can still include large appliances, fancy furnishings, full islands, numerous cabinetry, and plenty of countertop space. On the other hand, there are some tiny houses that can only fit mini-fridges, two-burner stoves, and pull-down tables because of the lack of space.

Keep scrolling to see how homeowners make the most of their – often truly tiny – kitchen spaces.

Dolly Rubiano’s tiny house is just 270 square feet but her kitchen feels large due to its white cabinets.

caption The kitchen. source Courtesy of Dolly Rubiano

She also featured a lot of greenery in her kitchen and the rest of her tiny home.

Her kitchen also has enough space to feature her unique design style.

caption Kitchen countertop. source Courtesy of Dolly Rubiano

Rubiano said her kitchen style is minimalistic, vintage, and bohemian.

Although she has plenty of counter space, the tiny house only has a two-burner stove.

caption The stove. source Courtesy of Dolly Rubiano

Below the stovetop, there is also a small oven.

This yurt tiny house, which was constructed using poles and fabric, has a traditional kitchen for an atypical home.

caption Yurt kitchen. source Photo by Bryan Aulick

The kitchen is situated in the center of the yurt.

The kitchen even has a large island where the owners can enjoy their meals.

The wood countertops and stainless steel appliances are an added bonus.

In this Airbnb tiny house, the kitchen has an island and a garage door.

caption Kitchen with island. source Frank Olito/ Insider

While the island only seats two, it adds more counter space for cooking and prep. The garage door opens to make the tiny house feel more spacious.

Behind the island, you can find a small fridge, freezer, a four-burner stove, and an oven.

caption Appliances. source Frank Olito/ Insider

There’s also plenty of cabinets for storage.

The kitchen also comes equipped with a deep sink.

caption Kitchen sink. source Frank Olito/ Insider

The kitchen sink matches the other stainless steel appliances.

Meanwhile, Alexis Stephens and Christian Parsons made sure their tiny house kitchen was made entirely of reclaimed wood.

caption The kitchen. source Courtesy of Tiny House Expedition

The kitchen countertop is made of four different varieties of trees that fell in a tornado.

The couple also calls their home “the world’s most traveled tiny house,” so they have unique design elements that were made to make travel easier.

caption Dishes. source Courtesy of Alexis Stephens

Since their home is always on the road, they had to make sure nothing in their kitchen moved while driving down highways. The dish rack, for example, is designed to hold the plates in place.

Their tiny house even has a full pantry, which helps keep everything in place when the tiny house is moving.

caption The pantry. source Courtesy of Tiny House Expedition

The pantry has 15 shelves for spices, canned goods, and other foods.

This Airbnb tiny house has a large, L-shaped kitchen.

caption Kitchen. source Frank Olito/ Insider

The kitchen has plenty of counter space and two seats for eating.

Shelving is often used instead of upper cabinets because it makes the space feel more open.

caption Shelving. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Open shelving is perfect for storing plates, cups, and decorative knick knacks.

Although the kitchen is large, it only has a mini-fridge.

caption The mini-fridge. source Frank Olito/ Insider

There’s also a four-burner stove in this kitchen.

Amanda Burger and her two children live in this tiny house, where the kitchen countertops are made from marble.

caption Kitchen. source Frank Olito/ Insider

To save space, Burger places her toaster oven on top of her stove top, and she uses shelves to make the space feel larger.

On the other wall, there is a staircase that leads to her children’s bedroom. She also uses it as a pantry.

caption The pantry. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Her fridge is also stainless steel.

Burger’s kitchen table pulls down from the wall when the family needs to eat.

caption The kitchen table. source Frank Olito/ Insider

When the table is not in use, the table is pulled up and is camouflaged as a painting on the wall.

In this rustic tiny house, the kitchen is on the smaller size.

caption Kitchen. source Frank Olito/ Insider

This Airbnb has a shelf on top that is perfect for the microwave, cups, and plates.

Due to its size, the kitchen just has a sink, a two-burner stove, and a mini-fridge.

caption The countertop. source Frank Olito/ Insider

There is little counter space so the walls are used for additional storage for spices and knives.

To save space, the kitchen table is pulled out from the wall when in use.

caption The kitchen table. source Frank Olito/ Insider

The table is all wood to match the rest of the tiny house.

Although this isn’t the size of your typical family kitchen, this tiny house still fits a family of five.

caption Kitchen. source Courtesy of Kathrina Jones

Kathrine Jones lives in this tiny house with her husband and their three children. She said her kitchen is one of the most important features of the house because she’s a baker.

The kitchen has a four-burner stove and a microwave. There’s also a full-sized sink on the other wall.

caption The kitchen. source Courtesy of Kathrina Jones

The underside of the stairs to the master bedroom is filled with storage cabinets.

The kitchen also includes a large table with wrap-around seating.

caption The kitchen table. source Courtesy of Kathrina Jones

Jones said they have actually hosted 12-person dinner parties in their tiny house’s kitchen.

Keri Gailloux lives in a school bus turned tiny house, and her kitchen is quaint.

caption School bus kitchen. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Her kitchen has an oven, a stovetop, and a sink, and plenty of cabinets.

Though her kitchen is on the smaller side, there is still plenty of counter space for all of her appliances.

caption Counter space. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Her countertops are also made of wood, which is common for tiny homes.

The refrigerator pulls out from a drawer to help save floor space aboard the school bus.

caption The fridge. source Frank Olito/ Insider

The drawer’s knob is actually a button that locks and keeps it in place as Gailloux drives.

This tiny house, which is also available on Airbnb, has a full and spacious kitchen.

caption Kitchen. source Frank Olito/ Insider

This kitchen has a large sink, an oven, and a microwave.

The rentable tiny house has a large refrigerator like those used in a traditional-sized home.

caption Refrigerator source Frank Olito/ Insider

The stainless steel fridge has double doors and two freezers at the bottom.

This kitchen also has a normal-sized kitchen table.

caption Kitchen table. source Frank Olito/ Insider

Although the traditional kitchen table takes up more space, it can seat four people.