Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreated The Beatles’ iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album cover

caption Prince Harry, Jon Bon Jovi, and members of the Invictus Games Choir pose on Abbey Road. source Chris Jackson, Getty Images

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreated The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road photo by posing in the exact same spot the band did for their 1969 album cover.

The original photo shows John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr walking across Abbey Road just outside of Abbey Road Studios – formerly EMI Recording Studios – where they recorded the album.

Harry and Bon Jovi were there with the Invictus Games Choir to record the charity single, “Unbroken” – and Harry even joined in on the singing.

Harry, Bon Jovi, and members of the Invictus Games Choir posed for the photo on Friday after recording a charity single together earlier that morning.

caption The “new Fab Four.” source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Royal correspondent Simon Perry dubbed the group “the new Fab Four,” a nickname which has also been used in reference to Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle.

The new Fab Four. Stopping the traffic in Abbey Road the Harry and @jonbonjovi way #royal #prince harry pic.twitter.com/FEMlUzZGIo — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) February 28, 2020

“Abbey Road,” released in 1969, was The Beatles’ last recorded album.

caption The original album cover. source Apple Records

Harry and Bon Jovi were at the studio to record Bon Jovi’s charity single, “Unbroken,” with the Invictus Games Choir in aid of The Invictus Games Foundation, of which Harry is patron.

The song was created by Bon Jovi to “shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and honour their service,” according to a Buckingham Palace press release.

While there was no word on whether Harry would sing, it seems the royal took to the musical environment quite easily.

He and Bon Jovi appeared to sing a duet of his hit song, “Livin’ on a Prayer,” although the video stops before the pair start to sing.

“I said I’ll give it a shot…,” The Duke of Sussex captioned the video, referencing a line from the song.

“Pretend you’re sitting in your bedroom,” Bon Jovi can be heard telling Harry in the clip. “It’s easy. Breathe deep.”

If the royal and rock duo release the rest of the video, then Harry could be following in his brother Prince William’s footsteps.

William previously got up on stage with Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift to sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” at a charity gala back in 2013.

