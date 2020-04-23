Roger Goodell gave football fans a tour of the ‘man cave’ where he’ll announce picks for the NFL Draft

- With the coronavirus pandemic preventing the NFL Draft from convening in Las Vegas, commissioner Roger Goodell will be announcing the picks remotely in the league’s first-ever virtual draft.
- Goodell used his Twitter to give fans a look at the “man cave” in his Bronxville, New York, home that will play host to the 2020 NFL Draft on live television.
- From Goodell’s three TV screens and his favorite chair to his Surface tablet and Bose headset “of course,” take a tour of the commissioner’s “completely modified” basement set-up for tonight’s draft.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is used to announcing draft picks from behind a podium on stage.
But this year, with the coronavirus pandemic preventing the league from convening in Las Vegas as planned, “the most powerful man in sports” will have to improvise.
The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is shaping up to be a spectacle unlike anything sports has seen, with draft picks being boated across the Bellagio fountains
Goodell will conduct the 2020 NFL Draft from the basement of his Bronxville, New York, home, and he brought fans on a tour of the “man cave” makeshift set via Twitter.
Source: Twitter