Leaked images suggest Samsung’s next flagship phone will be the Galaxy S20 with 4 cameras and no Bixby button

caption Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S20. source XDA Developers

Pictures of Samsung’s next flagship smartphone appear to have been leaked to phone news site XDA Developers.

The pictures show the phone will be called the “Galaxy S20,” features at least four camera lenses, and doesn’t feature a dedicated Bixby button.

Samsung is set to unveil its next generation of phones at its Unpacked conference in February.

Photos of Samsung’s next flagship phone have leaked online a month ahead of its official Unpacked event in February.

XDA Developers reporter Max Weinbach was the first to unveil the leak, with three images of the new phone – the opening screen of which revealed its name to be the “Samsung Galaxy S20.” This represents a break from the current line of flagship phones, which ends in the Galaxy S11.

The photo of the back of the phone revealed four camera lenses, plus a flash and what Weinbach guesses to be a microphone hole. Pasted to the back was also a sticker saying “do not leak info.”

It’s likely that Samsung will release three S20 phones, and Weinbach reports that the images depict the mid-range S20+ phone. There’ll also be a plain old Galaxy S20, and the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra with more impressive camera features.

source XDA Developers

The front of the phone has a notably small bezel, and the source who supplied the images told Weinbach it has a much less curved display than its predecessors.

There also appears to be no dedicated Bixby button to call up Samsung’s digital assistant.

caption The phone has a very small bezel. source XDA Developers

Samsung is also tipped to unveil a second folding smartphone to follow on from the infamous Galaxy Fold at its Unpacked conference on February 11, reportedly called the “Galaxy Bloom.”