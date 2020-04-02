Photos show wild animals roaming empty streets as coronavirus lockdowns keep humans inside

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno on March 31 in Llandudno, Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

The coronavirus outbreak has swept the globe, forcing countries to administer lockdowns and encourage people to shelter in place.

But some animals have taken advantage of the eerily quiet streets.

Photos and videos show animals from around the world taking relaxing strolls, scrounging for food, and wandering through the streets as humans are told to stay inside.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus outbreak has reached nearly every corner of the world, causing billions of people to shelter in place and put a halt on their daily activities.

But animals have taken this disruption as an opportunity to explore. Some of the animal reports (like the dolphins in Venice) turned out to be false, so have a critical eye when you see them on social media.

From California to Japan, these photos show wild animals roaming the empty streets and searching for food uninterrupted.

Adorable shaggy mountain goats were spotted taking a leisurely stroll through the sunny streets of Llandudno, a coastal town in Wales.

caption Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno on March 31, 2020 in Llandudno, Wales. source Christopher Furlong/Getty

GOATS RULE: While humans are on coronavirus lockdown, mountain goats have invaded a town in Wales. https://t.co/l6K3rg05fd pic.twitter.com/VUSptQyn4S — ABC News (@ABC) March 31, 2020

Source: Insider

In San Francisco, multiple Twitter users spotted coyotes roaming the streets during a three week shelter-in-place order that has left the city largely abandoned.

Coyote on the streets of San Francisco during the coronavirus shelter in place order #mindblowing #wow pic.twitter.com/mz35HAe9ZM — manishkumar (@manishkumar457) March 23, 2020

La espectacular imagen de un coyote sobre el puente Golden Gate, en San Francisco. La llegada de animales salvajes a las ciudades desiertas es un hecho #COVID2019 #QuedateEnTuCasa #COVID19 #LugaresyMás pic.twitter.com/7rTpKbt7W2 — Lugares y Más (@_LugaresyMas) March 25, 2020

Source: Business Insider

Monkeys have been seen scrounging for food during the virus outbreak in Thailand, after a decline in tourism left them without as many food scraps. This even led to a monkey street-brawl.

caption A woman watches monkeys as they search of food in front of her shop, following significant impact on tourism after the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spread, in front of Prang Sam Yod temple in Lopburi source Soe Zeya Tun/REUTERS

Source: The Guardian

Sika Deer in Nara, Japan, also rely on the tourism industry for food, but since the city has restricted travel, the deer have been seen wandering the streets and dodging traffic.

caption Sika deer stand at an entrance to a restaurant on March 12, 2020 in Nara, Japan. source Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

Since less food waste from restaurants has been discarded into alleyways, rats in New Orleans have taken to swarming the empty streets of the French Quarter in search for their next meal.

New Orleans now has roughly 1,200 cases of coronavirus and the city has closed restaurants and problems to try and ease the spread. But the preventative measure has caused an unforeseen problem to arise. @OmarVillafranca reports: pic.twitter.com/mumFLPyg0y — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 28, 2020

Source: CBS News

In Santiago, Chile, a wild puma was seen pacing through the quiet streets. According to the Chilean Agricultural and Livestock Service, the puma came down from the mountains after seeing the streets were largely empty.

caption Picture released by Aton Chile showing an approximately one-year-old puma in the streets of Santiago on March 24, 2020 source ANDRES PINA/ATON CHILE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: The Guardian

Wild boar have been spotted snuffling around typically bustling areas of Barcelona and throughout parts of Italy. Since the 1980s, warmer temperatures, more food, and fewer predators have meant their numbers have exploded across cities in Europe, China, Pakistan, and the US.

On a positive note, at least nature is returning to our cities. This is from Bergamo, Italy… pic.twitter.com/VvUUPt3WZg — Robert Woodshaw (@robertwoodshaw) March 30, 2020

Diagonal con Balmes pic.twitter.com/xaD7IWmfnV — Ana Raventós (@a2z75) March 19, 2020

Sources: Wired, BBC, Business Insider

A strolling pack of geese were found crossing Las Vegas Boulevard, taking advantage of very little traffic.

With little traffic out this afternoon, a few geese had plenty of room to go for a nice stroll down Las Vegas Boulevard. Thanks to Eric Foemmel for sharing this video! pic.twitter.com/adV3EbuU5i — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) April 1, 2020

Animals have also had the opportunity to explore emptied businesses. After closing down to the public, The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago allowed its penguins to run freely throughout the exhibits.

There's so much for Bosco to see on his adventure in Underwater Beauty! ????

Penguins like Bosco the rockhopper stand out with those bright yellow "eyebrow" crest feathers. During mating displays, rockhoppers shake their heads to make those long yellow plumes whirl. pic.twitter.com/ubiu5Z1R32 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 27, 2020

ADORABLE! Some penguins and beluga whales got the chance to visit at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium! Video: ©Shedd Aquarium/Lana Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/wu9lu1Os6c — WNDU (@WNDU) March 31, 2020

Source: Insider

And the Georgia Aquarium opened its doors to adorable foster puppies, taking them on a playdate with their underwater friends.

These foster puppies are having one adorable playdate at the @GeorgiaAquarium ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/CnsgVaY6oG — People (@people) March 29, 2020

Source: People