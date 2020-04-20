17 photos that show the creative ways people are using their balconies during lockdown

- source
- Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
- With lockdowns confining people to their homes, the balcony has become a popular spot for many.
- People have stepped out to their balconies for fresh air, chats with neighbors, and to cheer for healthcare workers.
- But balconies have also been used in unconventional ways.
What was once home to a few potted plants or old outdoor furniture has quickly turned into the most prized room of the house.
The balcony has quickly become a place to connect with the outside world while under lockdown.
People are using the tiny space to chat with neighbors, celebrate medical workers, and soak up sunshine.
But others have challenged the balcony’s limits. Without access to nightclubs, barber shops, or gyms, balconies have become the second-best option.
Balconies have been transformed into upbeat night clubs.
Paralympic training moved to confined spaces.
Comedian Noam Cartozo hosts a show from his balcony in Paris.
Mother’s Day roses were delivered to balconies via drone.
Drag queens have performed from their balconies.
Spider-Man delivered groceries to balconies in Turkey.
The coronavirus didn’t stop Lily Haines from celebrating her 16th birthday.
This ballerina’s balcony turned into a home studio.
A couple got engaged from their balcony in Ronda, Spain.
An Italian chef continued to feed her friends.
Balconies have turned into concert halls for musicians around the world.
Meanwhile, orchestras performed in France.
Bingo balcony has spread far and wide.
And closed gyms haven’t stopped people from getting exercise.
Easter was celebrated unconventionally.
Artists created exhibits on their balconies.
Barbershops are now taking place outdoors.
