Photos of plastic-wrapped farmers’ markets and ‘social distancing stickers’ for schoolkids show how life is resuming in Paris as the city eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions

- After eight weeks on strict coronavirus lockdown, France has started easing its restrictions.
- On March 16, France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, ordered residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary, banning walks outside and requiring residents to carry a certificate when leaving the house.
- France began a phased reopening on Monday, allowing outdoor exercise to resume and primary schools, certain non-essential businesses, small cultural attractions, and places of worship to reopen.
- For the time being, cafés and restaurants, high schools and universities, and major tourist attractions remain closed.
France began its lockdown on March 12 with school closures. A few days later, the government shut down most shops, restaurants, and attractions, and on March 16, it ordered residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
Residents could only leave their house for essential reasons, like visiting the pharmacy or picking up bread at a bakery.
Walks outside were prohibited, and residents had to carry a certificate indicating their reason for leaving the house. If they broke quarantine orders, they faced fines up to €135 ($150).
As of this week, Parisians can once again exercise outside and leave home without a certificate, though they must bring a form of identity with them.
Small non-essential stores and businesses such as flower shops have been able to reopen as long as they observe social distancing.
Parisians can also visit “nearby cultural places” like media libraries, libraries, small museums, and monuments …
… attend places of worship …
… and shop at open-air farmers’ markets.
France’s social distancing guidelines still require residents to remain at least three feet apart in public and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
Nursery and elementary students have returned to school, and those in the 5th and 6th grades will be able to return on May 18 in areas least affected by the virus.
Teleworking is still encouraged, and residents may not travel more than 60 miles from home; however, Parisians can now ride public transport if traveling to and from work, a medical appointment, or school.
Through the end of May, officials will clean metro cars, trams, trains, and buses daily. They will also enforce social distancing by marking lines for queues …
… and blocking off one out of every two seats.
For the time being, cafés and restaurants, universities, and major tourist attractions remain closed. France will decide on a reopening date for restaurants and cafés at the end of May.
