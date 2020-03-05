Photos capture how the US is reacting to the coronavirus outbreak, from stocking up on supplies to deep cleaning mass transit and schools

caption Bottles of hand sanitizer sit at each station where election officials have to check each voters identification a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School for the Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Herndon, Virginia. The fears of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreading are on the rise as 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. source Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus that causes the diseases known as COVID-19 has killed 11 people in the US, as of Wednesday.

US shoppers are clearing out hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies amid fears of the outbreak.

People also are also stocking up on food and supplies fearing a potential quarantine if the outbreak continues to grow.

The United States has at least 150 cases of the novel coronavirus with 11 reported deaths, and the public response is unfolding in several ways.

Americans have responded to the outbreak by stocking up on supplies like hand sanitizer and masks and preparing in case of a quarantine.

Here are 12 photos that show how the US is reacting to the new outbreak.

Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies have flown off the shelves all across the US.

caption Sold out sign is seen on a shelve of a supermarket. Sanitary gels and antibacterial hand wash products become out of stock in several supermarkets as the fear of coronavirus outbreak grows in New York, United States on March 4, 2020 source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It wasn’t just in stores that products, like hand sanitizer, sold out. Amazon is also selling out of the hygiene product, and some vendors are selling the product for upwards of $100.

caption Shelves where disinfectant wipes are usually displayed is nearly empty at a Target store on March 02, 2020 in Novato, California. As fears of the Coronavirus are spreading, people are emptying the shelves cleaning supplies, protective masks and bottled water at stores in the San Francisco Bay Area. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While some people have already begun putting themselves in self-isolation, others are stocking up on food in case of a mandatory quarantine.

caption A man buys water, food and toilet paper at a store, as they begin to stockpile essentials from fear that supplies will be affected by the spread of the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak across the country, in Los Angeles, California on February 29, 2020. – The US has suffered its first virus related death as the number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 85,919, including 2,941 deaths, across 61 countries and territories. ( source MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Schools and some businesses, where people who have tested positive for the coronavirus visited, have closed for additional cleaning.

caption Adrienne Marchetti, Executive Director of the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, wipes down the tables inside the dining room where meals are served on March 2, 2020 in Pawtucket, RI after realizing that one of the students from Saint Raphael Academy who was on the school trip to Europe was serving food there on Friday. Saint Raphael Academy, a Catholic high school in Pawtucket, is closed today after a teen and an adult tested positive for coronavirus during school trip to Europe. source Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Experts think places like nursing homes, schools, and hospitals could be some of the worst hit places by the outbreak.

caption Protections against coronavirus, including masks and literature, rest on a table at The Scandinavian Living Center, which is still waiting for the delivery of its first N95 respirator mask, on Feb. 28, 2020 in Newton, MA source Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Several of the 11 US deaths were tied to one Washington state nursing home.

caption A healthcare worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland on February 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. Dozens of staff and residents at Life Care Center of Kirkland are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, with two confirmed cases of (COVID-19) associated with the nursing facility reported so far. source David Ryder/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security in Washington state closed its office for 2 weeks on Tuesday in light of the growing number of cases in the state.

caption Evegnii Nessirio of Seattle, a Russian citizen who was scheduled for his citizenship interview, looks up information on his phone following a two-week closure of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) building and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) field office because of an employee who may be infected with the novel coronavirus in Tukwila, Washington on March 3, 2020. – The US death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic rose to seven on March 3 after authorities confirmed that a nursing home patient who died last week was infected with the disease. All seven US deaths from COVID-19, as the virus is called, have been in Washington state. source JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

Washington state has purchased a motel to isolate COVID-19 virus patients.

caption Media tour of the first of 18 four-room modular housing units being prepared for patient accommodation during treatment and isolation in King County’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19) on a site in White Center, south of Seattle, Washington on March 3, 2020. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) ( source JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

In New York, a 50-year-old father infected 9 others including his 22-year-old son who is a student at Yeshiva University.

caption People wear face masks as a precaution against coronavirus in New York, United States on March 3, 2020. Coronavirus precautions has been increased in New York since the death toll rises to 9 in the US source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Yeshiva University cancelled classes after he tested positive for the new coronavirus.

caption Yeshiva University employees unload a pallet of bleach cleaner on March 4, 2020 in New York City. A Yeshiva student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student’s father was the second person to test positive for COVID-19 in New York and is currently hospitalized. source David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Public transportation systems like New York City’s MTA and King County Metro Transit, in Washington State, have said they will increase the cleaning of subway cars and buses.

caption Tyler Goodwin, a utility service worker for King County Metro Transit, deep cleans a bus as part of its usual cleaning routine at the King County Metro Atlantic/Central operating base on March 3, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Buses are deep cleaned every 30 days but later today Metro plans to ramp up their efforts to super clean buses to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak. source Karen Ducey/Getty Images

The outbreak is also impacting port businesses including in Oakland, California. the Port of Oakland had 23 ships cancel shipments already, most of them coming from China.

caption Shipping cranes sit idle at the Port of Oakland on February 28, 2020 in Oakland, California. The Port of Oakland has seen a 20 percent drop in shipping traffic entering the port due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. A Port of Oakland spokesman says that more than 20 ships from China have cancelled trips to the port over the next month. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: KPIX-TV