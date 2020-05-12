21 photos show how Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has changed through the years

caption Prince Harry and Prince William sharing an embrace back in 2014. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have shared a close bond since birth.

This bond was only strengthened after they experienced the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Harry was only 12 years old at the time, while William was 15.

When Kate Middleton married into the family in 2011, Harry was far from a third wheel. He even collaborated with the couple on Heads Together, a mental health initiative.

However, things appeared to change in 2019, and Harry confirmed this by saying he and William were “on different paths at the moment.”

The brothers reunited for Harry and Meghan Markle’s final royal engagement in March 2020, however they didn’t appear to interact at the event.

Insider has gathered 21 photos that show how their relationship has changed through the years.

A two-year-old Prince William was first photographed with Prince Harry at his christening ceremony, shortly after his birth in 1984.

This adorable photo of the royal family before the ceremony shows a baby Prince Harry reaching out to touch his big brother.

The brothers’ close bond was obvious since they were little. In this photo, they play the piano together with their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

caption Diana, William, and Harry at Kensington Palace.

Prince Charles would encourage the boys’ playful side, as shown in this photo taken in 1985.

caption Charles, William and a baby Prince Harry.

In this photo, taken at the family’s apartment in Kensington Palace, William assists Harry as he learns to walk.

caption The young princes were the best of friends.

The family appeared to be close-knit. They enjoyed taking part in outdoor activities, including cycling, together.

The brothers attended the same boarding school, Eton College. Here they are on the day Harry joined the school in 1995.

caption Princess Diana and Prince William accompany Harry on his first day. source Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The brothers were vacationing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with Prince Charles when they heard the news that their mother had passed away on August 31, 1997.

caption Charles, William, and Harry at Balmoral in August 1997. source Tim Graham/ Getty Images.

Throughout the years that followed, they stuck together. Later, Prince William opened up about how they were “uniquely bonded because of what we’ve been through.”

caption Harry and William stayed close together during official engagements. source Sion Touhig / Getty

Source: Elite Daily

While William and Harry pursued different paths after graduating high school, they came back together to undertake military helicopter training in 2009. The brothers, who shared a cottage during the training, joked that it would be their “first and last time living together.”

Source: Cheat Sheet

Harry served as best man at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on April 29, 2011.

As the most recent addition to the royal family, Kate Middleton started attending events with William and Harry after her royal wedding in 2011.

caption The trio on the Buckingham Palace balcony. source Paul Hackett/Reuters

Although the dynamic was forever changed, the three clearly shared a close bond.

caption An iconic image of the duke and duchess and Prince Harry. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Harry was far from a third wheel in this trio. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even partnered up with the younger royal to launch Heads Together, a mental health initiative, in 2016.

caption Heads Together is still run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to this day. source Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Meghan Markle made her first appearance with Harry, William, and Middleton on Christmas Day 2017, earning the group the nickname “the Fab Four.”

caption The royals at Sandringham. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Even though Harry now had a fiancé, he still managed to fit in one-to-one time with his brother. In December 2017, the two attended the “Star Wars” premiere without their significant others.

There were rumors that not all members of the family approved of Markle. However, that didn’t stop William from serving as best man at their nuptials on May 19, 2018.

Markle became a senior member of the royal family, joining Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at official Buckingham Palace engagements.

caption The “Fab Four” at Buckingham Palace. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

However, after Harry and Markle announced they were resigning from the four’s joint charity, The Royal Foundation, in June 2019, the couples weren’t pictured together for months.

caption Markle and Harry in South Africa, where they filmed their ITV documentary. source Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

Harry and William came face to face for the first time since Harry admitted they were “on different paths” at the Festival of Remembrance in November 2019. However, there are no photos of the brothers interacting at the event.

caption The “Fab Four” divided. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry and William stepped out for their final royal engagement together in March 2020, two months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were resigning from their senior roles. The brothers didn’t appear to speak or make eye contact during the event.

Awkward photos from the engagement suggest Harry may have been understating it when he said they were “on different paths” during his ITV documentary last year.

It’s unclear whether the pair have kept in contact since Harry and Markle moved to LA. Nonetheless, Harry said they will always be there for each other during the ITV documentary.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” he said.

“But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” he added. “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days,” he added.

