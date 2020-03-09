Expectation versus reality: 16 photos that prove what popular Spring Break destinations are really like

Spring Break is the perfect time to escape your daily routine and soak up the sun with your close friends and family.

But it is also the time when normally empty beaches get swamped with tourists.

The vacation you dream about may not always be as glamorous as it appears online.

Spring Break is fast approaching: that magical time of year when countless destinations become inundated by tourists and anything-but-sober college students.

Unfortunately, the photos you see of these destinations aren’t always an accurate representation of what you’ll encounter once you arrive.

Keep scrolling for a much-needed reality check before you embark on your vacation.

Texas might not be the first place you think of when you think of Spring Break destinations, but the tranquil beaches of South Padre Island are perfect for dipping your toes in the sand…

caption South Padre Island. source Hundley_Photography / shutterstock

The sunsets over the ocean are unbeatable.

…as well as for daytime ragers.

caption South Padre Island. source Rick Gershon/Getty Images

Beaches are filled with college kids drinking and partying.

This empty resort pool in Punta Cana looks very inviting.

caption Punta Cana. source valio84sl / shutterstock

Looks like you can have the entire pool to yourself.

This crowded beach on the other hand looks considerably less inviting.

caption Punta Cana. source ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP via Getty Images

Packs of screaming tourists is not ideal for a relaxing day on the beach.

The Las Vegas strip looks dynamic and inviting when it’s lit up at night.

caption Las Vegas. source lucky-photographer / shutterstock

A day of exploring the sights seems like a great time.

But the daytime takes away a lot of the destination’s pizazz.

caption Las Vegas. source Daniel Douglas / Shutterstock

Las Vegas during the day can be an eerie time.

Cancún has beautiful white-sand beaches.

caption Cancún. source Irina Klyuchnikova / shutterstock

The crystal clear water is extra photogenic.

But chances are you’ll be sharing your piece of sand with Spring Breakers who have other activities on their agenda besides sunbathing.

Your view can be easily obstructed by drunk college students.

New Orleans’ French Quarter is charming and historic…

caption Bourbon Street. source GTS Productions / Shutterstock

New Orleans is a great vacation if you want warm weather and lots of history.

…and filled with partiers drinking mysterious beverages out of giant cups.

caption Bourbon Street. source Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With no open container laws, alcoholic drinks flow in and out of bars constantly.

Jamaica’s Dunn’s River Falls beg to be explored.

caption Jamaica’s Dunn’s River Falls. source Jan-Schneckenhaus / Shutterstock

Taking a nice hike to these falls is peaceful and serene.

You won’t be exploring them alone though.

caption Jamaica’s Dunn’s River Falls. source sainaniritu / shutterstock

Unfortunately peace and quiet is not easy to find.

Just you, South Beach, a cute lifeguard house, and empty stretches of white sand.

caption South Beach. source De Agostini Editorial/Getty Images

South Beach is easy to get to for most tourists on the east coast.

More like you, a thousand of your best friends, and a tiny patch of sand.

caption South Beach. source BrodieStephens / shutterstock

Since it’s so easy to get to, it’s usually jam-packed with people.

There’s no doubt that Walt Disney World in Florida is a magical place.

caption Walt Disney World in Florida. source Handout/Getty Images

There are celebrations every single night.

But you and Cinderella won’t be the only ones gazing at the park’s famous castle.

caption Walt Disney World in Florida. source Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Don’t get lost amongst the masses of people.