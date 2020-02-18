Thousands of men wearing only loincloths and socks fought over a stick at Japan’s annual ‘naked festival’ in a centuries-old tradition

caption Hundreds of men take part in the annual naked festival at naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Japan on February 15. source Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thousands of men wearing only loincloths fought over a sacred stick in an annual festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Japan on February 15.

Reuters reports that about 10,000 men took part this year.

The tradition goes back about 500 years, with the belief that whoever wins the stick – known as a “shingi” – will have good luck for a year, according to CNN.

Yahoo News Australia reports this year’s festival took place despite fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

Stripping down to fight over a stick might not be everyone’s cup of tea – but it was for thousands of men in Japan determined to have good luck for a year.

About 10,000 men came together for the annual “naked festival” at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, on the island of Honshu in Japan on February 15, according to Reuters. At the festival, a Shinto priest tossed the stick – called a “shingi” – into the air, and the men then fought to claim it.

caption The naked festival is officially known as “Hadaka Matsuri.” source Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

CNN reports the festival, officially known as Hadaka Matsuri, goes back about 500 years, when men at the temple would fight over paper talismans believed to bring good luck.

While fighting for the shingi, the men wear just two garments: a traditional Japanese loincloth called a “fundoshi,” and a pair of white socks, known as “tabi.”

caption The festival took place at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, on the island of Honshu. source Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Okayama’s official tourism body states the festival has been designated an “Important Intangible Folk Cultural Asset,” and is held each year on the third Saturday in February.

Prior to the battle over the shingi, which took place about 10 p.m. local time, there was a fireworks show and traditional dancing.

caption Prior to the men fighting over the shingi, there was traditional dancing and fireworks. source Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

This year’s festival went ahead despite fears of the spread of coronavirus, now officially known as COVID-19, according to Yahoo News Australia.

CNN reports that more than 600 people in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19, including more than 450 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently anchored at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo.

caption About 10,000 men took part in this year’s festival, according to Reuters. source Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused other large gatherings around the world to be canceled.

Earlier in February, it was announced the Mobile World Congress, scheduled for February 24-28 in Barcelona, would not be taking place, after numerous participating companies pulled out due to COVID-19 fears, according to the BBC.

caption Winning the shingi is thought to bring good luck. source Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

